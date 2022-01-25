WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WWE Producer Requests Release From Company
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 25, 2022
Mustafa Ali recently requested a release from his WWE contract.
PWInsider is reporting that Brian Kendrick has also asked for his release from the company. Kendrick returned to WWE a few years ago for the Cruiserweight Classic and worked on 205 Live. Kendrick most recently transitioned into a producer role for the company.
The report notes he has not been seen at television tapings in Orlando for a number of weeks and is just waiting for his release.
