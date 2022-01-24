WWE RAW Results - January 24, 2022

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (1/24/2022), courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com.

WWE Title Match Weigh-Ins For Royal Rumble

This week's show kicks off as it does every week and then we shoot inside the arena where Bobby Lashley is in the ring. The commentary team welcomes us to the show and then out walks Paul Heyman.

Heyman introduces his client, "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar. The WWE Champion emerges in his cowboy hat and flannel. He makes his way down to the ring for the official weigh-ins for the Lesnar-Lashley title match at Saturday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Corey Graves gets on the mic at the podium set up in the ring and says he's not sure if Lesnar's attire is appropriate for a weigh-in. Lesnar asks if Graves wants to see him naked and then suggests we simply get on with the procedure.

From there, Graves informs Lashley that he is up first. Lashley unzips his hoodie and steps on the scale. Graves announces Lashley tipped the scales at 273 pounds. After the announcement, MVP gets on the mic and boasts for his client.

When MVP finishes by saying Lashley is gonna gain some weight, the exact weight of the WWE Championship belt after Royal Rumble, Lesnar tips the scale at 286 pounds. He takes only his cowboy hat off to weigh-in. Lashley says Lesnar is pissing him off by not taking this seriously.

He tells Lesnar to mark his words and informs him that this will be the shortest reign in the history of Lesnar's career. He says that's not a prediction, it's a spoiler. Lesnar asks who the comedian is now.

Lesnar tells Paul to get a load of this and then announces that on Sunday morning, a headline will read Lashley beats Lesnar with the hurt lock. He says we would then have a new champion, known as "Bobby ... who?!" He takes a jab at Lashley's star power and then his music hits as he exits the ring with a big smile on his face.

Bianca Belair vs. Queen Zelina

After the opening segment, we shoot to the commentary section where Jimmy Smith and Byron Saxton recap the weigh-in segment we just witnessed. They then send us to a vignette looking at the recent history of Bianca Belair.

Now Belair's music hits and she makes her way out and heads down to the ring for the opening match of the evening, where she will go one-on-one against Queen Zelina. On that note, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the break, the commentators promote The Miz's birthday extravaganza for Maryse tonight, the Kevin Owens vs. Damian Priest match, as well as the Alpha Academy vs. R-K-Bro Academic Challenge segment.

We return to Belair finishing up her entrance in the ring and then the sounds of "all hail the queen, Queen Zelina" plays as the theme for the Queen's Crown Tournament winner makes her way to the ring. As she finishes her ring entrance, an "earlier today" promo is shown in split-screen version.

From there, the bell sounds and we're off-and-running with our very first bout of the evening here on the Royal Rumble go-home edition of Monday Night Raw. Belair immediately scoops Zelina up and sets her over the top rope on the ring apron, displaying her advantages over her in the women's Royal Rumble match this coming weekend.

She continues to dominate the action as the fans in the building break out in an "E-S-T! E-S-T!" chant. She blasts Zelina with a big drop kick and goes to follow it up with a stalled suplex, but Zelina counters into a jaw-breaker. This helps shift the momentum in her favor as she begins taking over on offense now.

Zelina dominates the action for a bit and then Belair cartwheels out of a move she tries and this leads to her taking back control of the offense. She hits back-to-back suplexes, holding Zelina up for an eternity before slamming her down the second time. She hits the ropes and goes for a flip-splash but Zelina gets the knees up. She tries following up with Code Red, but Belair counters into the K.O.D. for the pin fall victory.

Winner: Bianca Belair

WWE United States Championship

Damian Priest (C) vs. Kevin Owens

We are shown highlights of what happened between Kevin Owens and Damian Priest last week, with Owens faking a leg injury before hitting a stunner on Priest to score the pin fall victory.

After that we shoot backstage and see Kevin Owens taping up his wrists in his locker room. He immediatelys rejects the backstage interviewer from trying to talk to him.

He then gets offended when he is asked about "faking" an injury. He tells the interviewer's point is a "moot" one. He then boasts fighting through the pain of his "real" injury last week.

Owens tells him to read his shirt and declares he's going to "Just Keep Fighting" until he is the United States Champion. From there the pre-match interview wraps up.

We head back inside the arena and the theme for Priest hits. Out comes the WWE U.S. Champion and the commentators then set the stage for this match as we head into a pre-bout commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Priest in the ring with his title and then the theme for Kevin Owens hits and out he comes. Owens settles in the ring and his music dies down.

The ring announcer handles the pre-match ring introductions for this title bout and then the bell sounds to get it off-and-running. We see Owens go for the stunner straight out of the gate, however Priest avoids it and starts to go to work on Owens.

Priest controls the offense early on, however Owens ends up taking over and as the action hits the floor, he goes for a big spot on Priest. Back in the ring, we see some more back-and-forth action before we head to a mid-match commercial break as the match continues.

As we settle back in from the break, we see the match still in progress. Priest is in the middle of a comeback and goes for the Broken Arrow, but Owens avoids it. He hits another big spot instead and goes for the cover, however Owens kicks out before the count of three.

Damian sets Owens on the top rope and before going up after him, he gets in a head butt exchange with him. Owens ends up winning said-exchange and taking over. He lays Priest out and goes for a frog splash off the top-rope for a close near fall. Priest hits another big move and goes for the cover again, but again Owens kicks out at two.

Now we see Owens fight back and hang Priest over the top-rope. He goes for the roll-up and holds the tights, but Priest kicks out. He goes for a stunner but Priest avoids it and decks Owens with a clothesline. He kicks him in the gut a few times and stomps on him in the corner, only for the referee to force him to break at the count of five. This happens a couple more times and the ref finally calls for the bell, ending this via DQ. Priest is now 0-2 against Owens in the last two weeks.

Winner via DQ: Kevin Owens

Nikki A.S.H.'s Attack Of Rhea Ripley, Women's Royal Rumble Promos

We see footage from last week of Nikki A.S.H. attacking Rhea Ripley and leaving her laying. We then shoot to "earlier today" footage of Ripley reacting to it in a backstage promo segment.

She vows to win the women's Royal Rumble this weekend. Also shown is a Royal Rumble promo from other contestants in the match.

Tamina, Carmella & Nikki A.S.H. vs. Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan & Dana Brooke

After that, we shoot back inside the arena where Ripley's theme hits and out she comes for our next match of the evening here on Raw. She settles in the ring and awaits her partners

Tamina, Carmella and Nikki A.S.H. are on one side, while Liv Morgan, Dana Brooke and Ripley are on the other side. We head to a pre-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the break, we see this match get officially underway. After it does, we see some interaction between Nikki and Ripley for the first time since last week's attack.

From there, we see some more back-and-forth action as other members of the match get some ring time. Eventually Carmella tags in and enters the ring with her face protector.

Ripley ultimately gets Carmella in her submission finisher and gets the tap out to give her team the victory. After the match we see some more back-and-forth between Ripley and Nikki.

Winners: Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan & Dana Brooke

Alpha Academy Academic Challenge With RK-Bro

It's time for round one of the Academic Challenge, as Alpha Academy makes their way to the ring for our first competition, which will be a spelling bee. As they make their way to the ring, we head to a commercial break.

We return from the break to see Alpha Academy in the ring, which is decked out with decorations including tons of balloons and four folding chairs for each of the contestants to sit in. Kevin Patrick is serving as moderator / host.

He welcomes us back and then formally introduces Alpha Academy. Chad Gable of the duo reacts to their introduction and then criticize his explanation of the opening competition. He then reiterates said-explanations in a more proper fashion as the fans boo him and chant "You suck!" at him.

Finally we get down to action and we see Riddle spell his word right. Gable asks for a bunch of repeats for his word. Orton goes next and his word is dumbell. Gable flips out after Orton's spelling. He then offers to spell out how he's gonna beat him in a singles match later tonight.

Randy Orton vs. Chad Gable

He says it's 3 little letters called R-K-O. His music hits and that match will be up when we return from the commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see the official match graphic as Orton's theme finishes up and the two circle each other in the ring as the bell sounds to get this one off-and-running.

Riddle and Otis are shown at ringside on the floor in the corner of their respective tag-team partners as the fans chant "Randy! Randy!" Orton slaps a side head lock on Gable, who ultimately escapes and isolates the arm of "The Viper."

Orton takes Gable down to the mat and the two do a little amateur wrestling. Orton stalks Gable a bit on the break and then they lock up again. This time Orton goes behind Gable, who again grabs a hold of his arm and isolates the limb as he takes Orton down to the mat and continues to focus his attack on the left arm of Orton.

The fans once again break out in a "Randy! Randy!" chant as Orton builds up some momentum, bounces off the ropes and gets free of Gable. He shoulder blocks him down to the mat to kill his offensive momentum dead in its' tracks.

The two lock-up again and again Gable goes to work on Orton's arm. Orton pulls a reversal and goes behind Gable. He slaps a side head lock on him and again knocks him down to the mat with a shoulder tackle. He goes for another, but Gable hits an arm-drag counter instead. He takes Orton back down to the mat and once again isolates his arm in a joint-lock.

Once again we hear a "Randy! Randy!" chant from the crowd, as the fans rally Orton back into competitive form. He goes for an RKO out of nowhere, but Gable saw it coming just in time and rolls out to the floor to restrategize with Otis at ringside before re-entering the ring and re-engaging with Orton.

This time Orton isolates the arm of Gable and goes to work on his limb. Gable does some fancy flips to reverse and ultimately counter down to the leg of Orton, sweeping "The Viper" down to the mat. Orton rolls out ot the ring and confers with Riddle briefly before re-entering the ring and continuing the action himself.

Gable controls Orton again upon the resuming of the action. This doesn't last for long, however, as Orton gets the better of Gable and he heads out to the floor. Orton comes out after him this time and back-drops him on the commentators table with force. We see replays of that spot before we return to the live action.

We see Otis hop on the apron and provide a distraction for Gable. Orton bites on it and ends up suffering because of it. Gable goes back to work on Orton and decks him. He heads to the ropes and leaps off with a moonsault for a near fall. Orton kicks out at two and we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues in this exciting singles contest.

As we settle back in from the break, we see Gable adding some torque to a standing heel hook he has applied to Orton in the middle of the ring. We are shown replays of Orton back-suplexing Gable on the commentary table before the break. In the live action, Gable and Orton are standing again, but "The Viper" is big-time favoring his knee, which prompts Gable to zero in on it with his offensive attacks from this point forward.

Orton is heavily selling the leg, falling down and unable to remain standing at times. Regardless, he starts to eventually take over on offense, hitting a clothesline and a big back body-drop before smashing Gable in the corner with a running clothesline. He hooks Gable for a DDT as fans chant "R-K-O." Gable fights out but ends up victim of a back-breaker by Orton. Orton drapes Gable across the middle rope and hits his trademark DDT from there.

The fans react big there and Orton is slow to get back to his feet due to the bum knee as a result of the attacks of Gable throughout the match. The fans begin another "R-K-O" chant as Orton goes into "Viper Mode." He drops down and pounds on the mat as the camera shows Otis hitting a big suplex on Riddle on the floor at ringside. Back in the ring, Gable capitalizes on Orton's brief lack of focus. He goes to shift things into his favor but Orton hits a super fast power slam to keep control of the action.

Again the fans chant for an R-K-O as Orton stares down Otis at ringside while stalking and waiting for Gable to get up in the middle of the ring. He runs and goes for a punt kick but Gable avoids it and counters, locking Orton in a Kurt Angle-style standing ankle lock. He twists away at it as fans chant for Randy. We see Riddle beating Otis down with his scooter at ringside. Back in the ring, Orton escapes the ankle lock and hits a beautiful R-K-O out of nowhere for the pin fall victory.

Winner: Randy Orton

Riddle Chooses "Old-School Scooter Race" For Next Week

Riddle gets on the mic after Orton's victory and says because of their win in the spelling bee they get to select the next Alpha Academy challenge. He says round two will feature an old-school scooter race. He's happy about this and Orton appears confused. The commentators plug the scooter race in round two of the Alpha Academy challenge on next week's Raw as Orton's theme hits and RK-Bro celebrates "The Viper"s win over Gable.

Alexa Bliss' Journey Back To Monday Night Raw

The commentators are shown and they run down some information regarding former WrestleMania star Bad Bunny's upcoming tour. We then head to a vignette that shows footage from last week's segment before heading to a commercial break off the plug for the latest on Alexa Bliss' journey back to Monday Night Raw.

We return from the break to see Bliss in the room with the phsychiatrist again. He says he thinks they're actually making progress. The two begin talking again with Bliss telling stories about her childhood. They talk a bit more and then wrap up this segment.

Mr. McMahon Talks With Austin Theory

Now we see a video package showing the history of Austin Theory on the Raw brand before returning live where we see a compilation of his selfies after matches.

From there, we shoot live backstage where Theory is seated at Mr. McMahon's desk. Vince and Austin talk and Theory asks if he could be number 29 in the men's Royal Rumble match this weekend.

McMahon gets upset that Theory even thinks he would have any say over something like that. He then tells him he should be focused on his match later tonight -- against AJ Styles. As Theory goes to leave, McMahon tells him he forgot his phone. Theory turns around to get it and McMahon tells him to make sure he brings back a great selfie.

AJ Styles vs. Austin Theory

Once the segment wraps up, we return inside the arena where the theme song for AJ Styles plays. Out comes "The Phenomenal One" himself as the fans react. He settles into the ring and poses for the crowd as the commentators talk about the Theory-McMahon segment and hype this upcoming match as we head into a pre-match commercial break.

After a vignette hyping the arrival of Veer Mahaan in another quick vignette about lions, we return inside the arena from the break to see Styles finishing up his entrance. We then see highlights of Styles being attacked by Grayson Waller two weeks ago during his initial showdown against Theory.

Back live, we see Styles in the ring as his music fades down and Austin Theory's theme hits. Out comes the young up-and-coming as the crowd reacts and the commentary team put him over. This one-on-one contest is up next. As he makes his way to the ring, Corey Graves hypes up the Men's Royal Rumble match at this Saturday's PPV, as both of these Superstars will be two of the 30 men in the bout.

Now the bell sounds to get this singles contest off-and-running. After taking a selfie of himself on the ropes, this match gets underway. In the early goings, we see Styles and Theory go for a test of strength, leading to Graves fawning on and on about the peaks and muscle definition of the rookie Raw Superstar.

Styles starts to speed up the pace of the action, leading to him getting a number of near falls on Theory. Theory kicks out of all of them but then walks right into a pin-point drop kick from Styles. Styles follows that up by hitting a slingshot cross-body splash onto Theory on the floor. We see replays of that spot as Styles heads out and rolls Theory back into the ring.

Theory eventually capitalizes on a brief mistake made by Styles. He takes over on offense as Graves sings his praises on the broadcast about out-smarting "The Phenomenal One." He slaps a rear choke on Styles as the commentators again conversate about the biceps and muscle tone of Theory.

AJ ends up turning the tables and chopping the hell out of Theory in the corner. The commentators talk about his recent history, breaking up with Omos, etc., as he takes back over control on the offense. He hits a high spot and goes for the cover but Theory kicks out at two. Theory hoists Styles up and hangs him throat-first over the top rope. He puts the boots to him after that as Graves puts over Theory's finishing instincts when having an opponent hurt.

We see Theory whip Styles sternum first into the turnbuckles in the corner. We see replays of that as Theory continues to go to work on Styles on the mat. The fans boo as Theory gets cocky and chokes Styles with his boot. Styles fights back with one thunderous forearm that drops Theory. He goes to pick Styles up but Theory counters and face-plants Styles.

Theory muscles Styles up and sits him on the top rope. He heads up after him looking for a superplex. Styles fights him off and knocks him down but Theory fires up and drop kicks Styles off the top. Styles crashes out to the floor at ringside as we head to a mid-match commercial break while the action continues with Theory in control of things again.

When the match returns from the break, we see Theory dominating the action, but not for long, as Styles eventually fires up for a big comeback. He hits a suplex into a neck breaker and then connects with a sliding forearm for a close near fall. Theory ends up cutting Styles off and taking back over on offense. He takes a moment to compose himself and catch his breath and then goes to pick Styles up for the finishing touches.

Styles hits a jaw-breaker on Theory but then walks right into a kick to the chin. Theory flips over Styles and takes him down with a vengeance in a crazy standing blockbuster for a near fall. Styles somehow hangs on and kicks out as Graves points out how a blockbuster usually requires one to leap off the top-rope.

Regardless, this one continues. Theory sits Styles on the top rope and hooks his arm. He grabs Styles' tights and looks for a superplex but Styles escapes between the legs of Theory and lands on the mat. He yanks Theory down and ends up connecting with a Pele kick over the top. Both guys are down as we see replays of Styles landing his trademark Pele kick.

Styles hooks Theory and calls for the Styles Clash but Theory counters. He looks for the ATL but Styles reverses and secures the calf-crusher. Theory makes it to the ropes, forcing the ref to break the hold. Styles grabs Theory's leg but Theory uses heel tactics to escape. Styles goes for the Phenomenal Forearm but Theory counters it. He tries stealing this one by putting his feet on the ropes on the pin attempt, however the ref notices it and calls him on it.

The action continues and we see Styles deck Theory before slingshotting himself from the ring apron back into the ring, connecting with the Phenomenal Forearm in the process. He goes for the immediate follow-up cover and gets the 1-2-3 for the victory. Great match from these two, as the commentators point out while running through the finish of the match on replay.

Winner: AJ Styles

WWE 2K22 Due In Stores On March 11, Pre-Order Available Now

We see Becky Lynch and Doudrop seated in their respective spots backstage for their upcoming live interview promoting their Raw Women's Championship clash at this Saturday's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

From there, we are sent to an extensive video package hyping the release of the upcoming WWE 2K22 video game, which features Rey Mysterio on the cover.

The commercial features cameos by Drew McIntyre, The Undertaker, Big E. and many others. WWE 2K22 will be available on March 11. The pre-order begins now. After this wraps up, we head to another commercial break.

Becky Lynch, Doudrop Split-Screen Interview Ends In Brawl

When we return from the break, we see Lynch and Doudrop now ready for their live split-screen interview promoting their title clash at the scheduled PPV event this Saturday.

The commentators serve as the interviewers for this one, and when they attempt to start things off by asking Doudrop a question, Lynch interrupts and decides that she will go first because she is the reigning and defending champion coming into their bout.

As Lynch rants about herself for a while, Doudrop cuts in and says Lynch is desparate. She claims Lynch only saught her out because she feels Doudrop will be an easy victory for her. Doudrop disagrees.

"Big Time Becks" goes on to criticize Doudrop for not thanking Becky for all she's done for her career and for the fact that if it weren't for her, she wouldn't be in one of the biggest matches of her career on such a big stage like the Royal Rumble PPV this weekend.

She goes on to talk about Doudrop attacking her when she had her match won in the past. She then vows she will defeat Doudrop and will retain her Raw Women's Championship at the Rumble.

Doudrop mocks Lynch and asks if she's done speaking yet. She says she'll congratulate Lynch when she begins showing her some respect. She claims Lynch isn't a GOAT, she's just a lamb being led to slaughter. She vows to win the match this Saturday and capture the title.

Eventually the two finish up the interview by invading each other's space and brawling behind-the-scenes. A bunch of nearby officials and executives run to separate the two and then we return inside the arena where the commentary team wraps up the segment by plugging their title tilt at the PPV on Saturday evening.

Sarah Schreiber Talks To WWE 2K22 Cover Star Rey Mysterio

We shoot backstage where Sarah Schreiber catches up with Rey and Dominik Mysterio after another plug is given to WWE 2K22, with the commentators talking about Rey Mysterio being on the cover of the video game to coincide with the 20th anniversary of his WWE in-ring debut.

Schreiber asks Rey about joining icons like Steve Austin and others as cover-art stars for the WWE 2K video game series. He also talks about the 30-man Royal Rumble match at this Saturday's PPV. Dominik talks about how he's going to win the match. Rey asks if he's playing.

Dominik continues to talk about his plans for victory as Rey continues to question the seriousness of what he's saying. Dominik walks off and Rey follows behind him asking if he's for real.

The Street Profits vs. The Mysterios

From there, we shoot back inside the arena where The Street Profits theme song hits. Out comes the duo of Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford. As they settle inside the ring, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

We return from the break to see the ring entrance of the opponents for Dawkins and Ford. On that note, Rey and Dominik Mysterio make their way out and head to the ring to a nice reaction from the fans.

The bell sounds and we're off-and-running as Dominik jumps off to a quick offensive lead over Dawkins. Dawkins ends up adjusting Dominik's teeth with a back-elbow, as Graves points out on commentary. Dawkins follows up on that but soon-after, Dominik sweeps his legs out and sends him out to the floor.

Rey comes into the ring to set up a dive from the ring to the floor from Dominik to Dawkins. Rey continues going to work on Ford in the ring while Dominik and Dawkins are out on the floor. Rey ends up getting sent out to the floor and Ford flies through the ropes to splash onto him. On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action resumes in this tag-team contest.

When we settle back in from the commercials, we see Rey building up some offensive momentum as he hopes to put the finishing touches on this one. Instead, Ford fires up on offense and takes over for The Street Profits.

Ford and Dawkins don't spend much time in the offensive lead before the Mysterio's reverse things back into their favor. They get Ford in position for the 6-1-9 and then after some delaying due to interference, we see the inevitable put off for just a moment, as Rey ends up pulling off the victory regardless. Good little match from these two teams.

Winners: The Mysterios

After The Match: Preview Of Things To Come In Men's Rumble Match

Once the match wraps up, the commentators run through some highlights of the bout. When we return live, we see The Mysterio's celebrating their victory. Dominik goes to throw Rey over the top, but Rey counters and takes Dominik over the top and down to the floor.

Ford and Dawkins then do the same thing, eliminating Rey. Then only one Profit remains after another team member on team member elimination. The Dirty Dawgs end up coming out and eliminating him. All four members of the Mysterio's and Profits re-enter the ring to throw the Dirty Dawgs out to the floor.

They square off in four separate corners and stare each other down as the commentators hype the 30-man Royal Rumble match at this Saturday's PPV.

Kevin Patrick Talks To Seth Rollins In Backstage Interview

We see Seth Rollins playing big-brother-style with Kevin Patrick as the WWE broadcast team member prepares for his live backstage interview with Rollins -- when we return from the break. On that note, we head to another commercial time-out.

As we return from the break, we see Patrick backstage ready to conduct his interview with Rollins. Rollins talks about his showdown with The Usos and sets the stage for his bout against record-holding WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at this Saturday's WWE Royal Rumble 2022 pay-per-view.

From there, Rollins goes on to hype one final appearance on the blue brand program, noting he will be in the house for the WWE Royal Rumble 2022 "go-home" edition of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX later this week.

The Miz's "Must-See Birthday Extravaganza" For Maryse

Now we head to the commentary table where they wrap up the Rollins backstage segment and then run down the advertised lineup as it currently stands for this Saturday night's WWE Royal Rumble 2022 PPV event in St. Louis, Missouri.

After that, the familiar sounds of The Miz's theme music fills the arena as "The Most Must-See WWE Superstar" makes his way down to the ring while the commentators hype his "Must-See Birthday Extravaganza" for his wife Maryse -- which is up next. On that note, we head to a commercial break before the segment gets underway.

When we return from the break, we see The Miz standing in the ring surrounded by gifts for his bride. He then introduces the birthday girl herself and out comes Maryse. She joins Miz in the ring.

Miz sets the stage for this "Must-See Birthday Extravaganza" and then says it's time for what everyone is waiting for. He tells Maryse to open her first gift. She does and as Graves points out on commentary, the painting we see is "an original [Rob] Schamberger."

Maryse then opens her second gift and it's a glittery pocket book or something along those lines. Maryse asks to open the big one and we see a giant wrapped present. Miz acts like he's not sure what that is and has Maryse stand by his side while he has security open it for him.

Security opens the box and Miz pretends to be startled as we see a brick revealed as the gift in a way over-sized gift box. He then laughs and informs us that it is the brick that Maryse used upside the head of "The Glamazon" Beth Phoenix when she blasted her with a loaded purse on last week's show.

Now highlights are shown of Maryse laying out Phoenix with a purse containing the very brick she was just gifted by her husband during her special "Must-See Birthday Extravaganza." After they wrap up, we see Miz and Maryse smiling as the fans loudly boo.

Miz says it's time for everyone in the building to stand up. He says that it is time for himself and everyone in the building to sing the "happy birthday song" to Maryse at the top of their lungs. He gets them ready with a count of three, but doesn't get to three because he stops to scold the audience for booing.

He finally counts to three and then some music accompanies him as he badly sings the "happy birthday song" to his better-half. The fans react as you would expect and then we are eventually saved from the horrible sounds of Miz's singing voice as the familiar sounds of Edge's theme song interrupts him.

Out comes "The Rated-R Superstar" Edge along with "The Glamazon" Beth Phoenix. Edge tells the production truck to cut off his music. He tells Miz that all the security in the world won't save him this Saturday. He says he and Beth are about to come down and show them why that's not gonna be good for them come Royal Rumble.

With that said, Edge and Beth Phoenix head down and begin taking out The Miz and Maryse's security team. They get in the ring and trash the gifts and sets for the "Must-See Birthday Extravaganza." They take it to the remaining security guards, including hitting a 3D together on one of them.

Meanwhile, Miz and Maryse, who exited the ring and have been looking nervous as the duo takes out their entire security team with ease, see that there is no one left to protect them. Edge hoists an already laid out security member up and power bombs him through the giant birthday cake for Maryse in the ring.

He then huffs and puffs with Beth by his side as the two stares down Miz and Maryse on the floor while the commentators hype their showdown this Saturday in St. Louis at the WWE Royal Rumble 2022 pay-per-view. After that, Corey Graves gives one final plug for the PPV as we head off the air.

That's how the WWE Royal Rumble 2022 "go-home" edition of Monday Night Raw wraps up. Thanks for joining us and make sure to check back here on Tuesday night for NXT coverage, Wednesday for AEW Dynamite coverage, Thursday for IMPACT On AXS TV coverage, Friday for AEW Rampage and WWE Friday Night SmackDown coverage, and finally once again on Saturday for live coverage of this year's WWE Royal Rumble 2022 special event.