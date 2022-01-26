Wardlow Admits MJF Is Getting Under His Skin, Doesn't Rule Out A Match Down The Road
Posted By: Joe West on Jan 26, 2022
During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Wardlow spoke about his rising tensions with MJF that have been playing out on AEW television.
"So God, who knows, man. I mean, obviously, tensions have been high, and he loves adjusting my contract. He seems to make changes to it weekly, which is starting to get under my skin a little bit. But we've been together for two years, he pays me to watch his back. So, you know, that's technically my job. So I will continue to do so as long as I'm under contract to do so. Because that's my job. I do my job, and I do it well. But who knows what happens? I know that contract isn't forever. So who knows what will happen down the road."
