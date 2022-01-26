Independent Wrestler & Michel Jackson Impersonator Santana Jackson Breaks Down Viral Fight

The following was issued to WNS:

Santana Jackson Interview, detailing viral internet fight in which he was impersonating Michael Jackson.



Michael Jackson impersonator/independent wrestler Santana Jackson joins Zak Ralph of Smark & Friends on Love Wrestling. In addition to talking about wrestling and working for the Las Vegas spectacle MJ Live, Santana details the events of a fight that has been virally circulated on social media.

ZR: “Now, let's talk about the fight again. You went viral like you were on TMZ. You did the whole media circuit for this one. What provoked the fight to begin with?”

SJ: “I don't even know, honestly. I was just performing. I was just dancing, literally to Smooth Criminal in the white deck. I was just doing my thing and a guy walked up to me. I thought he tried to talk to me, but he hits me. I lean in, and he hits me, instead my hat goes flying. I'm like, ‘okay wait a second’, took the glasses off, ‘like did you just hit me? Why are you hitting me’ and he’s still hitting at me, I’m like ‘hey, wait a minute. What do I do to you?!’

And I'm like, ‘come on, you're not really serious. Are you?’ I'm smiling. I'm trying to calm him down. ‘Don’t do this. You don't want to do this. I don't want to do this to you. I'm not gonna hit you. You hit me several times in my face.’ I'm like, alright, now I can’t let him hit me no more, but I'm not gonna hit him. I knew something was wrong, he wasn’t coherent. I know he might have been drunk or on something, or whatever it was. I just felt like I didn’t want to punch this guy, I didn’t want to hurt this guy.I'm gonna put him down and restrain him and hold him, I’ll hold them. If I have to put him to sleep, I’ll put him to sleep.

But I just kind of held him, and restrained him enough so that way he wasn't yanking on my hair anymore. Like I squeezed for a bit so he would let go of my hair and he let go, and I was able to hold his arm and I just held him down. Like I said I was trying not to hurt the guy. I was working different moves. As I was on top of him. I was gonna go for an armbar, but I decided not to, because I figured the way he was acting, if I went for an armbar, I'm gonna have to break his arm. That wasn't something I wanted to do.

And then I was like, I'll go for the triangle, but I wasn't sure if he's gonna start biting me or something stupid like that. So I just figured okay, let's just go straight for it a headlock here. I twisted his head the other way, so I went to get him to lay flat. That's what my hand went underneath this way, turning his head, and I was able to get underneath him. And basically, I was just defending myself. I wasn't trying to hurt the guy I wanted him to maybe seek some help, maybe. But I definitely wasn't trying to hurt him. Like if I was trying to hurt him it would have been a whole different story. I mean, yeah, I've learned a lot of different things in different places. I know how to put them all together.”

ZR: “Now again, this fight went viral. Sometime last year the Moonwalk DDT goes viral. How are you planning to break the internet next?”



SJ: “Stay tuned! You never know what’s next.”