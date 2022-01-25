WWE Producer Requests Release From Company

The report notes he has not been seen at television tapings in Orlando for a number of weeks and is just waiting for his release.

PWInsider is reporting that Brian Kendrick has also asked for his release from the company. Kendrick returned to WWE a few years ago for the Cruiserweight Classic and worked on 205 Live. Kendrick most recently transitioned into a producer role for the company.

» More News From This Feed

Randy Orton Discusses How He Changed From Being An 'A**hole'

During a recent interview with The Ringer Wrestling Show, WWE Superstar Randy Orton revealed that he had COVID-19 this past June. He also discussed h[...] Jan 25 - During a recent interview with The Ringer Wrestling Show, WWE Superstar Randy Orton revealed that he had COVID-19 this past June. He also discussed h[...]

AEW Star Reveals He Nearly Lost His Finger During PPV Entrance

AEW stars Santana and Ortiz recently took par in an interview with Digital Spy during which they reflected on their PPV entrance for the Stadium Stamp[...] Jan 25 - AEW stars Santana and Ortiz recently took par in an interview with Digital Spy during which they reflected on their PPV entrance for the Stadium Stamp[...]

NWA Powerrr Surge Preview For Tonight, Title Qualifying Match, Tag Action and More

NWA presents a new episode of NWA PowerrrSurge tonight on FITE TV at 6:05 pm ET. Check out the match card for tonight's show: - Madi Wrenkowsk[...] Jan 25 - NWA presents a new episode of NWA PowerrrSurge tonight on FITE TV at 6:05 pm ET. Check out the match card for tonight's show: - Madi Wrenkowsk[...]

All The Matches For Tonight's WWE NXT on USA Network

Below is the lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center on the USA Network: - North Amer[...] Jan 25 - Below is the lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center on the USA Network: - North Amer[...]

Latest News On Ronda Rousey’s WWE Return

As previously reported, WWE is keen for former women's champion Ronda Rousey to make her return for Saturday’s 2022 Royal Rumble. The company al[...] Jan 25 - As previously reported, WWE is keen for former women's champion Ronda Rousey to make her return for Saturday’s 2022 Royal Rumble. The company al[...]

WWE Possibility Airing 2022 Hall Of Fame Ceremony After SmackDown Before Mania

This year once again WWE is hosting a 2-night WrestleMania event on April 2, and 3, 2022 (Saturday and Sunday). This means that an NXT special and th[...] Jan 25 - This year once again WWE is hosting a 2-night WrestleMania event on April 2, and 3, 2022 (Saturday and Sunday). This means that an NXT special and th[...]

WWE Producer Requests Release From Company

Mustafa Ali recently requested a release from his WWE contract. PWInsider is reporting that Brian Kendrick has also asked for his release from the co[...] Jan 25 - Mustafa Ali recently requested a release from his WWE contract. PWInsider is reporting that Brian Kendrick has also asked for his release from the co[...]

WWE Trying To Secure A Celebrity Appearance For WrestleMania 38

As previously announced, Jackass star Johnny Knoxville will be part of this year’s 2022 WWE Royal Rumble event competing in the Men’s Roya[...] Jan 25 - As previously announced, Jackass star Johnny Knoxville will be part of this year’s 2022 WWE Royal Rumble event competing in the Men’s Roya[...]

📺 WATCH: LA Knight Shows Up At WWE Raw In Digital Exclusive

Last night before RAW went on the air, we reported that LA Knight was set to be backstage at Monday Night RAW. This resulted in LA Knight bumping int[...] Jan 25 - Last night before RAW went on the air, we reported that LA Knight was set to be backstage at Monday Night RAW. This resulted in LA Knight bumping int[...]

Summer Rae To Convert Portion Of Her Royal Rumble Earnings To Cryptocurrency

A press release has been put out announcing that Summer Rae plans to convert a portion of her Royal Rumble earnings this Sunday to convert into crypto[...] Jan 25 - A press release has been put out announcing that Summer Rae plans to convert a portion of her Royal Rumble earnings this Sunday to convert into crypto[...]

Renee Paquette On Bully Ray / Jon Moxley Situation: "There's no payoff. This isn't an angle."

During the latest episode of her Throwing Down show, Renee Paquette spoke about Jon Moxley's return to AEW and how it made her feel getting to see it.[...] Jan 25 - During the latest episode of her Throwing Down show, Renee Paquette spoke about Jon Moxley's return to AEW and how it made her feel getting to see it.[...]

Scotty 2 Hotty On WWE NXT: "It's almost like they killed it off."

During an appearance on Talk is Jericho, Scotty 2 Hotty spoke about frustrations mounting from NXT talent towards the WWE main roster situations. &[...] Jan 25 - During an appearance on Talk is Jericho, Scotty 2 Hotty spoke about frustrations mounting from NXT talent towards the WWE main roster situations. &[...]

Christopher Daniels vs Jay White To Main Event Next Week's NJPW STRONG

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Jay White vs. Christopher Daniels will main event the upcoming January 29th episode of NJPW STRONG. You ca[...] Jan 25 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Jay White vs. Christopher Daniels will main event the upcoming January 29th episode of NJPW STRONG. You ca[...]

SPOILERS For This Week's Episode Of WWE Main Event

Prior to last night's episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE taped two matches for this week's episode of WWE Main Event. Below are those two matches and re[...] Jan 24 - Prior to last night's episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE taped two matches for this week's episode of WWE Main Event. Below are those two matches and re[...]

WWE RAW Results - January 24, 2022

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (1/24/2022), courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. WWE Title Match Weigh-Ins For Royal [...] Jan 24 - WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (1/24/2022), courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. WWE Title Match Weigh-Ins For Royal [...]

AEW Dark Elevation Results (January 24 2022)

It's Monday, you know what that means! It's time to start off your week right with some AEW action on YouTube. We have AEW Dark Elevation tonight with[...] Jan 24 - It's Monday, you know what that means! It's time to start off your week right with some AEW action on YouTube. We have AEW Dark Elevation tonight with[...]

Beth Phoenix Discusses Her Admiration For The Miz

During a recent interview with Matty Paddock of the Daily Star, WWE Superstar Beth Phoenix discussed her admiration for The Miz and how he provok[...] Jan 24 - During a recent interview with Matty Paddock of the Daily Star, WWE Superstar Beth Phoenix discussed her admiration for The Miz and how he provok[...]

AEW Set To Make Their South Carolina Debut Very Soon

AEW has announced the promotion will be making its debut in Colombia South Carolina. AEW will be coming to the Colonial Life Arena on March 30, 2022,[...] Jan 24 - AEW has announced the promotion will be making its debut in Colombia South Carolina. AEW will be coming to the Colonial Life Arena on March 30, 2022,[...]

Ronda Rousey Reportedly Returning At WWE Royal Rumble 2022

Fightful is reporting that WWE has been attempting to get Ronda Rousey to appear at the upcoming 2022 Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Bryan Alvarez also c[...] Jan 24 - Fightful is reporting that WWE has been attempting to get Ronda Rousey to appear at the upcoming 2022 Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Bryan Alvarez also c[...]

AEW Rampage Draws Highest Key Demo Since October For January 21 Episode

The live viewership for the January 21, 2022 episode of AEW Rampage is in and viewership increased for the one-hour broadcast on TNT which saw Jon Mox[...] Jan 24 - The live viewership for the January 21, 2022 episode of AEW Rampage is in and viewership increased for the one-hour broadcast on TNT which saw Jon Mox[...]

WWE SmackDown Draws Highest Key Demo In Months For January 21 Episode

The Friday, January 21 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown saw an increase in viewership with the final numbers for the 2-hour broadcast revealed to[...] Jan 24 - The Friday, January 21 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown saw an increase in viewership with the final numbers for the 2-hour broadcast revealed to[...]

Rikishi Encourages Fans To Help Umaga Get Into The WWE Hall of Fame

Rikishi was recently a guest on Bullet Cast, where he encouraged fans to make their voices heard and get Umaga inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. [...] Jan 24 - Rikishi was recently a guest on Bullet Cast, where he encouraged fans to make their voices heard and get Umaga inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. [...]

Zicky Dice Files Trademark On "Outlandish Paradise"

Zicky Dice has filed for a trademark of "Zicky Dice's Outlandish Paradise" under the category of electronic transmission and streaming of digital medi[...] Jan 24 - Zicky Dice has filed for a trademark of "Zicky Dice's Outlandish Paradise" under the category of electronic transmission and streaming of digital medi[...]

Dani Jordyn Provides Injury Update After Car Accident Takes Her Out Of AEW Dark Scene

AEW Dark regular Dani Jordyn has provided an injury updated, following a car accident in October that has taken her out of action. You can read it bel[...] Jan 24 - AEW Dark regular Dani Jordyn has provided an injury updated, following a car accident in October that has taken her out of action. You can read it bel[...]