Randy Orton On How Much Longer He Plans To Wrestle For
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 26, 2022
WWE Superstar Randy Orton was recently interviewed by St. Louis Today to discuss the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, which takes place in his hometown of St. Louis, MO this Saturday night.
During the interview, Orton was asked how long her plans to continue to wrestle for and more.
On the Rumble taking place in St. Louis:
“Having the Royal Rumble in St. Louis is huge. I’m a hometown boy. I grew up here, went to Hazelwood Central. I still live here, and I don’t have any plans to leave. The Royal Rumble itself is special, because I’ve won it twice.”
On how long he plans to wrestle still:
“I think I could wrestle another 10 years, and I think it’s because I believe in the art of pro-wrestling. I believe in the theater of it and the selling of it. I don’t think it’s only or primarily a physical display. I need the guy sitting the farthest away from me in the rafters to be able to look, and through my body language, I want him to feel what I’m feeling. There’s an art to that.”
On fans’ impact on his longevity:
“Over the years, the RKO, the Viper, it just organically happened. I had nothing to do with [the RKO memes]. It took on a life of its own. And if it wasn’t for that, I don’t know that I wouldn’t be sitting here. The fans are just as much a part of the show as the wrestlers.”