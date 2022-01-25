WWE Trying To Secure A Celebrity Appearance For WrestleMania 38

As previously announced, Jackass star Johnny Knoxville will be part of this year’s 2022 WWE Royal Rumble event competing in the Men’s Royal Rumble match.

Regarding Knoxville's involvement, insider source WrestleVotes revealed his involvement with the company is just for Royal Rumble.

However, WWE is attempted to secure another celebrity appearance for WrestleMania 38:

"Source states Johnny Knoxville’s Royal Rumble involvement is slated to be Rumble only & done on Saturday. However, WWE is indeed working on another celebrity appearance for WrestleMania. I asked who & couldn’t get a name. Either b/c it’s “top secret” (unlikely) or it’s undecided."

Which celebrity would you like to see at WrestleMania 38?