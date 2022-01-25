Jeff Jarrett On How SmackDown Cameo Came To Be, Praises Effy

Jeff Jarrett recently spoke on his latest My World podcast about his SmackDown guest appearance.

“All of a sudden, it was kind of a last minute deal. They asked if I would come down.”

“My old buddy Shinsuke, I got to be in a little deal with him and (Rick) Boogs. We reminisced, me and Rick, about the last time we actually chatted because we’re both pickers. We both play the guitar, so we were chatting about that, but that was fun.”

“I got to reconnect with a lot of folks. It was great to see so many folks. A lot of changes. It goes without saying a lot of changes in every department in WWE across the board, so there were some folks that were no longer with the company that I found out about. Change is good. At the very top of the list, for success you have to have change and turnover.”

“It’s an unfortunate incident, but life happens. It was great to reconnect in so many ways. It was fun to do the pre-tape,”