Former WWE Superstar Blasts Bubba Ray Dudley A 'F***ing Pain In The Ass'

“He was just a f***ing pain in the ass; sorry for my language, I apologize. He was just a pain in the rear end. God!”

“Ah yeah. I know for a fact; he purposely hurt some guys. Our first dark match. It was me and Lance Cade, and I guess the Dudley Boyz. It was beneath Bubba to work a dark match. Like, no, you big goof. They want to see how we look together and possibly bring us up and start a feud, moron. But anyway, I bend over for a backdrop, and he swift kicks me as hard as he can in the head and gives me a concussion.”

Dupree revealed he once suffered a concussion during a dark match with Bubba Ray:

During an interview on Sportskeeda’s wrestling show UnSKripted, former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree looked back at his time working with the Dudley Boyz and if they stiff workers during their time in WWE.

» More News From This Feed

Chris Jericho Believes WWE Has A Problem Building New Stars

During a recent interview with the Wrestling With Freddie podcast, Chris Jericho talked about AEW’s growth and also how WWE has problems buildin[...] Jan 26 - During a recent interview with the Wrestling With Freddie podcast, Chris Jericho talked about AEW’s growth and also how WWE has problems buildin[...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership Bounces Back For January 25 Episode

A report from Showbuzz Daily reveals the January 25 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 saw a viewership increase. Last week the broadcast pulled in one of the lo[...] Jan 26 - A report from Showbuzz Daily reveals the January 25 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 saw a viewership increase. Last week the broadcast pulled in one of the lo[...]

Independent Wrestler & Michel Jackson Impersonator Santana Jackson Breaks Down Viral Fight

The following was issued to WNS: Santana Jackson Interview, detailing viral internet fight in which he was impersonating Michael Jackson. Michae[...] Jan 26 - The following was issued to WNS: Santana Jackson Interview, detailing viral internet fight in which he was impersonating Michael Jackson. Michae[...]

More 'Jackass' Cast Members Heading To WWE Royal Rumble 2022

Johnny Knoxville was interviewed by St. Louis Today to promote the film "Jackass Forever" and during the interview, he revealed he will be at the Roya[...] Jan 26 - Johnny Knoxville was interviewed by St. Louis Today to promote the film "Jackass Forever" and during the interview, he revealed he will be at the Roya[...]

Former WWE Superstar Blasts Bubba Ray Dudley A 'F***ing Pain In The Ass'

During an interview on Sportskeeda’s wrestling show UnSKripted, former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree looked back at his time working with the Dudley[...] Jan 26 - During an interview on Sportskeeda’s wrestling show UnSKripted, former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree looked back at his time working with the Dudley[...]

Former WWE Superstars Signs With Bare Knuckle FC

Former WWE Superstar, Jack Gallagher (Jack Claffey) has signed with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. The announcement from BKFC read, &ldquo[...] Jan 26 - Former WWE Superstar, Jack Gallagher (Jack Claffey) has signed with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. The announcement from BKFC read, &ldquo[...]

AEW Original Signs New Contract

Frankie Kazarian has signed a new AEW contract. According to PWInsider, the former AEW Tag Team Champion has signed a new deal with All Elite Wrestli[...] Jan 26 - Frankie Kazarian has signed a new AEW contract. According to PWInsider, the former AEW Tag Team Champion has signed a new deal with All Elite Wrestli[...]

Another Rumored Entrant For Women's 2022 WWE Royal Rumble Match

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 is just days away and the rumors about surprise entrants is ramping up. Fightful Select is reporting Kairi Sane’s name ha[...] Jan 26 - WWE Royal Rumble 2022 is just days away and the rumors about surprise entrants is ramping up. Fightful Select is reporting Kairi Sane’s name ha[...]

WWE Files Trademark On "The Queen"

WWE has filed a trademark for “The Queen” with it being listed for entertainment and merchandising purposes. The filing reads as fo[...] Jan 26 - WWE has filed a trademark for “The Queen” with it being listed for entertainment and merchandising purposes. The filing reads as fo[...]

MVP Reveals He Hated The Playmaker, Was Told To Do It By WWE Management

During an interview with Ryan Satin for Out of Character, MVP spoke about his old finisher The Playmaker, and revealed he never liked it. "I hated [...] Jan 26 - During an interview with Ryan Satin for Out of Character, MVP spoke about his old finisher The Playmaker, and revealed he never liked it. "I hated [...]

John Skyler Reveals AEW Paid Him For 7 Months Of Inactivity After Injury, Despite Not Being Under Contract

During an appearance on The House of Hardcore Podcast, John Skyler recalled AEW paying him for time off during an injury despite not being under contr[...] Jan 26 - During an appearance on The House of Hardcore Podcast, John Skyler recalled AEW paying him for time off during an injury despite not being under contr[...]

Michelle McCool Names Some Of Her Dream Opponents In WWE

Michelle McCool was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where she spoke about some of her dream matches. "There is a whole set of girls that I'v[...] Jan 26 - Michelle McCool was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where she spoke about some of her dream matches. "There is a whole set of girls that I'v[...]

NWA PowerrrSurge (01/25/2022) Results

NWA held an episode of PowerrrSurge last night that aired on FITE TV. The results are as follows: - The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Le[...] Jan 26 - NWA held an episode of PowerrrSurge last night that aired on FITE TV. The results are as follows: - The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Le[...]

Chris Jericho On Difference Between WWE and AEW's Approach To Young Talent

Chris Jericho was recently a guest on Wrestling With Freddie, where he spoke about trying to elevate young talent in AEW. “This is not a WWE [...] Jan 26 - Chris Jericho was recently a guest on Wrestling With Freddie, where he spoke about trying to elevate young talent in AEW. “This is not a WWE [...]

Trish Stratus To Women Wrestlers: "You're Welcome"

Trish Stratus was recently a guest on the Bella Twins' podcast, where she spoke about leading the way for women in WWE. “I say ‘You&rsq[...] Jan 26 - Trish Stratus was recently a guest on the Bella Twins' podcast, where she spoke about leading the way for women in WWE. “I say ‘You&rsq[...]

Bobby Lashley On Why Fans Want To See Him Face Brock Lesnar

Bobby Lashley was recently a guest on The DC & RC Show, where he spoke about his upcoming match against Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble. &ldqu[...] Jan 26 - Bobby Lashley was recently a guest on The DC & RC Show, where he spoke about his upcoming match against Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble. &ldqu[...]

Queen Aminata Is Coming To TERMINUS

TERMINUS has announced that Queen Aminata will be part of their second ever event in Atlanta, Georgia on February 24th. Already booked for the show i[...] Jan 26 - TERMINUS has announced that Queen Aminata will be part of their second ever event in Atlanta, Georgia on February 24th. Already booked for the show i[...]

Ring of Honor Announces Launch of ROH Hall Of Fame

Ring of Honor has put out an announcement that they will be launching the official ROH Hall of Fame. RING OF HONOR ANNOUNCES ESTABLISHMENT OF ROH H[...] Jan 26 - Ring of Honor has put out an announcement that they will be launching the official ROH Hall of Fame. RING OF HONOR ANNOUNCES ESTABLISHMENT OF ROH H[...]

WWE Files Trademark For Sudu Shah

On January 21st, WWE filed a trademark with the USPTO to trademark "Sudu Shah" for entertainment purposes. It is currently unknown who will be using [...] Jan 26 - On January 21st, WWE filed a trademark with the USPTO to trademark "Sudu Shah" for entertainment purposes. It is currently unknown who will be using [...]

🔊 LISTEN: WWE NXT 2.0. "As Close As It Gets" Soundtrack [Released Today!]

WWE has released the entire soundtrack for their newly launched NXT 2.0 brand, titled ‘As Close As it Gets.’ The album is available for f[...] Jan 26 - WWE has released the entire soundtrack for their newly launched NXT 2.0 brand, titled ‘As Close As it Gets.’ The album is available for f[...]

Big E Compares Powerlifting To Wrestling, Rehabbing Injuries

During an interview with WWE's German outlet WWE Die Woche, Big E spoke about his powerlifting background and how it has influenced his WWE career. [...] Jan 26 - During an interview with WWE's German outlet WWE Die Woche, Big E spoke about his powerlifting background and how it has influenced his WWE career. [...]

Wardlow Admits MJF Is Getting Under His Skin, Doesn't Rule Out A Match Down The Road

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Wardlow spoke about his rising tensions with MJF that have been playing out on AEW television. "So God, w[...] Jan 26 - During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Wardlow spoke about his rising tensions with MJF that have been playing out on AEW television. "So God, w[...]

AEW Dark Results (January 25 2022)

It's Tuesday, you know what that means! It's time for another episode of AEW Dark so let's join Excalibur, Taz and Mark Henry for the 7 matches we hav[...] Jan 25 - It's Tuesday, you know what that means! It's time for another episode of AEW Dark so let's join Excalibur, Taz and Mark Henry for the 7 matches we hav[...]

WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2022 Event Announced For Next Month

The 2022 WWE NXT Vengeance Day special will take place on Tuesday, February 15 on the USA Network, the day after Valentine's Day. It was announced to[...] Jan 25 - The 2022 WWE NXT Vengeance Day special will take place on Tuesday, February 15 on the USA Network, the day after Valentine's Day. It was announced to[...]