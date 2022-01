Trish Stratus To Women Wrestlers: "You're Welcome"

“I say ‘You’re welcome to everyone.’ No, I mean, of course, it was a collaborative effort for sure. It was laying the groundwork. From the beginning, it was everything from reeducating the fans what to expect from a female performer. It was the acceptance of the fans. It was the acceptance of the producers backstage for them to say, ‘We can give them this.’ I remember one time to have a hardcore match was a big deal. They were like, ‘I don’t think they can’, and I said, ‘Well why can’t we handle it if they can handle it?’ "I remember I took a chairshot from Victoria. Let’s put it this way, some people were unhappy that it happened. I’m like, ‘Why? Guys take chair shots all the time.’ I consent to this. What a journey and so many players along the way to help make it happen like Jazz, Victoria, Molly Holly, and Mickie James, so it’s cool watching it and having people looking back saying, ‘This inspired me.’ It’s touching. When you set out to do what you do in your world, the aim is to get the accolades from your coworkers. That was a big part of it for me was to earn the respect of my coworkers. I think we got there. We did pretty good.”

Trish Stratus was recently a guest on the Bella Twins' podcast, where she spoke about leading the way for women in WWE.

Michelle McCool Names Some Of Her Dream Opponents In WWE

Michelle McCool was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where she spoke about some of her dream matches. "There is a whole set of girls that I've never really danced with in the ring before. The[...] Jan 26 - Michelle McCool was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where she spoke about some of her dream matches. "There is a whole set of girls that I've never really danced with in the ring before. The[...]

NWA PowerrrSurge (01/25/2022) Results

NWA held an episode of PowerrrSurge last night that aired on FITE TV. The results are as follows: - The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Legursky) are hosting the show. - Rodney Mack def. [...] Jan 26 - NWA held an episode of PowerrrSurge last night that aired on FITE TV. The results are as follows: - The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Legursky) are hosting the show. - Rodney Mack def. [...]

Chris Jericho On Difference Between WWE and AEW's Approach To Young Talent

Chris Jericho was recently a guest on Wrestling With Freddie, where he spoke about trying to elevate young talent in AEW. “This is not a WWE bash. I worked there for almost 20 years and I lov[...] Jan 26 - Chris Jericho was recently a guest on Wrestling With Freddie, where he spoke about trying to elevate young talent in AEW. “This is not a WWE bash. I worked there for almost 20 years and I lov[...]

Trish Stratus To Women Wrestlers: "You're Welcome"

Trish Stratus was recently a guest on the Bella Twins' podcast, where she spoke about leading the way for women in WWE. “I say ‘You’re welcome to everyone.’ No, I mean, of c[...] Jan 26 - Trish Stratus was recently a guest on the Bella Twins' podcast, where she spoke about leading the way for women in WWE. “I say ‘You’re welcome to everyone.’ No, I mean, of c[...]

Bobby Lashley On Why Fans Want To See Him Face Brock Lesnar

Bobby Lashley was recently a guest on The DC & RC Show, where he spoke about his upcoming match against Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble. “It’s one of those fun matchups that people[...] Jan 26 - Bobby Lashley was recently a guest on The DC & RC Show, where he spoke about his upcoming match against Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble. “It’s one of those fun matchups that people[...]

Queen Aminata Is Coming To TERMINUS

TERMINUS has announced that Queen Aminata will be part of their second ever event in Atlanta, Georgia on February 24th. Already booked for the show is a main event of Jonathan Gresham taking on Santa[...] Jan 26 - TERMINUS has announced that Queen Aminata will be part of their second ever event in Atlanta, Georgia on February 24th. Already booked for the show is a main event of Jonathan Gresham taking on Santa[...]

Ring of Honor Announces Launch of ROH Hall Of Fame

Ring of Honor has put out an announcement that they will be launching the official ROH Hall of Fame. RING OF HONOR ANNOUNCES ESTABLISHMENT OF ROH HALL OF FAMETo coincide with Ring of Honor’s [...] Jan 26 - Ring of Honor has put out an announcement that they will be launching the official ROH Hall of Fame. RING OF HONOR ANNOUNCES ESTABLISHMENT OF ROH HALL OF FAMETo coincide with Ring of Honor’s [...]

WWE Files Trademark For Sudu Shah

On January 21st, WWE filed a trademark with the USPTO to trademark "Sudu Shah" for entertainment purposes. It is currently unknown who will be using this ring name, but we'll likely find out sooner r[...] Jan 26 - On January 21st, WWE filed a trademark with the USPTO to trademark "Sudu Shah" for entertainment purposes. It is currently unknown who will be using this ring name, but we'll likely find out sooner r[...]

🔊 LISTEN: WWE NXT 2.0. "As Close As It Gets" Soundtrack [Released Today!]

WWE has released the entire soundtrack for their newly launched NXT 2.0 brand, titled ‘As Close As it Gets.’ The album is available for free online and can be found on Apple Music, Spotif[...] Jan 26 - WWE has released the entire soundtrack for their newly launched NXT 2.0 brand, titled ‘As Close As it Gets.’ The album is available for free online and can be found on Apple Music, Spotif[...]

Big E Compares Powerlifting To Wrestling, Rehabbing Injuries

During an interview with WWE's German outlet WWE Die Woche, Big E spoke about his powerlifting background and how it has influenced his WWE career. “I feel like squatting is just, squatting i[...] Jan 26 - During an interview with WWE's German outlet WWE Die Woche, Big E spoke about his powerlifting background and how it has influenced his WWE career. “I feel like squatting is just, squatting i[...]

Wardlow Admits MJF Is Getting Under His Skin, Doesn't Rule Out A Match Down The Road

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Wardlow spoke about his rising tensions with MJF that have been playing out on AEW television. "So God, who knows, man. I mean, obviously, tensions have be[...] Jan 26 - During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Wardlow spoke about his rising tensions with MJF that have been playing out on AEW television. "So God, who knows, man. I mean, obviously, tensions have be[...]

AEW Dark Results (January 25 2022)

It's Tuesday, you know what that means! It's time for another episode of AEW Dark so let's join Excalibur, Taz and Mark Henry for the 7 matches we have tonight and get straight to the wrestling! The [...] Jan 25 - It's Tuesday, you know what that means! It's time for another episode of AEW Dark so let's join Excalibur, Taz and Mark Henry for the 7 matches we have tonight and get straight to the wrestling! The [...]

WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2022 Event Announced For Next Month

The 2022 WWE NXT Vengeance Day special will take place on Tuesday, February 15 on the USA Network, the day after Valentine's Day. It was announced tonight that Vengeance Day will feature the finals o[...] Jan 25 - The 2022 WWE NXT Vengeance Day special will take place on Tuesday, February 15 on the USA Network, the day after Valentine's Day. It was announced tonight that Vengeance Day will feature the finals o[...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Results - January 25, 2022

WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (January 25, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. MSK and the Dusty Cup We cold open[...] Jan 25 - WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (January 25, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. MSK and the Dusty Cup We cold open[...]

Matt Hardy: "I feel it's going to be a great year for Matt and Jeff."

During an interview with the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Matt Hardy discussed Jeff Hardy following his release from WWE and speculation as to where he may go next. “When it comes to myself[...] Jan 25 - During an interview with the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Matt Hardy discussed Jeff Hardy following his release from WWE and speculation as to where he may go next. “When it comes to myself[...]

Matt Cardona Buries Trevor Murdoch, Mocks His Lack of Twitter Following, "He Treated Me Like Sh*t"

Matt Cardona was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about his history with Trevor Murdoch. "They need a face of the company like me. Trevor Murdoch, no offense, he's not even ver[...] Jan 25 - Matt Cardona was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about his history with Trevor Murdoch. "They need a face of the company like me. Trevor Murdoch, no offense, he's not even ver[...]

Jeff Jarrett On How SmackDown Cameo Came To Be, Praises Effy

Jeff Jarrett recently spoke on his latest My World podcast about his SmackDown guest appearance. “All of a sudden, it was kind of a last minute deal. They asked if I would come down.” [...] Jan 25 - Jeff Jarrett recently spoke on his latest My World podcast about his SmackDown guest appearance. “All of a sudden, it was kind of a last minute deal. They asked if I would come down.” [...]

Aliyah Discusses Getting The WWE Main Roster Call Up

Aliyah was recently interviewed by Denise Salcedo, where she spoke about her journey to WWE's main roster: “Just for it to finally happen, I’m just so blessed, so grateful, so thankful,[...] Jan 25 - Aliyah was recently interviewed by Denise Salcedo, where she spoke about her journey to WWE's main roster: “Just for it to finally happen, I’m just so blessed, so grateful, so thankful,[...]

Lita Says She Had Other Potential Opportunities Before The Royal Rumble Slot Came Up

During an appearance on Throwing Down with Renee and Miesha, Lita spoke about having had potential opportunities beyond her upcoming Royal Rumble return. “The pandemic like simplified everyon[...] Jan 25 - During an appearance on Throwing Down with Renee and Miesha, Lita spoke about having had potential opportunities beyond her upcoming Royal Rumble return. “The pandemic like simplified everyon[...]

Charlie Haas Wants To Work With AEW

Charlie Haas was recently a guest on The Kurt Angle Show, where he spoke about his interest in working with AEW. “If Arn Anderson and them are out there listening, I’d love to work with[...] Jan 25 - Charlie Haas was recently a guest on The Kurt Angle Show, where he spoke about his interest in working with AEW. “If Arn Anderson and them are out there listening, I’d love to work with[...]

Nick Khan: "We believe we're a global content company."

During an interview with John Ourand of SBJ, Nick Khan spoke about being brought into WWE. “If it once was a mom-and-pop shop, Vince (McMahon) certainly didn’t believe it was anymore. P[...] Jan 25 - During an interview with John Ourand of SBJ, Nick Khan spoke about being brought into WWE. “If it once was a mom-and-pop shop, Vince (McMahon) certainly didn’t believe it was anymore. P[...]

WWE Superstar Returning To The Road This Week

Xavier Woods is expected to return to the road week according to local advertising. There is no word if he will wrestle but he should be in St. Louis this weekend for the Royal Rumble. Woods reveal[...] Jan 25 - Xavier Woods is expected to return to the road week according to local advertising. There is no word if he will wrestle but he should be in St. Louis this weekend for the Royal Rumble. Woods reveal[...]

Several WWE NXT Stars Scheduled To Be At Friday’s WWE SmackDown

PWinsider is reporting Dakota Kai, Io Shirai, LA Knight, and Roderick Strong are all scheduled to be at this Friday’s WWE SmackDown taping from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO. The[...] Jan 25 - PWinsider is reporting Dakota Kai, Io Shirai, LA Knight, and Roderick Strong are all scheduled to be at this Friday’s WWE SmackDown taping from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO. The[...]

Randy Orton Discusses How He Changed From Being An 'A**hole'

During a recent interview with The Ringer Wrestling Show, WWE Superstar Randy Orton revealed that he had COVID-19 this past June. He also discussed his change personality since he first joined WWE, w[...] Jan 25 - During a recent interview with The Ringer Wrestling Show, WWE Superstar Randy Orton revealed that he had COVID-19 this past June. He also discussed his change personality since he first joined WWE, w[...]