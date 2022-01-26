Tony Khan Comments On Why Cody Rhodes Gets Booed, More

“Sammy Guevara from day one has been one of the really important stars for AEW. I can’t say enough about how much Sammy has improved as a wrestler, really from the beginning of Dynamite. Even though he wasn’t the biggest name when the company started, he’s worked his way up. Worked his way into this position, and I am really excited about the ladder match.”

“Definitely got a lot of people talking with his promo, as they often do generate controversy or excitement. I think the most important thing in wrestling is the wrestling matches, and this is a match I really believe fans will want to see and will enjoy, the ladder match for the Undisputed TNT Championship tonight on Dynamite.”

“I think it depends, a lot of it, on the opponent and the situation. And Cody is certainly willing to lean into that role and does a great job of it. Against a person like Sammy, who is one of the most exciting young wrestlers out there and the Interim TNT Champion now, I think Cody definitely has leaned into being an aggressive heel and doing some things to help extenuate the match.”

During the interview, he talked about TNT championship ladder match between Cody Rhodes and Sammy Guevara and gave his thoughts on why Rhodes gets booed in his matches.

Randy Orton On How Much Longer He Plans To Wrestle For

WWE Superstar Randy Orton was recently interviewed by St. Louis Today to discuss the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, which takes place in his hometown of St. Louis, MO this Saturday nig[...] Jan 26 - WWE Superstar Randy Orton was recently interviewed by St. Louis Today to discuss the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, which takes place in his hometown of St. Louis, MO this Saturday nig[...]

Undisputed TNT Champion Crowned At AEW Dynamite Beach Break

We had two TNT champions in AEW for two weeks but no more as the Interim champion bested the actual champion in a Ladder match to claim the title permanently! The two men, Sammy Guevara & Cody Rh[...] Jan 26 - We had two TNT champions in AEW for two weeks but no more as the Interim champion bested the actual champion in a Ladder match to claim the title permanently! The two men, Sammy Guevara & Cody Rh[...]

Tony Khan Comments On Why Cody Rhodes Gets Booed, More

AEW President Tony Khan joined Busted Open Radio today hype up this evening’s AEW Dynamite Beach Break episode TBS. During the interview, he talked about TNT championship ladder match between C[...] Jan 26 - AEW President Tony Khan joined Busted Open Radio today hype up this evening’s AEW Dynamite Beach Break episode TBS. During the interview, he talked about TNT championship ladder match between C[...]

Marko Stunt Now Accepting Indy Bookings

Marko Stunt has announced on Twitter that he is now accepting indy bookings. As of right now, I am accepting indie bookings, and I’m ready to go anywhere! I have my passport as well 👀🤘[...] Jan 26 - Marko Stunt has announced on Twitter that he is now accepting indy bookings. As of right now, I am accepting indie bookings, and I’m ready to go anywhere! I have my passport as well 👀🤘[...]

Jerry Lawler's Lawsuit Over Brian Christopher's Death Pushed Back To October

It is being reported by PWInsider that Jerry Lawler’s lawsuit against a Tennessee county over the 2018 death of his son Brian Christopher has received a new trial date. The trial is now schedul[...] Jan 26 - It is being reported by PWInsider that Jerry Lawler’s lawsuit against a Tennessee county over the 2018 death of his son Brian Christopher has received a new trial date. The trial is now schedul[...]

Chris Jericho Believes WWE Has A Problem Building New Stars

During a recent interview with the Wrestling With Freddie podcast, Chris Jericho talked about AEW’s growth and also how WWE has problems building new stars for the future. “This is not [...] Jan 26 - During a recent interview with the Wrestling With Freddie podcast, Chris Jericho talked about AEW’s growth and also how WWE has problems building new stars for the future. “This is not [...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership Bounces Back For January 25 Episode

A report from Showbuzz Daily reveals the January 25 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 saw a viewership increase. Last week the broadcast pulled in one of the lowest ratings ever for the brand, but this week cli[...] Jan 26 - A report from Showbuzz Daily reveals the January 25 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 saw a viewership increase. Last week the broadcast pulled in one of the lowest ratings ever for the brand, but this week cli[...]

Independent Wrestler & Michael Jackson Impersonator Santana Jackson Breaks Down Viral Fight

The following was issued to WNS: Santana Jackson Interview, detailing viral internet fight in which he was impersonating Michael Jackson. Michael Jackson impersonator/independent wrestler Santan[...] Jan 26 - The following was issued to WNS: Santana Jackson Interview, detailing viral internet fight in which he was impersonating Michael Jackson. Michael Jackson impersonator/independent wrestler Santan[...]

More 'Jackass' Cast Members Heading To WWE Royal Rumble 2022

Johnny Knoxville was interviewed by St. Louis Today to promote the film "Jackass Forever" and during the interview, he revealed he will be at the Royal Rumble with some of the Jackass cast members who[...] Jan 26 - Johnny Knoxville was interviewed by St. Louis Today to promote the film "Jackass Forever" and during the interview, he revealed he will be at the Royal Rumble with some of the Jackass cast members who[...]

Former WWE Superstar Blasts Bubba Ray Dudley A 'F***ing Pain In The Ass'

During an interview on Sportskeeda’s wrestling show UnSKripted, former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree looked back at his time working with the Dudley Boyz and if they stiff workers during their time [...] Jan 26 - During an interview on Sportskeeda’s wrestling show UnSKripted, former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree looked back at his time working with the Dudley Boyz and if they stiff workers during their time [...]

Former WWE Superstars Signs With Bare Knuckle FC

Former WWE Superstar, Jack Gallagher (Jack Claffey) has signed with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. The announcement from BKFC read, “Signed! Welcome to the BKFC former WWE Cruiserwei[...] Jan 26 - Former WWE Superstar, Jack Gallagher (Jack Claffey) has signed with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. The announcement from BKFC read, “Signed! Welcome to the BKFC former WWE Cruiserwei[...]

AEW Original Signs New Contract

Frankie Kazarian has signed a new AEW contract. According to PWInsider, the former AEW Tag Team Champion has signed a new deal with All Elite Wrestling. However, details regarding his contract length[...] Jan 26 - Frankie Kazarian has signed a new AEW contract. According to PWInsider, the former AEW Tag Team Champion has signed a new deal with All Elite Wrestling. However, details regarding his contract length[...]

Another Rumored Entrant For Women's 2022 WWE Royal Rumble Match

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 is just days away and the rumors about surprise entrants is ramping up. Fightful Select is reporting Kairi Sane’s name has been pitched as a possible entrant into the Wome[...] Jan 26 - WWE Royal Rumble 2022 is just days away and the rumors about surprise entrants is ramping up. Fightful Select is reporting Kairi Sane’s name has been pitched as a possible entrant into the Wome[...]

WWE Files Trademark On "The Queen"

WWE has filed a trademark for “The Queen” with it being listed for entertainment and merchandising purposes. The filing reads as follows: Mark For: THE QUEEN trademark registrati[...] Jan 26 - WWE has filed a trademark for “The Queen” with it being listed for entertainment and merchandising purposes. The filing reads as follows: Mark For: THE QUEEN trademark registrati[...]

MVP Reveals He Hated The Playmaker, Was Told To Do It By WWE Management

During an interview with Ryan Satin for Out of Character, MVP spoke about his old finisher The Playmaker, and revealed he never liked it. "I hated [The Playmaker]. It was given to me. If you rememb[...] Jan 26 - During an interview with Ryan Satin for Out of Character, MVP spoke about his old finisher The Playmaker, and revealed he never liked it. "I hated [The Playmaker]. It was given to me. If you rememb[...]

John Skyler Reveals AEW Paid Him For 7 Months Of Inactivity After Injury, Despite Not Being Under Contract

During an appearance on The House of Hardcore Podcast, John Skyler recalled AEW paying him for time off during an injury despite not being under contract with the promotion. “I did two or thr[...] Jan 26 - During an appearance on The House of Hardcore Podcast, John Skyler recalled AEW paying him for time off during an injury despite not being under contract with the promotion. “I did two or thr[...]

Michelle McCool Names Some Of Her Dream Opponents In WWE

Michelle McCool was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where she spoke about some of her dream matches. "There is a whole set of girls that I've never really danced with in the ring before. The[...] Jan 26 - Michelle McCool was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where she spoke about some of her dream matches. "There is a whole set of girls that I've never really danced with in the ring before. The[...]

NWA PowerrrSurge (01/25/2022) Results

NWA held an episode of PowerrrSurge last night that aired on FITE TV. The results are as follows: - The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Legursky) are hosting the show. - Rodney Mack def. [...] Jan 26 - NWA held an episode of PowerrrSurge last night that aired on FITE TV. The results are as follows: - The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Legursky) are hosting the show. - Rodney Mack def. [...]

Chris Jericho On Difference Between WWE and AEW's Approach To Young Talent

Chris Jericho was recently a guest on Wrestling With Freddie, where he spoke about trying to elevate young talent in AEW. “This is not a WWE bash. I worked there for almost 20 years and I lov[...] Jan 26 - Chris Jericho was recently a guest on Wrestling With Freddie, where he spoke about trying to elevate young talent in AEW. “This is not a WWE bash. I worked there for almost 20 years and I lov[...]

Trish Stratus To Women Wrestlers: "You're Welcome"

Trish Stratus was recently a guest on the Bella Twins' podcast, where she spoke about leading the way for women in WWE. “I say ‘You’re welcome to everyone.’ No, I mean, of c[...] Jan 26 - Trish Stratus was recently a guest on the Bella Twins' podcast, where she spoke about leading the way for women in WWE. “I say ‘You’re welcome to everyone.’ No, I mean, of c[...]

Bobby Lashley On Why Fans Want To See Him Face Brock Lesnar

Bobby Lashley was recently a guest on The DC & RC Show, where he spoke about his upcoming match against Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble. “It’s one of those fun matchups that people[...] Jan 26 - Bobby Lashley was recently a guest on The DC & RC Show, where he spoke about his upcoming match against Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble. “It’s one of those fun matchups that people[...]

Queen Aminata Is Coming To TERMINUS

TERMINUS has announced that Queen Aminata will be part of their second ever event in Atlanta, Georgia on February 24th. Already booked for the show is a main event of Jonathan Gresham taking on Santa[...] Jan 26 - TERMINUS has announced that Queen Aminata will be part of their second ever event in Atlanta, Georgia on February 24th. Already booked for the show is a main event of Jonathan Gresham taking on Santa[...]

Ring of Honor Announces Launch of ROH Hall Of Fame

Ring of Honor has put out an announcement that they will be launching the official ROH Hall of Fame. RING OF HONOR ANNOUNCES ESTABLISHMENT OF ROH HALL OF FAMETo coincide with Ring of Honor’s [...] Jan 26 - Ring of Honor has put out an announcement that they will be launching the official ROH Hall of Fame. RING OF HONOR ANNOUNCES ESTABLISHMENT OF ROH HALL OF FAMETo coincide with Ring of Honor’s [...]

WWE Files Trademark For Sudu Shah

On January 21st, WWE filed a trademark with the USPTO to trademark "Sudu Shah" for entertainment purposes. It is currently unknown who will be using this ring name, but we'll likely find out sooner r[...] Jan 26 - On January 21st, WWE filed a trademark with the USPTO to trademark "Sudu Shah" for entertainment purposes. It is currently unknown who will be using this ring name, but we'll likely find out sooner r[...]