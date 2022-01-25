WWE Superstar Returning To The Road This Week

Xavier Woods is expected to return to the road week according to local advertising.

There is no word if he will wrestle but he should be in St. Louis this weekend for the Royal Rumble.

Woods revealed earlier this month that he injured his plantaris muscle in his calf after a springboard DDT which will keep him out of ring action for 4-6 weeks.

Woods last wrestled on the January 7, 2021 episode of SmackDown.