WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Renee Paquette On Bully Ray / Jon Moxley Situation: "There's no payoff. This isn't an angle."

Posted By: Joe West on Jan 25, 2022

Renee Paquette On Bully Ray / Jon Moxley Situation: "There's no payoff. This isn't an angle."

During the latest episode of her Throwing Down show, Renee Paquette spoke about Jon Moxley's return to AEW and how it made her feel getting to see it.

"He looked so good. His music hit and I honestly got a little teary-eyed, 'look at him.' He's just doing his thing and he's so damn good at it and he loves it. I love seeing him do that. I wasn't sure what he was going to say or what he was going to do. We kind of talked about it at home before he left to go on the road, 'what are you going to say?' 'I don't know,'"

"It definitely got me a bit emotional, watching him do this, talking about the things. A lot of the stuff that went on was obviously, incredibly personal, and a bunch of people know what happened, they don't really know anything about it. To see him out there and doing his thing and to know how much the words that he had to say touched so many people. My Twitter was blowing up with so many people that could relate and have been where he's been or been where I've been. It was really cool to see that and have that vulnerability. The guy is a special guy and has such a way with words. He's obviously an incredible wrestler, but he's an incredible person and incredible man. I could not be more proud of him or love this guy anymore. To see him out there doing that was so great."

Renee spoke about Bully Ray's comments that Moxley owes the fans an apology.

"I hate even having to talk about this because it's stupid and annoying. I don't even want to pay it any more attention. The whole thing with Bully Ray, I saw it all over my Twitter and was like, 'do I even want to address this?' It's that thing with, people can talk shit about me all day long and whatever, it's fine. You talk shit about my husband, my family, that become more personal to me and bothers me more. It also bothers me because Bully is somebody who I've always really enjoyed and had a good relationship with him, despite other people not having a good relationship with him or him having burned bridges other places and leaving a bad taste in other people's mouths. I've never had that situation with him. To be on the receiving end of it, sucks. I have not talked to him since this has all gone down. He certainly has my phone number and my husband's phone number. He was at Northeast Wrestling over the weekend with [Moxley]. It sucks."

"There could not be a more bullshit, trash take, than that. He took time off to take care of himself. Him being there and having longevity in this business is plenty. The guy put his body through the ring with the job that he does and the style of wrestling he works. He loves wrestling and loves this business. For Bully to think he also needs to apologize on top of that...my first reaction to it was like, I thought it was some shock jock shit where he doesn't actually think that. There's no way he actually believes that Jon needs to apologize for taking time off to better himself. Three months is also nothing, in the scope of what wrestling is and the scope of his life. Three months is nothing. For him to go and do the things he needed to do for himself and our family and our daughter, that's for us and not anybody else. I could not be more proud of him for doing that, in a business that is notorious with addiction issues, we've seen the untimely passing of so many wrestlers, it's been a thing that has affected the business for a long time and it's a stigma that comes with the business. The fact that Jon is one of those guys, in the spot that he's in and he's going against the grain and doing the things he needs to do speaks volumes to the fans. Not just the fans, but people inside the business, the boys and girls in the back, who might be going through a similar thing. It happens to so many people and is unfortunately so common. He went and did what he had to do. No apologies necessary."

Renee followed up:

"I don't need Bully to apologize for it. I assure you, Jon couldn't give a shit."

When asked if there was going to be any payoff for this, Renee said:

"There's no payoff. This isn't an angle. There is no payoff with a match or anything like that. It's just a shitty take. He's just being a shit head."

Source: fightful.com
>>> Jump To Comments

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

Tags: #aew #jon moxley #bully ray #renee paquette
https://wrestlr.me/73695/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Jan 25
📺 WATCH: LA Knight Shows Up At WWE Raw In Digital Exclusive
Last night before RAW went on the air, we reported that LA Knight was set to be backstage at Monday Night RAW. This resulted in LA Knight bumping int[...]
Jan 25 - Last night before RAW went on the air, we reported that LA Knight was set to be backstage at Monday Night RAW. This resulted in LA Knight bumping int[...]
Jan 25
Summer Rae To Convert Portion Of Her Royal Rumble Earnings To Cryptocurrency
A press release has been put out announcing that Summer Rae plans to convert a portion of her Royal Rumble earnings this Sunday to convert into crypto[...]
Jan 25 - A press release has been put out announcing that Summer Rae plans to convert a portion of her Royal Rumble earnings this Sunday to convert into crypto[...]
Jan 25
Renee Paquette On Bully Ray / Jon Moxley Situation: "There's no payoff. This isn't an angle."
During the latest episode of her Throwing Down show, Renee Paquette spoke about Jon Moxley's return to AEW and how it made her feel getting to see it.[...]
Jan 25 - During the latest episode of her Throwing Down show, Renee Paquette spoke about Jon Moxley's return to AEW and how it made her feel getting to see it.[...]
Jan 25
Scotty 2 Hotty On WWE NXT: "It's almost like they killed it off."
During an appearance on Talk is Jericho, Scotty 2 Hotty spoke about frustrations mounting from NXT talent towards the WWE main roster situations. &[...]
Jan 25 - During an appearance on Talk is Jericho, Scotty 2 Hotty spoke about frustrations mounting from NXT talent towards the WWE main roster situations. &[...]
Jan 25
Christopher Daniels vs Jay White To Main Event Next Week's NJPW STRONG
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Jay White vs. Christopher Daniels will main event the upcoming January 29th episode of NJPW STRONG. You ca[...]
Jan 25 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Jay White vs. Christopher Daniels will main event the upcoming January 29th episode of NJPW STRONG. You ca[...]
Jan 24
SPOILERS For This Week's Episode Of WWE Main Event
Prior to last night's episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE taped two matches for this week's episode of WWE Main Event. Below are those two matches and re[...]
Jan 24 - Prior to last night's episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE taped two matches for this week's episode of WWE Main Event. Below are those two matches and re[...]
Jan 24
WWE RAW Results - January 24, 2022
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (1/24/2022), courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com.   WWE Title Match Weigh-Ins For Royal [...]
Jan 24 - WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (1/24/2022), courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com.   WWE Title Match Weigh-Ins For Royal [...]
Jan 24
AEW Dark Elevation Results (January 24 2022)
It's Monday, you know what that means! It's time to start off your week right with some AEW action on YouTube. We have AEW Dark Elevation tonight with[...]
Jan 24 - It's Monday, you know what that means! It's time to start off your week right with some AEW action on YouTube. We have AEW Dark Elevation tonight with[...]
Jan 24
Beth Phoenix Discusses Her Admiration For The Miz
During a recent interview with Matty Paddock of the Daily Star, WWE Superstar Beth Phoenix discussed her admiration for The Miz and how he provok[...]
Jan 24 - During a recent interview with Matty Paddock of the Daily Star, WWE Superstar Beth Phoenix discussed her admiration for The Miz and how he provok[...]
Jan 24
AEW Set To Make Their South Carolina Debut Very Soon
AEW has announced the promotion will be making its debut in Colombia South Carolina. AEW will be coming to the Colonial Life Arena on March 30, 2022,[...]
Jan 24 - AEW has announced the promotion will be making its debut in Colombia South Carolina. AEW will be coming to the Colonial Life Arena on March 30, 2022,[...]
Jan 24
Ronda Rousey Reportedly Returning At WWE Royal Rumble 2022
Fightful is reporting that WWE has been attempting to get Ronda Rousey to appear at the upcoming 2022 Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Bryan Alvarez also c[...]
Jan 24 - Fightful is reporting that WWE has been attempting to get Ronda Rousey to appear at the upcoming 2022 Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Bryan Alvarez also c[...]

Jan 24
AEW Rampage Draws Highest Key Demo Since October For January 21 Episode
The live viewership for the January 21, 2022 episode of AEW Rampage is in and viewership increased for the one-hour broadcast on TNT which saw Jon Mox[...]
Jan 24 - The live viewership for the January 21, 2022 episode of AEW Rampage is in and viewership increased for the one-hour broadcast on TNT which saw Jon Mox[...]
Jan 24
WWE SmackDown Draws Highest Key Demo In Months For January 21 Episode
The Friday, January 21 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown saw an increase in viewership with the final numbers for the 2-hour broadcast revealed to[...]
Jan 24 - The Friday, January 21 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown saw an increase in viewership with the final numbers for the 2-hour broadcast revealed to[...]
Jan 24
Rikishi Encourages Fans To Help Umaga Get Into The WWE Hall of Fame
Rikishi was recently a guest on Bullet Cast, where he encouraged fans to make their voices heard and get Umaga inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. [...]
Jan 24 - Rikishi was recently a guest on Bullet Cast, where he encouraged fans to make their voices heard and get Umaga inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. [...]
Jan 24
Zicky Dice Files Trademark On "Outlandish Paradise"
Zicky Dice has filed for a trademark of "Zicky Dice's Outlandish Paradise" under the category of electronic transmission and streaming of digital medi[...]
Jan 24 - Zicky Dice has filed for a trademark of "Zicky Dice's Outlandish Paradise" under the category of electronic transmission and streaming of digital medi[...]
Jan 24
Dani Jordyn Provides Injury Update After Car Accident Takes Her Out Of AEW Dark Scene
AEW Dark regular Dani Jordyn has provided an injury updated, following a car accident in October that has taken her out of action. You can read it bel[...]
Jan 24 - AEW Dark regular Dani Jordyn has provided an injury updated, following a car accident in October that has taken her out of action. You can read it bel[...]
Jan 24
Heath and Road Dogg Added To WrestleCon Lineup
WrestleCon has announced two new names for their event this year: Heath and Road Dogg. The updated lineup is as follows: * Road Dogg* Heath* Paul [...]
Jan 24 - WrestleCon has announced two new names for their event this year: Heath and Road Dogg. The updated lineup is as follows: * Road Dogg* Heath* Paul [...]
Jan 24
Two NXT Stars Reportedly Backstage At Tonight's WWE Raw
Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting that NXT stars Roderick Strong and LA Knight are backstage at tonight's WWE Raw. It's unknown if either of the[...]
Jan 24 - Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting that NXT stars Roderick Strong and LA Knight are backstage at tonight's WWE Raw. It's unknown if either of the[...]
Jan 24
Bully Ray Responds To Fans Chanting "F*** Bully Ray" At GCW PPV Last Night
Last night on The WRLD On GCW, fans chanted "f*** Bully Ray" during Jon Moxley's GCW Championship defense against Homicide, following Bully Ray's comm[...]
Jan 24 - Last night on The WRLD On GCW, fans chanted "f*** Bully Ray" during Jon Moxley's GCW Championship defense against Homicide, following Bully Ray's comm[...]
Jan 24
SPOILERS: MLW Blood & Thunder Taping Results
MLW recently held their Blood & Thunder event tapings The results are as follows: - King Muertes def. Richard Holliday in a Singles Match. - [...]
Jan 24 - MLW recently held their Blood & Thunder event tapings The results are as follows: - King Muertes def. Richard Holliday in a Singles Match. - [...]
Jan 24
Big Time Wrestling (1/22/2022) Results: FTR, Jerry Lawler, Scotty 2 Hotty, Lodi, Scott Steiner & More
Big Time Wrestling held an event this past Saturday night from the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium in Spartanburg, South Carolina. The results are as[...]
Jan 24 - Big Time Wrestling held an event this past Saturday night from the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium in Spartanburg, South Carolina. The results are as[...]
Jan 24
Paige Defends AJ Lee After Fan Belittles Her Accomplishments
During a Twitter altercation where a fan stated that he believes AJ Lee is better than Paige, another fan popped in to defend Paige by saying AJ hadn'[...]
Jan 24 - During a Twitter altercation where a fan stated that he believes AJ Lee is better than Paige, another fan popped in to defend Paige by saying AJ hadn'[...]
Jan 24
Michelle McCool Reveals How Upcoming Royal Rumble Appearance Came To Be
During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Michelle McCool spoke about the upcoming Royal Rumble, this takes place this Sunday night. “I got [...]
Jan 24 - During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Michelle McCool spoke about the upcoming Royal Rumble, this takes place this Sunday night. “I got [...]
Jan 24
On This Day [1/24]: AJ Styles Debuts In WWE [2016]
On this day back in 2016, TNA legend AJ Styles made his long awaited WWE debut in the Royal Rumble. AJ is still with WWE to this day, having even won[...]
Jan 24 - On this day back in 2016, TNA legend AJ Styles made his long awaited WWE debut in the Royal Rumble. AJ is still with WWE to this day, having even won[...]
Jan 24
Ric Flair Explains Why He's A Fan Of The Young Bucks
During the latest episode of his podcast, Ric Flair spoke about why he is a fan of The Young Bucks. “I can identify somebody being able to do[...]
Jan 24 - During the latest episode of his podcast, Ric Flair spoke about why he is a fan of The Young Bucks. “I can identify somebody being able to do[...]

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π