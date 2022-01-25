Randy Orton Discusses How He Changed From Being An 'A**hole'

During a recent interview with The Ringer Wrestling Show, WWE Superstar Randy Orton revealed that he had COVID-19 this past June.

He also discussed his change personality since he first joined WWE, when he had somewhat of a bad reputation for some of the antics he pulled.

On having COVID-19:

“In June, I got Covid. I missed seven weeks of TV because my blood inflammation levels were so high that they were worried that it was going to turn into a mild cardease or echo cardease or something with the heart. I lost 20 pounds during Covid. I had it so bad. I was stick skinny, stick thin. I had a chance to rebuild. I’m either going to do it this way or I’m going to do it that way. I cut the alcohol. I cut the sugar. I started training a little harder. I started seeing another physical therapist for some issues with my shoulder and my back because we’re always staying up on those injuries. Here we are six months later and I think I’m feeling the best that I’ve felt physically since I can remember to be honest with you.”

On his change in personality: