📺 WATCH: LA Knight Shows Up At WWE Raw In Digital Exclusive

Last night before RAW went on the air, we reported that LA Knight was set to be backstage at Monday Night RAW. This resulted in LA Knight bumping into Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode backstage, which w[...] Jan 25 - Last night before RAW went on the air, we reported that LA Knight was set to be backstage at Monday Night RAW. This resulted in LA Knight bumping into Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode backstage, which w[...]

Summer Rae To Convert Portion Of Her Royal Rumble Earnings To Cryptocurrency

A press release has been put out announcing that Summer Rae plans to convert a portion of her Royal Rumble earnings this Sunday to convert into cryptocurrency. You can read the full release below. [...] Jan 25 - A press release has been put out announcing that Summer Rae plans to convert a portion of her Royal Rumble earnings this Sunday to convert into cryptocurrency. You can read the full release below. [...]

Renee Paquette On Bully Ray / Jon Moxley Situation: "There's no payoff. This isn't an angle."

During the latest episode of her Throwing Down show, Renee Paquette spoke about Jon Moxley's return to AEW and how it made her feel getting to see it. "He looked so good. His music hit and I honest[...] Jan 25 - During the latest episode of her Throwing Down show, Renee Paquette spoke about Jon Moxley's return to AEW and how it made her feel getting to see it. "He looked so good. His music hit and I honest[...]

Scotty 2 Hotty On WWE NXT: "It's almost like they killed it off."

During an appearance on Talk is Jericho, Scotty 2 Hotty spoke about frustrations mounting from NXT talent towards the WWE main roster situations. “It’s frustrating, right? I can’t[...] Jan 25 - During an appearance on Talk is Jericho, Scotty 2 Hotty spoke about frustrations mounting from NXT talent towards the WWE main roster situations. “It’s frustrating, right? I can’t[...]

Christopher Daniels vs Jay White To Main Event Next Week's NJPW STRONG

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Jay White vs. Christopher Daniels will main event the upcoming January 29th episode of NJPW STRONG. You can read the full announcement below. Main event:[...] Jan 25 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Jay White vs. Christopher Daniels will main event the upcoming January 29th episode of NJPW STRONG. You can read the full announcement below. Main event:[...]

SPOILERS For This Week's Episode Of WWE Main Event

Prior to last night's episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE taped two matches for this week's episode of WWE Main Event. Below are those two matches and results: - LA Knight def. Cedric Alexander. - T-BA[...] Jan 24 - Prior to last night's episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE taped two matches for this week's episode of WWE Main Event. Below are those two matches and results: - LA Knight def. Cedric Alexander. - T-BA[...]

WWE RAW Results - January 24, 2022

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (1/24/2022), courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. WWE Title Match Weigh-Ins For Royal Rumble This week's show kicks off as it does ever[...] Jan 24 - WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (1/24/2022), courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. WWE Title Match Weigh-Ins For Royal Rumble This week's show kicks off as it does ever[...]

AEW Dark Elevation Results (January 24 2022)

It's Monday, you know what that means! It's time to start off your week right with some AEW action on YouTube. We have AEW Dark Elevation tonight with 8 matches on the card so with Tony Schiavone, Mar[...] Jan 24 - It's Monday, you know what that means! It's time to start off your week right with some AEW action on YouTube. We have AEW Dark Elevation tonight with 8 matches on the card so with Tony Schiavone, Mar[...]

Beth Phoenix Discusses Her Admiration For The Miz

During a recent interview with Matty Paddock of the Daily Star, WWE Superstar Beth Phoenix discussed her admiration for The Miz and how he provokes a strong emotion from the fans. On her admirat[...] Jan 24 - During a recent interview with Matty Paddock of the Daily Star, WWE Superstar Beth Phoenix discussed her admiration for The Miz and how he provokes a strong emotion from the fans. On her admirat[...]

AEW Set To Make Their South Carolina Debut Very Soon

AEW has announced the promotion will be making its debut in Colombia South Carolina. AEW will be coming to the Colonial Life Arena on March 30, 2022, for Dynamite on TBS, as well as a taping of Rampa[...] Jan 24 - AEW has announced the promotion will be making its debut in Colombia South Carolina. AEW will be coming to the Colonial Life Arena on March 30, 2022, for Dynamite on TBS, as well as a taping of Rampa[...]

Ronda Rousey Reportedly Returning At WWE Royal Rumble 2022

Fightful is reporting that WWE has been attempting to get Ronda Rousey to appear at the upcoming 2022 Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Bryan Alvarez also confirmed on Wrestling Observer Live that Rousey is[...] Jan 24 - Fightful is reporting that WWE has been attempting to get Ronda Rousey to appear at the upcoming 2022 Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Bryan Alvarez also confirmed on Wrestling Observer Live that Rousey is[...]

AEW Rampage Draws Highest Key Demo Since October For January 21 Episode

The live viewership for the January 21, 2022 episode of AEW Rampage is in and viewership increased for the one-hour broadcast on TNT which saw Jon Moxley’s first match in a few months. Rampage [...] Jan 24 - The live viewership for the January 21, 2022 episode of AEW Rampage is in and viewership increased for the one-hour broadcast on TNT which saw Jon Moxley’s first match in a few months. Rampage [...]

WWE SmackDown Draws Highest Key Demo In Months For January 21 Episode

The Friday, January 21 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown saw an increase in viewership with the final numbers for the 2-hour broadcast revealed today via Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. T[...] Jan 24 - The Friday, January 21 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown saw an increase in viewership with the final numbers for the 2-hour broadcast revealed today via Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. T[...]

Rikishi Encourages Fans To Help Umaga Get Into The WWE Hall of Fame

Rikishi was recently a guest on Bullet Cast, where he encouraged fans to make their voices heard and get Umaga inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. “That’s my personal opinion. Not only [...] Jan 24 - Rikishi was recently a guest on Bullet Cast, where he encouraged fans to make their voices heard and get Umaga inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. “That’s my personal opinion. Not only [...]

Zicky Dice Files Trademark On "Outlandish Paradise"

Zicky Dice has filed for a trademark of "Zicky Dice's Outlandish Paradise" under the category of electronic transmission and streaming of digital media content for others via global and local computer[...] Jan 24 - Zicky Dice has filed for a trademark of "Zicky Dice's Outlandish Paradise" under the category of electronic transmission and streaming of digital media content for others via global and local computer[...]

Dani Jordyn Provides Injury Update After Car Accident Takes Her Out Of AEW Dark Scene

AEW Dark regular Dani Jordyn has provided an injury updated, following a car accident in October that has taken her out of action. You can read it below. “Yes I’m still dealing with the[...] Jan 24 - AEW Dark regular Dani Jordyn has provided an injury updated, following a car accident in October that has taken her out of action. You can read it below. “Yes I’m still dealing with the[...]

Heath and Road Dogg Added To WrestleCon Lineup

WrestleCon has announced two new names for their event this year: Heath and Road Dogg. The updated lineup is as follows: * Road Dogg* Heath* Paul Wight* Westin Blake* The Briscoes* Man Mountain Ro[...] Jan 24 - WrestleCon has announced two new names for their event this year: Heath and Road Dogg. The updated lineup is as follows: * Road Dogg* Heath* Paul Wight* Westin Blake* The Briscoes* Man Mountain Ro[...]

Two NXT Stars Reportedly Backstage At Tonight's WWE Raw

Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting that NXT stars Roderick Strong and LA Knight are backstage at tonight's WWE Raw. It's unknown if either of them will wind up on the show, however, they could be[...] Jan 24 - Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting that NXT stars Roderick Strong and LA Knight are backstage at tonight's WWE Raw. It's unknown if either of them will wind up on the show, however, they could be[...]

Bully Ray Responds To Fans Chanting "F*** Bully Ray" At GCW PPV Last Night

Last night on The WRLD On GCW, fans chanted "f*** Bully Ray" during Jon Moxley's GCW Championship defense against Homicide, following Bully Ray's comments that Moxley owes the fans an apology for taki[...] Jan 24 - Last night on The WRLD On GCW, fans chanted "f*** Bully Ray" during Jon Moxley's GCW Championship defense against Homicide, following Bully Ray's comments that Moxley owes the fans an apology for taki[...]

SPOILERS: MLW Blood & Thunder Taping Results

MLW recently held their Blood & Thunder event tapings The results are as follows: - King Muertes def. Richard Holliday in a Singles Match. - Alex Kane (c) def. Calvin Tankman to retain his ML[...] Jan 24 - MLW recently held their Blood & Thunder event tapings The results are as follows: - King Muertes def. Richard Holliday in a Singles Match. - Alex Kane (c) def. Calvin Tankman to retain his ML[...]

Big Time Wrestling (1/22/2022) Results: FTR, Jerry Lawler, Scotty 2 Hotty, Lodi, Scott Steiner & More

Big Time Wrestling held an event this past Saturday night from the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium in Spartanburg, South Carolina. The results are as follows: - Scotty 2 Hotty def. Teddy Goodz - [...] Jan 24 - Big Time Wrestling held an event this past Saturday night from the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium in Spartanburg, South Carolina. The results are as follows: - Scotty 2 Hotty def. Teddy Goodz - [...]

Paige Defends AJ Lee After Fan Belittles Her Accomplishments

During a Twitter altercation where a fan stated that he believes AJ Lee is better than Paige, another fan popped in to defend Paige by saying AJ hadn't had any memorable moments. Paige herself stuck [...] Jan 24 - During a Twitter altercation where a fan stated that he believes AJ Lee is better than Paige, another fan popped in to defend Paige by saying AJ hadn't had any memorable moments. Paige herself stuck [...]

Michelle McCool Reveals How Upcoming Royal Rumble Appearance Came To Be

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Michelle McCool spoke about the upcoming Royal Rumble, this takes place this Sunday night. “I got a phone call from talent relations right about Chr[...] Jan 24 - During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Michelle McCool spoke about the upcoming Royal Rumble, this takes place this Sunday night. “I got a phone call from talent relations right about Chr[...]

On This Day [1/24]: AJ Styles Debuts In WWE [2016]

On this day back in 2016, TNA legend AJ Styles made his long awaited WWE debut in the Royal Rumble. AJ is still with WWE to this day, having even won the WWE Championship. Relive the debut below. [...] Jan 24 - On this day back in 2016, TNA legend AJ Styles made his long awaited WWE debut in the Royal Rumble. AJ is still with WWE to this day, having even won the WWE Championship. Relive the debut below. [...]