Wardlow Admits MJF Is Getting Under His Skin, Doesn't Rule Out A Match Down The Road

"So God, who knows, man. I mean, obviously, tensions have been high, and he loves adjusting my contract. He seems to make changes to it weekly, which is starting to get under my skin a little bit. But we've been together for two years, he pays me to watch his back. So, you know, that's technically my job. So I will continue to do so as long as I'm under contract to do so. Because that's my job. I do my job, and I do it well. But who knows what happens? I know that contract isn't forever. So who knows what will happen down the road."

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Wardlow spoke about his rising tensions with MJF that have been playing out on AEW television.

Queen Aminata Is Coming To TERMINUS

TERMINUS has announced that Queen Aminata will be part of their second ever event in Atlanta, Georgia on February 24th. Already booked for the show i[...] Jan 26 - TERMINUS has announced that Queen Aminata will be part of their second ever event in Atlanta, Georgia on February 24th. Already booked for the show i[...]

Ring of Honor Announces Launch of ROH Hall Of Fame

Ring of Honor has put out an announcement that they will be launching the official ROH Hall of Fame. RING OF HONOR ANNOUNCES ESTABLISHMENT OF ROH H[...] Jan 26 - Ring of Honor has put out an announcement that they will be launching the official ROH Hall of Fame. RING OF HONOR ANNOUNCES ESTABLISHMENT OF ROH H[...]

WWE Files Trademark For Sudu Shah

On January 21st, WWE filed a trademark with the USPTO to trademark "Sudu Shah" for entertainment purposes. It is currently unknown who will be using [...] Jan 26 - On January 21st, WWE filed a trademark with the USPTO to trademark "Sudu Shah" for entertainment purposes. It is currently unknown who will be using [...]

🔊 LISTEN: WWE NXT 2.0. "As Close As It Gets" Soundtrack [Released Today!]

WWE has released the entire soundtrack for their newly launched NXT 2.0 brand, titled ‘As Close As it Gets.’ The album is available for f[...] Jan 26 - WWE has released the entire soundtrack for their newly launched NXT 2.0 brand, titled ‘As Close As it Gets.’ The album is available for f[...]

Big E Compares Powerlifting To Wrestling, Rehabbing Injuries

During an interview with WWE's German outlet WWE Die Woche, Big E spoke about his powerlifting background and how it has influenced his WWE career. [...] Jan 26 - During an interview with WWE's German outlet WWE Die Woche, Big E spoke about his powerlifting background and how it has influenced his WWE career. [...]

Wardlow Admits MJF Is Getting Under His Skin, Doesn't Rule Out A Match Down The Road

AEW Dark Results (January 25 2022)

It's Tuesday, you know what that means! It's time for another episode of AEW Dark so let's join Excalibur, Taz and Mark Henry for the 7 matches we hav[...] Jan 25 - It's Tuesday, you know what that means! It's time for another episode of AEW Dark so let's join Excalibur, Taz and Mark Henry for the 7 matches we hav[...]

WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2022 Event Announced For Next Month

The 2022 WWE NXT Vengeance Day special will take place on Tuesday, February 15 on the USA Network, the day after Valentine's Day. It was announced to[...] Jan 25 - The 2022 WWE NXT Vengeance Day special will take place on Tuesday, February 15 on the USA Network, the day after Valentine's Day. It was announced to[...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Results - January 25, 2022

WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (January 25, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.c[...] Jan 25 - WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (January 25, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.c[...]

Matt Hardy: "I feel it's going to be a great year for Matt and Jeff."

During an interview with the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Matt Hardy discussed Jeff Hardy following his release from WWE and speculation as to where[...] Jan 25 - During an interview with the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Matt Hardy discussed Jeff Hardy following his release from WWE and speculation as to where[...]

Matt Cardona Buries Trevor Murdoch, Mocks His Lack of Twitter Following, "He Treated Me Like Sh*t"

Matt Cardona was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about his history with Trevor Murdoch. "They need a face of the company like[...] Jan 25 - Matt Cardona was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about his history with Trevor Murdoch. "They need a face of the company like[...]

Jeff Jarrett On How SmackDown Cameo Came To Be, Praises Effy

Jeff Jarrett recently spoke on his latest My World podcast about his SmackDown guest appearance. “All of a sudden, it was kind of a last minu[...] Jan 25 - Jeff Jarrett recently spoke on his latest My World podcast about his SmackDown guest appearance. “All of a sudden, it was kind of a last minu[...]

Aliyah Discusses Getting The WWE Main Roster Call Up

Aliyah was recently interviewed by Denise Salcedo, where she spoke about her journey to WWE's main roster: “Just for it to finally happen, I&[...] Jan 25 - Aliyah was recently interviewed by Denise Salcedo, where she spoke about her journey to WWE's main roster: “Just for it to finally happen, I&[...]

Lita Says She Had Other Potential Opportunities Before The Royal Rumble Slot Came Up

During an appearance on Throwing Down with Renee and Miesha, Lita spoke about having had potential opportunities beyond her upcoming Royal Rumble retu[...] Jan 25 - During an appearance on Throwing Down with Renee and Miesha, Lita spoke about having had potential opportunities beyond her upcoming Royal Rumble retu[...]

Charlie Haas Wants To Work With AEW

Charlie Haas was recently a guest on The Kurt Angle Show, where he spoke about his interest in working with AEW. “If Arn Anderson and them ar[...] Jan 25 - Charlie Haas was recently a guest on The Kurt Angle Show, where he spoke about his interest in working with AEW. “If Arn Anderson and them ar[...]

Nick Khan: "We believe we're a global content company."

During an interview with John Ourand of SBJ, Nick Khan spoke about being brought into WWE. “If it once was a mom-and-pop shop, Vince (McMahon[...] Jan 25 - During an interview with John Ourand of SBJ, Nick Khan spoke about being brought into WWE. “If it once was a mom-and-pop shop, Vince (McMahon[...]

WWE Superstar Returning To The Road This Week

Xavier Woods is expected to return to the road week according to local advertising. There is no word if he will wrestle but he should be in St. Loui[...] Jan 25 - Xavier Woods is expected to return to the road week according to local advertising. There is no word if he will wrestle but he should be in St. Loui[...]

Several WWE NXT Stars Scheduled To Be At Friday’s WWE SmackDown

PWinsider is reporting Dakota Kai, Io Shirai, LA Knight, and Roderick Strong are all scheduled to be at this Friday’s WWE SmackDown taping from [...] Jan 25 - PWinsider is reporting Dakota Kai, Io Shirai, LA Knight, and Roderick Strong are all scheduled to be at this Friday’s WWE SmackDown taping from [...]

Randy Orton Discusses How He Changed From Being An 'A**hole'

During a recent interview with The Ringer Wrestling Show, WWE Superstar Randy Orton revealed that he had COVID-19 this past June. He also discussed h[...] Jan 25 - During a recent interview with The Ringer Wrestling Show, WWE Superstar Randy Orton revealed that he had COVID-19 this past June. He also discussed h[...]

AEW Star Reveals He Nearly Lost His Finger During PPV Entrance

AEW stars Santana and Ortiz recently took par in an interview with Digital Spy during which they reflected on their PPV entrance for the Stadium Stamp[...] Jan 25 - AEW stars Santana and Ortiz recently took par in an interview with Digital Spy during which they reflected on their PPV entrance for the Stadium Stamp[...]

NWA Powerrr Surge Preview For Tonight, Title Qualifying Match, Tag Action and More

NWA presents a new episode of NWA PowerrrSurge tonight on FITE TV at 6:05 pm ET. Check out the match card for tonight's show: - Madi Wrenkowsk[...] Jan 25 - NWA presents a new episode of NWA PowerrrSurge tonight on FITE TV at 6:05 pm ET. Check out the match card for tonight's show: - Madi Wrenkowsk[...]

All The Matches For Tonight's WWE NXT on USA Network

Below is the lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center on the USA Network: - North Amer[...] Jan 25 - Below is the lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center on the USA Network: - North Amer[...]

Latest News On Ronda Rousey’s WWE Return

As previously reported, WWE is keen for former women's champion Ronda Rousey to make her return for Saturday’s 2022 Royal Rumble. The company al[...] Jan 25 - As previously reported, WWE is keen for former women's champion Ronda Rousey to make her return for Saturday’s 2022 Royal Rumble. The company al[...]

WWE Possibility Airing 2022 Hall Of Fame Ceremony After SmackDown Before Mania

This year once again WWE is hosting a 2-night WrestleMania event on April 2, and 3, 2022 (Saturday and Sunday). This means that an NXT special and th[...] Jan 25 - This year once again WWE is hosting a 2-night WrestleMania event on April 2, and 3, 2022 (Saturday and Sunday). This means that an NXT special and th[...]