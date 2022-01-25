Matt Hardy: "I feel it's going to be a great year for Matt and Jeff."

“When it comes to myself and Jeff teaming up, being the Hardy Boyz, it’s like riding a bike. You just get back on and start peddling. It’s business as usual. That’s one thing that is really cool. I’ve literally been there since this guy was born. We know each other inside and out and it’s going to be fun. Jeff’s excitement and passion for wrestling has been so renewed now that he has this new horizon in front of him. Very excited about that. Without going too much into detail, I’m very excited to where 2022 is going to take the Hardy Boyz. I feel it’s going to be a great year for Matt and Jeff.”

During an interview with the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Matt Hardy discussed Jeff Hardy following his release from WWE and speculation as to where he may go next.

» More News From This Feed

AEW Dark Results (January 25 2022)

It's Tuesday, you know what that means! It's time for another episode of AEW Dark so let's join Excalibur, Taz and Mark Henry for the 7 matches we have tonight and get straight to the wrestling! The [...] Jan 25 - It's Tuesday, you know what that means! It's time for another episode of AEW Dark so let's join Excalibur, Taz and Mark Henry for the 7 matches we have tonight and get straight to the wrestling! The [...]

WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2022 Event Announced For Next Month

The 2022 WWE NXT Vengeance Day special will take place on Tuesday, February 15 on the USA Network, the day after Valentine's Day. It was announced tonight that Vengeance Day will feature the finals o[...] Jan 25 - The 2022 WWE NXT Vengeance Day special will take place on Tuesday, February 15 on the USA Network, the day after Valentine's Day. It was announced tonight that Vengeance Day will feature the finals o[...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Results - January 25, 2022

WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (January 25, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. MSK and the Dusty Cup We cold open[...] Jan 25 - WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (January 25, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. MSK and the Dusty Cup We cold open[...]

Matt Hardy: "I feel it's going to be a great year for Matt and Jeff."

During an interview with the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Matt Hardy discussed Jeff Hardy following his release from WWE and speculation as to where he may go next. “When it comes to myself[...] Jan 25 - During an interview with the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Matt Hardy discussed Jeff Hardy following his release from WWE and speculation as to where he may go next. “When it comes to myself[...]

Matt Cardona Buries Trevor Murdoch, Mocks His Lack of Twitter Following, "He Treated Me Like Sh*t"

Matt Cardona was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about his history with Trevor Murdoch. "They need a face of the company like me. Trevor Murdoch, no offense, he's not even ver[...] Jan 25 - Matt Cardona was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about his history with Trevor Murdoch. "They need a face of the company like me. Trevor Murdoch, no offense, he's not even ver[...]

Jeff Jarrett On How SmackDown Cameo Came To Be, Praises Effy

Jeff Jarrett recently spoke on his latest My World podcast about his SmackDown guest appearance. “All of a sudden, it was kind of a last minute deal. They asked if I would come down.” [...] Jan 25 - Jeff Jarrett recently spoke on his latest My World podcast about his SmackDown guest appearance. “All of a sudden, it was kind of a last minute deal. They asked if I would come down.” [...]

Aliyah Discusses Getting The WWE Main Roster Call Up

Aliyah was recently interviewed by Denise Salcedo, where she spoke about her journey to WWE's main roster: “Just for it to finally happen, I’m just so blessed, so grateful, so thankful,[...] Jan 25 - Aliyah was recently interviewed by Denise Salcedo, where she spoke about her journey to WWE's main roster: “Just for it to finally happen, I’m just so blessed, so grateful, so thankful,[...]

Lita Says She Had Other Potential Opportunities Before The Royal Rumble Slot Came Up

During an appearance on Throwing Down with Renee and Miesha, Lita spoke about having had potential opportunities beyond her upcoming Royal Rumble return. “The pandemic like simplified everyon[...] Jan 25 - During an appearance on Throwing Down with Renee and Miesha, Lita spoke about having had potential opportunities beyond her upcoming Royal Rumble return. “The pandemic like simplified everyon[...]

Charlie Haas Wants To Work With AEW

Charlie Haas was recently a guest on The Kurt Angle Show, where he spoke about his interest in working with AEW. “If Arn Anderson and them are out there listening, I’d love to work with[...] Jan 25 - Charlie Haas was recently a guest on The Kurt Angle Show, where he spoke about his interest in working with AEW. “If Arn Anderson and them are out there listening, I’d love to work with[...]

Nick Khan: "We believe we're a global content company."

During an interview with John Ourand of SBJ, Nick Khan spoke about being brought into WWE. “If it once was a mom-and-pop shop, Vince (McMahon) certainly didn’t believe it was anymore. P[...] Jan 25 - During an interview with John Ourand of SBJ, Nick Khan spoke about being brought into WWE. “If it once was a mom-and-pop shop, Vince (McMahon) certainly didn’t believe it was anymore. P[...]

WWE Superstar Returning To The Road This Week

Xavier Woods is expected to return to the road week according to local advertising. There is no word if he will wrestle but he should be in St. Louis this weekend for the Royal Rumble. Woods reveal[...] Jan 25 - Xavier Woods is expected to return to the road week according to local advertising. There is no word if he will wrestle but he should be in St. Louis this weekend for the Royal Rumble. Woods reveal[...]

Several WWE NXT Stars Scheduled To Be At Friday’s WWE SmackDown

PWinsider is reporting Dakota Kai, Io Shirai, LA Knight, and Roderick Strong are all scheduled to be at this Friday’s WWE SmackDown taping from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO. The[...] Jan 25 - PWinsider is reporting Dakota Kai, Io Shirai, LA Knight, and Roderick Strong are all scheduled to be at this Friday’s WWE SmackDown taping from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO. The[...]

Randy Orton Discusses How He Changed From Being An 'A**hole'

During a recent interview with The Ringer Wrestling Show, WWE Superstar Randy Orton revealed that he had COVID-19 this past June. He also discussed his change personality since he first joined WWE, w[...] Jan 25 - During a recent interview with The Ringer Wrestling Show, WWE Superstar Randy Orton revealed that he had COVID-19 this past June. He also discussed his change personality since he first joined WWE, w[...]

AEW Star Reveals He Nearly Lost His Finger During PPV Entrance

AEW stars Santana and Ortiz recently took par in an interview with Digital Spy during which they reflected on their PPV entrance for the Stadium Stampede match at Double or Nothing 2021, with Ortiz re[...] Jan 25 - AEW stars Santana and Ortiz recently took par in an interview with Digital Spy during which they reflected on their PPV entrance for the Stadium Stampede match at Double or Nothing 2021, with Ortiz re[...]

NWA Powerrr Surge Preview For Tonight, Title Qualifying Match, Tag Action and More

NWA presents a new episode of NWA PowerrrSurge tonight on FITE TV at 6:05 pm ET. Check out the match card for tonight's show: - Madi Wrenkowski vs. Kylie Rae- NWA Junior Heavyweight Titl[...] Jan 25 - NWA presents a new episode of NWA PowerrrSurge tonight on FITE TV at 6:05 pm ET. Check out the match card for tonight's show: - Madi Wrenkowski vs. Kylie Rae- NWA Junior Heavyweight Titl[...]

All The Matches For Tonight's WWE NXT on USA Network

Below is the lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center on the USA Network: - North American title number one contender’s match: Cam[...] Jan 25 - Below is the lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center on the USA Network: - North American title number one contender’s match: Cam[...]

Latest News On Ronda Rousey’s WWE Return

As previously reported, WWE is keen for former women's champion Ronda Rousey to make her return for Saturday’s 2022 Royal Rumble. The company also reportedly has plans for her at WrestleMania 38[...] Jan 25 - As previously reported, WWE is keen for former women's champion Ronda Rousey to make her return for Saturday’s 2022 Royal Rumble. The company also reportedly has plans for her at WrestleMania 38[...]

WWE Possibility Airing 2022 Hall Of Fame Ceremony After SmackDown Before Mania

This year once again WWE is hosting a 2-night WrestleMania event on April 2, and 3, 2022 (Saturday and Sunday). This means that an NXT special and the annual Hall of Fame ceremony are harder to sched[...] Jan 25 - This year once again WWE is hosting a 2-night WrestleMania event on April 2, and 3, 2022 (Saturday and Sunday). This means that an NXT special and the annual Hall of Fame ceremony are harder to sched[...]

WWE Producer Requests Release From Company

Mustafa Ali recently requested a release from his WWE contract. PWInsider is reporting that Brian Kendrick has also asked for his release from the company. Kendrick returned to WWE a few years ago fo[...] Jan 25 - Mustafa Ali recently requested a release from his WWE contract. PWInsider is reporting that Brian Kendrick has also asked for his release from the company. Kendrick returned to WWE a few years ago fo[...]

WWE Trying To Secure A Celebrity Appearance For WrestleMania 38

As previously announced, Jackass star Johnny Knoxville will be part of this year’s 2022 WWE Royal Rumble event competing in the Men’s Royal Rumble match. Regarding Knoxville's involvement[...] Jan 25 - As previously announced, Jackass star Johnny Knoxville will be part of this year’s 2022 WWE Royal Rumble event competing in the Men’s Royal Rumble match. Regarding Knoxville's involvement[...]

📺 WATCH: LA Knight Shows Up At WWE Raw In Digital Exclusive

Last night before RAW went on the air, we reported that LA Knight was set to be backstage at Monday Night RAW. This resulted in LA Knight bumping into Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode backstage, which w[...] Jan 25 - Last night before RAW went on the air, we reported that LA Knight was set to be backstage at Monday Night RAW. This resulted in LA Knight bumping into Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode backstage, which w[...]

Summer Rae To Convert Portion Of Her Royal Rumble Earnings To Cryptocurrency

A press release has been put out announcing that Summer Rae plans to convert a portion of her Royal Rumble earnings this Sunday to convert into cryptocurrency. You can read the full release below. [...] Jan 25 - A press release has been put out announcing that Summer Rae plans to convert a portion of her Royal Rumble earnings this Sunday to convert into cryptocurrency. You can read the full release below. [...]

Renee Paquette On Bully Ray / Jon Moxley Situation: "There's no payoff. This isn't an angle."

During the latest episode of her Throwing Down show, Renee Paquette spoke about Jon Moxley's return to AEW and how it made her feel getting to see it. "He looked so good. His music hit and I honest[...] Jan 25 - During the latest episode of her Throwing Down show, Renee Paquette spoke about Jon Moxley's return to AEW and how it made her feel getting to see it. "He looked so good. His music hit and I honest[...]

Scotty 2 Hotty On WWE NXT: "It's almost like they killed it off."

During an appearance on Talk is Jericho, Scotty 2 Hotty spoke about frustrations mounting from NXT talent towards the WWE main roster situations. “It’s frustrating, right? I can’t[...] Jan 25 - During an appearance on Talk is Jericho, Scotty 2 Hotty spoke about frustrations mounting from NXT talent towards the WWE main roster situations. “It’s frustrating, right? I can’t[...]