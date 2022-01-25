Latest News On Ronda Rousey’s WWE Return
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 25, 2022
As previously reported, WWE is keen for former women's champion Ronda Rousey to make her return for Saturday’s 2022 Royal Rumble. The company also reportedly has plans for her at WrestleMania 38.
PWisnider is reporting that at least one WWE official flew to California last week to meet with Rousey. additionally, Rousey’s makeup artist and stylist, Abraham Esparza will be at the pay-per-view and next Monday's RAW. Apparently, these plans have been in place for several weeks.
A source told PWI, “it’s all on Rousey” as to whether or not she pulls the trigger on her return while WWE is ready for it and they want her for WrestleMania.
Rousey departed WWE after WrestleMania 35 in 2019 to start a family.
