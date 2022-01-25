Nick Khan: "We believe we're a global content company."

"In what is now a cluttered OTT subscriber marketplace, it only made sense to partner with somebody. We want to be in business with everybody who is a real player in this business. Understanding the business — where it’s at and where it’s heading — is a key part to all of this."

“If it once was a mom-and-pop shop, Vince (McMahon) certainly didn’t believe it was anymore. Part of what I believe he was looking for in bringing in someone from the outside was to make sure the community at large didn’t treat it that way. We believe we’re a global content company. Vince believed that WWE was at a place where it had earned a seat at the adult table, but others in the company didn’t see it that way. For the company to be treated the way that Vince, Stephanie (McMahon), [WWE executive] Kevin Dunn and myself and others believed it should be treated in the community, you needed executives who reflected that, who had range, who could get people on the phone and who could be taken seriously by their peers."

During an interview with John Ourand of SBJ, Nick Khan spoke about being brought into WWE.

WWE Superstar Returning To The Road This Week

Xavier Woods is expected to return to the road week according to local advertising. There is no word if he will wrestle but he should be in St. Louis this weekend for the Royal Rumble. Woods reveal[...] Jan 25 - Xavier Woods is expected to return to the road week according to local advertising. There is no word if he will wrestle but he should be in St. Louis this weekend for the Royal Rumble. Woods reveal[...]

Several WWE NXT Stars Scheduled To Be At Friday’s WWE SmackDown

PWinsider is reporting Dakota Kai, Io Shirai, LA Knight, and Roderick Strong are all scheduled to be at this Friday’s WWE SmackDown taping from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO. The[...] Jan 25 - PWinsider is reporting Dakota Kai, Io Shirai, LA Knight, and Roderick Strong are all scheduled to be at this Friday’s WWE SmackDown taping from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO. The[...]

Randy Orton Discusses How He Changed From Being An 'A**hole'

During a recent interview with The Ringer Wrestling Show, WWE Superstar Randy Orton revealed that he had COVID-19 this past June. He also discussed his change personality since he first joined WWE, w[...] Jan 25 - During a recent interview with The Ringer Wrestling Show, WWE Superstar Randy Orton revealed that he had COVID-19 this past June. He also discussed his change personality since he first joined WWE, w[...]

AEW Star Reveals He Nearly Lost His Finger During PPV Entrance

AEW stars Santana and Ortiz recently took par in an interview with Digital Spy during which they reflected on their PPV entrance for the Stadium Stampede match at Double or Nothing 2021, with Ortiz re[...] Jan 25 - AEW stars Santana and Ortiz recently took par in an interview with Digital Spy during which they reflected on their PPV entrance for the Stadium Stampede match at Double or Nothing 2021, with Ortiz re[...]

NWA Powerrr Surge Preview For Tonight, Title Qualifying Match, Tag Action and More

NWA presents a new episode of NWA PowerrrSurge tonight on FITE TV at 6:05 pm ET. Check out the match card for tonight's show: - Madi Wrenkowski vs. Kylie Rae- NWA Junior Heavyweight Titl[...] Jan 25 - NWA presents a new episode of NWA PowerrrSurge tonight on FITE TV at 6:05 pm ET. Check out the match card for tonight's show: - Madi Wrenkowski vs. Kylie Rae- NWA Junior Heavyweight Titl[...]

All The Matches For Tonight's WWE NXT on USA Network

Below is the lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center on the USA Network: - North American title number one contender’s match: Cam[...] Jan 25 - Below is the lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center on the USA Network: - North American title number one contender’s match: Cam[...]

Latest News On Ronda Rousey’s WWE Return

As previously reported, WWE is keen for former women's champion Ronda Rousey to make her return for Saturday’s 2022 Royal Rumble. The company also reportedly has plans for her at WrestleMania 38[...] Jan 25 - As previously reported, WWE is keen for former women's champion Ronda Rousey to make her return for Saturday’s 2022 Royal Rumble. The company also reportedly has plans for her at WrestleMania 38[...]

WWE Possibility Airing 2022 Hall Of Fame Ceremony After SmackDown Before Mania

This year once again WWE is hosting a 2-night WrestleMania event on April 2, and 3, 2022 (Saturday and Sunday). This means that an NXT special and the annual Hall of Fame ceremony are harder to sched[...] Jan 25 - This year once again WWE is hosting a 2-night WrestleMania event on April 2, and 3, 2022 (Saturday and Sunday). This means that an NXT special and the annual Hall of Fame ceremony are harder to sched[...]

WWE Producer Requests Release From Company

Mustafa Ali recently requested a release from his WWE contract. PWInsider is reporting that Brian Kendrick has also asked for his release from the company. Kendrick returned to WWE a few years ago fo[...] Jan 25 - Mustafa Ali recently requested a release from his WWE contract. PWInsider is reporting that Brian Kendrick has also asked for his release from the company. Kendrick returned to WWE a few years ago fo[...]

WWE Trying To Secure A Celebrity Appearance For WrestleMania 38

As previously announced, Jackass star Johnny Knoxville will be part of this year’s 2022 WWE Royal Rumble event competing in the Men’s Royal Rumble match. Regarding Knoxville's involvement[...] Jan 25 - As previously announced, Jackass star Johnny Knoxville will be part of this year’s 2022 WWE Royal Rumble event competing in the Men’s Royal Rumble match. Regarding Knoxville's involvement[...]

📺 WATCH: LA Knight Shows Up At WWE Raw In Digital Exclusive

Last night before RAW went on the air, we reported that LA Knight was set to be backstage at Monday Night RAW. This resulted in LA Knight bumping into Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode backstage, which w[...] Jan 25 - Last night before RAW went on the air, we reported that LA Knight was set to be backstage at Monday Night RAW. This resulted in LA Knight bumping into Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode backstage, which w[...]

Summer Rae To Convert Portion Of Her Royal Rumble Earnings To Cryptocurrency

A press release has been put out announcing that Summer Rae plans to convert a portion of her Royal Rumble earnings this Sunday to convert into cryptocurrency. You can read the full release below. [...] Jan 25 - A press release has been put out announcing that Summer Rae plans to convert a portion of her Royal Rumble earnings this Sunday to convert into cryptocurrency. You can read the full release below. [...]

Renee Paquette On Bully Ray / Jon Moxley Situation: "There's no payoff. This isn't an angle."

During the latest episode of her Throwing Down show, Renee Paquette spoke about Jon Moxley's return to AEW and how it made her feel getting to see it. "He looked so good. His music hit and I honest[...] Jan 25 - During the latest episode of her Throwing Down show, Renee Paquette spoke about Jon Moxley's return to AEW and how it made her feel getting to see it. "He looked so good. His music hit and I honest[...]

Scotty 2 Hotty On WWE NXT: "It's almost like they killed it off."

During an appearance on Talk is Jericho, Scotty 2 Hotty spoke about frustrations mounting from NXT talent towards the WWE main roster situations. “It’s frustrating, right? I can’t[...] Jan 25 - During an appearance on Talk is Jericho, Scotty 2 Hotty spoke about frustrations mounting from NXT talent towards the WWE main roster situations. “It’s frustrating, right? I can’t[...]

Christopher Daniels vs Jay White To Main Event Next Week's NJPW STRONG

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Jay White vs. Christopher Daniels will main event the upcoming January 29th episode of NJPW STRONG. You can read the full announcement below. Main event:[...] Jan 25 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Jay White vs. Christopher Daniels will main event the upcoming January 29th episode of NJPW STRONG. You can read the full announcement below. Main event:[...]

SPOILERS For This Week's Episode Of WWE Main Event

Prior to last night's episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE taped two matches for this week's episode of WWE Main Event. Below are those two matches and results: - LA Knight def. Cedric Alexander. - T-BA[...] Jan 24 - Prior to last night's episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE taped two matches for this week's episode of WWE Main Event. Below are those two matches and results: - LA Knight def. Cedric Alexander. - T-BA[...]

WWE RAW Results - January 24, 2022

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (1/24/2022), courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. WWE Title Match Weigh-Ins For Royal Rumble This week's show kicks off as it does ever[...] Jan 24 - WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (1/24/2022), courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. WWE Title Match Weigh-Ins For Royal Rumble This week's show kicks off as it does ever[...]

AEW Dark Elevation Results (January 24 2022)

It's Monday, you know what that means! It's time to start off your week right with some AEW action on YouTube. We have AEW Dark Elevation tonight with 8 matches on the card so with Tony Schiavone, Mar[...] Jan 24 - It's Monday, you know what that means! It's time to start off your week right with some AEW action on YouTube. We have AEW Dark Elevation tonight with 8 matches on the card so with Tony Schiavone, Mar[...]

Beth Phoenix Discusses Her Admiration For The Miz

During a recent interview with Matty Paddock of the Daily Star, WWE Superstar Beth Phoenix discussed her admiration for The Miz and how he provokes a strong emotion from the fans. On her admirat[...] Jan 24 - During a recent interview with Matty Paddock of the Daily Star, WWE Superstar Beth Phoenix discussed her admiration for The Miz and how he provokes a strong emotion from the fans. On her admirat[...]

AEW Set To Make Their South Carolina Debut Very Soon

AEW has announced the promotion will be making its debut in Colombia South Carolina. AEW will be coming to the Colonial Life Arena on March 30, 2022, for Dynamite on TBS, as well as a taping of Rampa[...] Jan 24 - AEW has announced the promotion will be making its debut in Colombia South Carolina. AEW will be coming to the Colonial Life Arena on March 30, 2022, for Dynamite on TBS, as well as a taping of Rampa[...]

Ronda Rousey Reportedly Returning At WWE Royal Rumble 2022

Fightful is reporting that WWE has been attempting to get Ronda Rousey to appear at the upcoming 2022 Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Bryan Alvarez also confirmed on Wrestling Observer Live that Rousey is[...] Jan 24 - Fightful is reporting that WWE has been attempting to get Ronda Rousey to appear at the upcoming 2022 Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Bryan Alvarez also confirmed on Wrestling Observer Live that Rousey is[...]

AEW Rampage Draws Highest Key Demo Since October For January 21 Episode

The live viewership for the January 21, 2022 episode of AEW Rampage is in and viewership increased for the one-hour broadcast on TNT which saw Jon Moxley’s first match in a few months. Rampage [...] Jan 24 - The live viewership for the January 21, 2022 episode of AEW Rampage is in and viewership increased for the one-hour broadcast on TNT which saw Jon Moxley’s first match in a few months. Rampage [...]

WWE SmackDown Draws Highest Key Demo In Months For January 21 Episode

The Friday, January 21 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown saw an increase in viewership with the final numbers for the 2-hour broadcast revealed today via Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. T[...] Jan 24 - The Friday, January 21 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown saw an increase in viewership with the final numbers for the 2-hour broadcast revealed today via Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. T[...]