Christopher Daniels vs Jay White To Main Event Next Week's NJPW STRONG

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Jay White vs. Christopher Daniels will main event the upcoming January 29th episode of NJPW STRONG.

You can read the full announcement below.

Main event: Christopher Daniels vs Jay White

Singles record: 2-0 White

Christopher Daniels will face Jay White in our main event this week. After the Switchblade lost his NEVER Openweight Championship to Tomohiro Ishii at Battle in the Valley, White reacted by announcing the start of the ‘U-S-of-Jay Open Challenge’, a challenge that Daniels responded to.

The Fallen Angel has seen and done almost everything imaginable over the last quarter of a century, but Jay White nonetheless has mockingly expressed his willingness to make the ‘no name youngster famous’. Indeed, with the two having met in ROH while Jay was on excursion, one achievement Daniels has yet to attain is a singles victory over the BULLET CLUB leader. Will that all change Saturday, and will the veteran teach White a much needed lesson in humility?

2nd Match: Alex Coughlin vs JR Kratos

The last of the LA Dojo’s initial intake to graduate from Young Lion status, Alex Coughlin was driven to improve himself through 2021, leading to the Alex Coughlin Challenge Series. There Coughlin took on a series of big names in high pressure matchups, always fighting with every bit of heart he had even as results didn’t come his way.

At Detonation, a matchup with mentor Josh Barnett saw the Warmaster declare that Coughlin was ready ‘to take on the world’. Now, this will be the last of Coughlin’s challenges. After a lack of intimidation and incredible feats of strength in the face of JR Kratos in tag action, will Coughlin graduate with a win?

1st Match: Alex Zayne vs Ariya Daivari

Singles record: 1-0 Zayne

Starting off the action this week, Ariya Daivari takes on Alex Zayne. After taking a lot of shortcuts in the early stage of his career, Daivari arrived on NJPW STRONG promising to have turned over a new leaf, and wanting to fight clean in the cerulean blue. His first matches in Philadelphia not bringing the results he wanted, Daivari returns to STRONG tonight, and will try to remain on the straight and narrow as he faces Zayne in a rematch of his NJPW debut this past October.