Jerry Lawler's Lawsuit Over Brian Christopher's Death Pushed Back To October

It is being reported by PWInsider that Jerry Lawler’s lawsuit against a Tennessee county over the 2018 death of his son Brian Christopher has received a new trial date.

The trial is now scheduled to begin on October 31st. It was originally set for May 23rd.

The lawsuit was filed back in July 2019 and alleges that Brian, who was incarcerated after a DUI arrest, was not provided with treatment by the Sheriff’s Office for drug and alcohol issues during his incarceration, and also claims that they “altogether failed to provide him with appropriate care after he was assaulted by another inmate” on the day Brian died.

The report also states that Lawler’s lawyers have been taking depositions from several defendants and witnesses over the last few months. That includes Sheriff John Doolen, who Lawler claims had promised him that Brian would be given help for his addiction issues.

Lawler is seeking $3 million in damages, additional compensatory damages if the court sees fit, and a court order requiring the county to make immediate changes to prevent any additional suicides of prisoners in Hardeman County custody.