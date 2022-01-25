Several WWE NXT Stars Scheduled To Be At Friday’s WWE SmackDown

PWinsider is reporting Dakota Kai, Io Shirai, LA Knight, and Roderick Strong are all scheduled to be at this Friday’s WWE SmackDown taping from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO.

They will most likely be at the taping to work dark matches

Last week at SmackDown in Nashville, TN, Knight, and Strong wrestled in singles action with Knight going over.

Which of these NXT wrestlers would you like called up to the main WWE roster?