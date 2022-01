Ring of Honor Announces Launch of ROH Hall Of Fame

Ring of Honor has put out an announcement that they will be launching the official ROH Hall of Fame.

RING OF HONOR ANNOUNCES ESTABLISHMENT OF ROH HALL OF FAME

To coincide with Ring of Honor’s 20th anniversary, the company is proud to announce the establishment of the ROH Hall of Fame.

Since its inception, ROH has created excellence in professional wrestling by giving the best wrestlers on the planet a platform to showcase their talent.

Now ROH will honor the outstanding athletes who have contributed greatly to making it one of the most influential pro wrestling promotions in the industry.

The first inductee in the inaugural ROH Hall of Fame class will be revealed this Monday. Subsequent inductees will be announced on Feb. 7, Feb. 14 and Feb. 21.

Also, each episode of Ring of Honor Wrestling in February will be devoted to a Hall of Fame inductee and there will be weekly YouTube specials on the inductees.