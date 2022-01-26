Former WWE Superstar Signs With Bare Knuckle FC

Gallagher was released by WWE in June 2020 following multiple sexual assault allegations made against him during the Speaking Out movement on social media.

The announcement from BKFC read, “Signed! Welcome to the BKFC former WWE Cruiserweight Superstar @MrGentlemanJack.”

AEW Dynamite: Beach Break Results (January 26 2021)

It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's time for AEW Dynamite and this week, they've decided we all need a vacation so they've booked us all a [...] Jan 26 - It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's time for AEW Dynamite and this week, they've decided we all need a vacation so they've booked us all a [...]

Danhausen Is All Elite

The signing of the year may have just been made already by AEW as the former ROH wrestler Danhausen became All Elite tonight. He emerged from under t[...] Jan 26 - The signing of the year may have just been made already by AEW as the former ROH wrestler Danhausen became All Elite tonight. He emerged from under t[...]

Randy Orton On How Much Longer He Plans To Wrestle For

WWE Superstar Randy Orton was recently interviewed by St. Louis Today to discuss the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, which takes place [...] Jan 26 - WWE Superstar Randy Orton was recently interviewed by St. Louis Today to discuss the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, which takes place [...]

Undisputed TNT Champion Crowned At AEW Dynamite Beach Break

We had two TNT champions in AEW for two weeks but no more as the Interim champion bested the actual champion in a Ladder match to claim the title perm[...] Jan 26 - We had two TNT champions in AEW for two weeks but no more as the Interim champion bested the actual champion in a Ladder match to claim the title perm[...]

Tony Khan Comments On Why Cody Rhodes Gets Booed, More

AEW President Tony Khan joined Busted Open Radio today hype up this evening’s AEW Dynamite Beach Break episode TBS. During the interview, he ta[...] Jan 26 - AEW President Tony Khan joined Busted Open Radio today hype up this evening’s AEW Dynamite Beach Break episode TBS. During the interview, he ta[...]

Marko Stunt Now Accepting Indy Bookings

Marko Stunt has announced on Twitter that he is now accepting indy bookings. As of right now, I am accepting indie bookings, and I’m ready to[...] Jan 26 - Marko Stunt has announced on Twitter that he is now accepting indy bookings. As of right now, I am accepting indie bookings, and I’m ready to[...]

Jerry Lawler's Lawsuit Over Brian Christopher's Death Pushed Back To October

It is being reported by PWInsider that Jerry Lawler’s lawsuit against a Tennessee county over the 2018 death of his son Brian Christopher has re[...] Jan 26 - It is being reported by PWInsider that Jerry Lawler’s lawsuit against a Tennessee county over the 2018 death of his son Brian Christopher has re[...]

Chris Jericho Believes WWE Has A Problem Building New Stars

During a recent interview with the Wrestling With Freddie podcast, Chris Jericho talked about AEW’s growth and also how WWE has problems buildin[...] Jan 26 - During a recent interview with the Wrestling With Freddie podcast, Chris Jericho talked about AEW’s growth and also how WWE has problems buildin[...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership Bounces Back For January 25 Episode

A report from Showbuzz Daily reveals the January 25 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 saw a viewership increase. Last week the broadcast pulled in one of the lo[...] Jan 26 - A report from Showbuzz Daily reveals the January 25 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 saw a viewership increase. Last week the broadcast pulled in one of the lo[...]

Independent Wrestler & Michael Jackson Impersonator Santana Jackson Breaks Down Viral Fight

The following was issued to WNS: Santana Jackson Interview, detailing viral internet fight in which he was impersonating Michael Jackson. Michae[...] Jan 26 - The following was issued to WNS: Santana Jackson Interview, detailing viral internet fight in which he was impersonating Michael Jackson. Michae[...]

More 'Jackass' Cast Members Heading To WWE Royal Rumble 2022

Johnny Knoxville was interviewed by St. Louis Today to promote the film "Jackass Forever" and during the interview, he revealed he will be at the Roya[...] Jan 26 - Johnny Knoxville was interviewed by St. Louis Today to promote the film "Jackass Forever" and during the interview, he revealed he will be at the Roya[...]

Former WWE Superstar Blasts Bubba Ray Dudley A 'F***ing Pain In The Ass'

During an interview on Sportskeeda’s wrestling show UnSKripted, former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree looked back at his time working with the Dudley[...] Jan 26 - During an interview on Sportskeeda’s wrestling show UnSKripted, former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree looked back at his time working with the Dudley[...]

Former WWE Superstar Signs With Bare Knuckle FC

Former WWE Superstar, Jack Gallagher (Jack Claffey) has signed with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. The announcement from BKFC read, &ldquo[...] Jan 26 - Former WWE Superstar, Jack Gallagher (Jack Claffey) has signed with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. The announcement from BKFC read, &ldquo[...]

AEW Original Signs New Contract

Frankie Kazarian has signed a new AEW contract. According to PWInsider, the former AEW Tag Team Champion has signed a new deal with All Elite Wrestli[...] Jan 26 - Frankie Kazarian has signed a new AEW contract. According to PWInsider, the former AEW Tag Team Champion has signed a new deal with All Elite Wrestli[...]

Another Rumored Entrant For Women's 2022 WWE Royal Rumble Match

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 is just days away and the rumors about surprise entrants is ramping up. Fightful Select is reporting Kairi Sane’s name ha[...] Jan 26 - WWE Royal Rumble 2022 is just days away and the rumors about surprise entrants is ramping up. Fightful Select is reporting Kairi Sane’s name ha[...]

WWE Files Trademark On "The Queen"

WWE has filed a trademark for “The Queen” with it being listed for entertainment and merchandising purposes. The filing reads as fo[...] Jan 26 - WWE has filed a trademark for “The Queen” with it being listed for entertainment and merchandising purposes. The filing reads as fo[...]

MVP Reveals He Hated The Playmaker, Was Told To Do It By WWE Management

During an interview with Ryan Satin for Out of Character, MVP spoke about his old finisher The Playmaker, and revealed he never liked it. "I hated [...] Jan 26 - During an interview with Ryan Satin for Out of Character, MVP spoke about his old finisher The Playmaker, and revealed he never liked it. "I hated [...]

John Skyler Reveals AEW Paid Him For 7 Months Of Inactivity After Injury, Despite Not Being Under Contract

During an appearance on The House of Hardcore Podcast, John Skyler recalled AEW paying him for time off during an injury despite not being under contr[...] Jan 26 - During an appearance on The House of Hardcore Podcast, John Skyler recalled AEW paying him for time off during an injury despite not being under contr[...]

Michelle McCool Names Some Of Her Dream Opponents In WWE

Michelle McCool was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where she spoke about some of her dream matches. "There is a whole set of girls that I'v[...] Jan 26 - Michelle McCool was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where she spoke about some of her dream matches. "There is a whole set of girls that I'v[...]

NWA PowerrrSurge (01/25/2022) Results

NWA held an episode of PowerrrSurge last night that aired on FITE TV. The results are as follows: - The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Le[...] Jan 26 - NWA held an episode of PowerrrSurge last night that aired on FITE TV. The results are as follows: - The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Le[...]

Chris Jericho On Difference Between WWE and AEW's Approach To Young Talent

Chris Jericho was recently a guest on Wrestling With Freddie, where he spoke about trying to elevate young talent in AEW. “This is not a WWE [...] Jan 26 - Chris Jericho was recently a guest on Wrestling With Freddie, where he spoke about trying to elevate young talent in AEW. “This is not a WWE [...]

Trish Stratus To Women Wrestlers: "You're Welcome"

Trish Stratus was recently a guest on the Bella Twins' podcast, where she spoke about leading the way for women in WWE. “I say ‘You&rsq[...] Jan 26 - Trish Stratus was recently a guest on the Bella Twins' podcast, where she spoke about leading the way for women in WWE. “I say ‘You&rsq[...]

Bobby Lashley On Why Fans Want To See Him Face Brock Lesnar

Bobby Lashley was recently a guest on The DC & RC Show, where he spoke about his upcoming match against Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble. &ldqu[...] Jan 26 - Bobby Lashley was recently a guest on The DC & RC Show, where he spoke about his upcoming match against Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble. &ldqu[...]

Queen Aminata Is Coming To TERMINUS

TERMINUS has announced that Queen Aminata will be part of their second ever event in Atlanta, Georgia on February 24th. Already booked for the show i[...] Jan 26 - TERMINUS has announced that Queen Aminata will be part of their second ever event in Atlanta, Georgia on February 24th. Already booked for the show i[...]