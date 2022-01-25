WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Dark Results (January 25 2022)

Posted By: Jonny Knapp on Jan 25, 2022

It's Tuesday, you know what that means! It's time for another episode of AEW Dark so let's join Excalibur, Taz and Mark Henry for the 7 matches we have tonight and get straight to the wrestling!

The Bunny w/ The Blade defeated Erica Leigh via Pinfall (2:12)

The Bunny kicks us off tonight with a competitive early match against the fiery Erica Leigh but it doesn't last too long as Bunny takes her Down the Rabbit Hole to get the win.

2point0 (Matt Lee & Jeff Parker) & Daniel Garcia defeated Pat Brink, Rayo & Kekoa via Submission (1:02)

2point0 & Garcia set up for their match with the Inner Circle with the simple victory here as Garcia's mat-based game proves too good and he taps out one of his opponents with the Scorpion Death Lock.

The winners get on the mic following the conclusion of the match and they rile up the Inner Circle some more.

Lance Archer defeated Joe Keys via Pinfall (4:10)

Lance Archer emerges, enters the ring, and kills a man. Not literally but he might as well have. He makes very short work of poor Joe Keys here before putting him away with the Blackout. Alexa, define extended squash match.

Leyla Hirsch defeated Janai Kai via Submission (0:42)

Leyla faces off with the same opponent that Red Velvet got a win against last night in Janai Kai ahead of Hirsch facing Velvet. Leyla makes much shorter work of her, getting the win with the Juji Gatame which she's now calling the Legit Lock.

The Gunn Club (Colten & Austin Gunn) & The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) w/ Billy Gunn defeated The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, Alan '5' Angels & 10) via Pinfall (6:15)

The Acclaimed do damage to their team mates in this match when they come out and call them the Ass Boys in their rap and I will continue to say this until I get what I want, give me Danhausen. A very amusing start to the match nonetheless.

The match itself is a standard AEW 8-person tag match with everyone getting in and getting some action and sooner or later, everyone getting involved simultaneously whether they've been tagged or not. The Gunn Club eventually get the pin over Alan Angels following a double team to get the win for their team.

Penta El Zero Miedo w/ Alex Abrahantes defeated Wheeler Yuta w/ Chuck Taylor & Kris Statlander via Pinfall (9:43)

Penultimate match on Dark this week gives us a match up that nobody saw coming as Penta comes out to face Wheeler Yuta of the Best Friends. Yuta actually gets a lot in this match against one half of the recent tag champs and the battle is reasonably even but Penta has too much for the rookie in the end as he picks up the win following the Fear Factor.

Jungle Boy w/ Luchasaurus defeated Nick Comoroto w/ Aaron Solo & QT Marshall via Submission (6:04)

Our main event is a battle of hair as the flowing locks of Jungle Boy battles whatever the hell that is on the head of Nick Comoroto. Or chest because Comoroto has more hair there than many wrestlers have on their head. Either way, this is a hairy battle. QT cuts a promo pre match trying to talk The Factory into a Tag Title match but he's eventually cut off by Baltimora. The match gets going and it follows the pattern of most Jungle Boy matches where he has to take a lot of damage and stay resilient whilst he refuses to stay down and puts in offence when he can. Comoroto dominates more following a distraction from QT but Jungle Boy won't stay down and after he can't put Comoroto away with a Brainbuster or a Running Elbow, he locks in the Snare Trap and Comoroto has to tap out.

After the match, Solo pays for he and QT getting involved in the match by eating a Thoracic Express!

See you all tomorrow for Dynamite. Give me a follow on Twitter @0r4n93_C4551dy. So long and Goodnight.

 


