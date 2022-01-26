WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Chris Jericho On Difference Between WWE and AEW's Approach To Young Talent

Posted By: Joe West on Jan 26, 2022

Chris Jericho On Difference Between WWE and AEW's Approach To Young Talent

Chris Jericho was recently a guest on Wrestling With Freddie, where he spoke about trying to elevate young talent in AEW.

“This is not a WWE bash. I worked there for almost 20 years and I loved working for WWE, but one thing they still have an issue with, and you can see it if you watch the show is building new stars. They really have a problem with that and I don’t know why. Once again, it doesn’t matter what they do. From day one in AEW, when we showed up on October 2nd, and even before that when we showed up for the first couple PPVs, we had no television deal. Then when we finally got one on TNT, it was an ad revenue share. What that means for people that don’t know is you make the money based on the advertising. If you have 50 advertisers, you get a share. If you have one advertiser, you get a share. It was not a big monster deal. I realized early on kind of being the face of the company and the one guy the national audience knew besides Jim Ross, but the one guy that’s in the ring, and they knew Cody maybe but not really. Kenny and The Bucks were more independent or popular in other countries. I needed to make new stars as quickly as I could, Cody being one of them. Kenny Omega being another one. You look at my first few programs. Match three in AEW was against Darby Allin. Jungle Boy was right around that time. Then Jon Moxley who had to be rehabbed when he came from WWE because Mox was not Mox when he first showed up.

"He was still Dean Ambrose, the goofy guy who wasn’t funny doing all the stupid sh*t they made him do. We had to make him into a star right off that bat. All of those guys, if you look at the first six months pre-lockdown in AEW, I worked with all of them. So very quickly, we had 6, 8, or 10 guys shouldering the load. Four months after our first date, October 2nd, or three months, we went from an ad revshare to a contract I believe $160 million for 4 years because of the demos and ratings we got right out of the gate.”

Source: rajah.com
>>> Jump To Comments

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

Tags: #aew #chris jericho #wwe
https://wrestlr.me/73726/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Jan 26
Michelle McCool Names Some Of Her Dream Opponents In WWE
Michelle McCool was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where she spoke about some of her dream matches. "There is a whole set of girls that I'v[...]
Jan 26 - Michelle McCool was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where she spoke about some of her dream matches. "There is a whole set of girls that I'v[...]
Jan 26
NWA PowerrrSurge (01/25/2022) Results
NWA held an episode of PowerrrSurge last night that aired on FITE TV. The results are as follows: - The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Le[...]
Jan 26 - NWA held an episode of PowerrrSurge last night that aired on FITE TV. The results are as follows: - The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Le[...]
Jan 26
Chris Jericho On Difference Between WWE and AEW's Approach To Young Talent
Chris Jericho was recently a guest on Wrestling With Freddie, where he spoke about trying to elevate young talent in AEW. “This is not a WWE [...]
Jan 26 - Chris Jericho was recently a guest on Wrestling With Freddie, where he spoke about trying to elevate young talent in AEW. “This is not a WWE [...]
Jan 26
Trish Stratus To Women Wrestlers: "You're Welcome"
Trish Stratus was recently a guest on the Bella Twins' podcast, where she spoke about leading the way for women in WWE. “I say ‘You&rsq[...]
Jan 26 - Trish Stratus was recently a guest on the Bella Twins' podcast, where she spoke about leading the way for women in WWE. “I say ‘You&rsq[...]
Jan 26
Bobby Lashley On Why Fans Want To See Him Face Brock Lesnar
Bobby Lashley was recently a guest on The DC & RC Show, where he spoke about his upcoming match against Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble. &ldqu[...]
Jan 26 - Bobby Lashley was recently a guest on The DC & RC Show, where he spoke about his upcoming match against Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble. &ldqu[...]
Jan 26
Queen Aminata Is Coming To TERMINUS
TERMINUS has announced that Queen Aminata will be part of their second ever event in Atlanta, Georgia on February 24th. Already booked for the show i[...]
Jan 26 - TERMINUS has announced that Queen Aminata will be part of their second ever event in Atlanta, Georgia on February 24th. Already booked for the show i[...]
Jan 26
Ring of Honor Announces Launch of ROH Hall Of Fame
Ring of Honor has put out an announcement that they will be launching the official ROH Hall of Fame. RING OF HONOR ANNOUNCES ESTABLISHMENT OF ROH H[...]
Jan 26 - Ring of Honor has put out an announcement that they will be launching the official ROH Hall of Fame. RING OF HONOR ANNOUNCES ESTABLISHMENT OF ROH H[...]
Jan 26
WWE Files Trademark For Sudu Shah
On January 21st, WWE filed a trademark with the USPTO to trademark "Sudu Shah" for entertainment purposes. It is currently unknown who will be using [...]
Jan 26 - On January 21st, WWE filed a trademark with the USPTO to trademark "Sudu Shah" for entertainment purposes. It is currently unknown who will be using [...]
Jan 26
🔊 LISTEN: WWE NXT 2.0. "As Close As It Gets" Soundtrack [Released Today!]
WWE has released the entire soundtrack for their newly launched NXT 2.0 brand, titled ‘As Close As it Gets.’ The album is available for f[...]
Jan 26 - WWE has released the entire soundtrack for their newly launched NXT 2.0 brand, titled ‘As Close As it Gets.’ The album is available for f[...]
Jan 26
Big E Compares Powerlifting To Wrestling, Rehabbing Injuries
During an interview with WWE's German outlet WWE Die Woche, Big E spoke about his powerlifting background and how it has influenced his WWE career. [...]
Jan 26 - During an interview with WWE's German outlet WWE Die Woche, Big E spoke about his powerlifting background and how it has influenced his WWE career. [...]
Jan 26
Wardlow Admits MJF Is Getting Under His Skin, Doesn't Rule Out A Match Down The Road
During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Wardlow spoke about his rising tensions with MJF that have been playing out on AEW television. "So God, w[...]
Jan 26 - During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Wardlow spoke about his rising tensions with MJF that have been playing out on AEW television. "So God, w[...]

Jan 25
AEW Dark Results (January 25 2022)
It's Tuesday, you know what that means! It's time for another episode of AEW Dark so let's join Excalibur, Taz and Mark Henry for the 7 matches we hav[...]
Jan 25 - It's Tuesday, you know what that means! It's time for another episode of AEW Dark so let's join Excalibur, Taz and Mark Henry for the 7 matches we hav[...]
Jan 25
WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2022 Event Announced For Next Month
The 2022 WWE NXT Vengeance Day special will take place on Tuesday, February 15 on the USA Network, the day after Valentine's Day. It was announced to[...]
Jan 25 - The 2022 WWE NXT Vengeance Day special will take place on Tuesday, February 15 on the USA Network, the day after Valentine's Day. It was announced to[...]
Jan 25
WWE NXT 2.0 Results - January 25, 2022
WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (January 25, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.c[...]
Jan 25 - WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (January 25, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.c[...]
Jan 25
Matt Hardy: "I feel it's going to be a great year for Matt and Jeff."
During an interview with the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Matt Hardy discussed Jeff Hardy following his release from WWE and speculation as to where[...]
Jan 25 - During an interview with the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Matt Hardy discussed Jeff Hardy following his release from WWE and speculation as to where[...]
Jan 25
Matt Cardona Buries Trevor Murdoch, Mocks His Lack of Twitter Following, "He Treated Me Like Sh*t"
Matt Cardona was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about his history with Trevor Murdoch. "They need a face of the company like[...]
Jan 25 - Matt Cardona was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about his history with Trevor Murdoch. "They need a face of the company like[...]
Jan 25
Jeff Jarrett On How SmackDown Cameo Came To Be, Praises Effy
Jeff Jarrett recently spoke on his latest My World podcast about his SmackDown guest appearance. “All of a sudden, it was kind of a last minu[...]
Jan 25 - Jeff Jarrett recently spoke on his latest My World podcast about his SmackDown guest appearance. “All of a sudden, it was kind of a last minu[...]
Jan 25
Aliyah Discusses Getting The WWE Main Roster Call Up
Aliyah was recently interviewed by Denise Salcedo, where she spoke about her journey to WWE's main roster: “Just for it to finally happen, I&[...]
Jan 25 - Aliyah was recently interviewed by Denise Salcedo, where she spoke about her journey to WWE's main roster: “Just for it to finally happen, I&[...]
Jan 25
Lita Says She Had Other Potential Opportunities Before The Royal Rumble Slot Came Up
During an appearance on Throwing Down with Renee and Miesha, Lita spoke about having had potential opportunities beyond her upcoming Royal Rumble retu[...]
Jan 25 - During an appearance on Throwing Down with Renee and Miesha, Lita spoke about having had potential opportunities beyond her upcoming Royal Rumble retu[...]
Jan 25
Charlie Haas Wants To Work With AEW
Charlie Haas was recently a guest on The Kurt Angle Show, where he spoke about his interest in working with AEW. “If Arn Anderson and them ar[...]
Jan 25 - Charlie Haas was recently a guest on The Kurt Angle Show, where he spoke about his interest in working with AEW. “If Arn Anderson and them ar[...]
Jan 25
Nick Khan: "We believe we're a global content company."
During an interview with John Ourand of SBJ, Nick Khan spoke about being brought into WWE. “If it once was a mom-and-pop shop, Vince (McMahon[...]
Jan 25 - During an interview with John Ourand of SBJ, Nick Khan spoke about being brought into WWE. “If it once was a mom-and-pop shop, Vince (McMahon[...]
Jan 25
WWE Superstar Returning To The Road This Week
Xavier Woods is expected to return to the road week according to local advertising. There is no word if he will wrestle but he should be in St. Loui[...]
Jan 25 - Xavier Woods is expected to return to the road week according to local advertising. There is no word if he will wrestle but he should be in St. Loui[...]
Jan 25
Several WWE NXT Stars Scheduled To Be At Friday’s WWE SmackDown
PWinsider is reporting Dakota Kai, Io Shirai, LA Knight, and Roderick Strong are all scheduled to be at this Friday’s WWE SmackDown taping from [...]
Jan 25 - PWinsider is reporting Dakota Kai, Io Shirai, LA Knight, and Roderick Strong are all scheduled to be at this Friday’s WWE SmackDown taping from [...]
Jan 25
Randy Orton Discusses How He Changed From Being An 'A**hole'
During a recent interview with The Ringer Wrestling Show, WWE Superstar Randy Orton revealed that he had COVID-19 this past June. He also discussed h[...]
Jan 25 - During a recent interview with The Ringer Wrestling Show, WWE Superstar Randy Orton revealed that he had COVID-19 this past June. He also discussed h[...]
Jan 25
AEW Star Reveals He Nearly Lost His Finger During PPV Entrance
AEW stars Santana and Ortiz recently took par in an interview with Digital Spy during which they reflected on their PPV entrance for the Stadium Stamp[...]
Jan 25 - AEW stars Santana and Ortiz recently took par in an interview with Digital Spy during which they reflected on their PPV entrance for the Stadium Stamp[...]

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π