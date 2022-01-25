WWE Possibility Airing 2022 Hall Of Fame Ceremony After SmackDown Before Mania

This year once again WWE is hosting a 2-night WrestleMania event on April 2, and 3, 2022 (Saturday and Sunday).

This means that an NXT special and the annual Hall of Fame ceremony are harder to schedule, and there is talk of having the 2022 ceremony airing on Peacock and the WWE Network on Friday, March 31, following WWE SmackDown on FOX, according to PWinsider.

This will also mean the ceremony is in direct competition with AEW Rampage from 10 to 11 pm EST on TNT.

The NXT special is expected to air on Thursday 31, March.

We'll keep you updated.