AEW Dark Elevation Results (January 24 2022)

It's Monday, you know what that means! It's time to start off your week right with some AEW action on YouTube. We have AEW Dark Elevation tonight with 8 matches on the card so with Tony Schiavone, Mark Henry and Paul Wight on commentary to start us off. Let's get straight to the action!

Leyla Hirsch defeated Brittany Blake via Pinfall (2:37)

Leyla Hirsch starts us off this week as she comes out to face the newcomer, Brittany Blake. Brittany has Hirsch in a little bit of trouble but Leyla doesn't take too long to deal with Blake as she gets the win and looks forward to her inevitable matches with Red Velvet and Kris Statlander coming up!

Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) w/ Matt Hardy defeated Action Andretti & Myles Hawkins via Pinfall (3:20)

Private Party get to come out to their own music tonight rather than Matt Hardy's. I wonder how much extra Big Money Matt charged them for that! Action Andretti gets a little offence on Kassidy early but he soon fights back and brings in Quen who stays on top until Andretti gets the tag out to Hawkins. Hawkins hits a beautiful Dropkick but after that, it's mostly Private Party and they pick up the win following a Shooting Star Press from Quen.

Brandi Rhodes defeated Willow Nightingale via Submission (2:28)

Brandi gets a similar crowd reaction as her other half as she comes out to fight Willow Nightingale. Willow outwrestles Brandi to start off but Brandi comes back with an Arm Drag. The match goes back and forth with both women getting some offence in before Brandi takes over with a series of kicks before she finishes it off with the Stretch Mark

Men of the Year (Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky) w/ Dan Lambert defeated Mike Fowler & Logan Laroux via Pinfall (3:00)

Men of the Year are up next and they face off with Mike Fowler & Logan Laroux who we haven't seen before. They make light work of the newbies too and Sky wins it with the TKO before Lambert gets Page to hit the Ego's Edge on the opponent who didn't take the TKO.

Red Velvet defeated Janai Kai via Pinfall (3:36)

Janai Kai makes her first return to AEW since Jade Cargill destroyed her and while she lasts a little longer against Red Velvet, and even gets some offence in, it's not enough as Velvet wins with the Final Slice.

Santana & Ortiz defeated Goldy & Breaux Keller via Pinfall (3:10)

Santana & Ortiz take the ring and other than a brief come back from Goldy, Santana & Ortiz dominate this match and head to their trios match with Jericho against 2point0 & Daniel Garcia with a victory.

Ruby Soho & Thunder Rosa defeated Leva Bates & Jordan Blade via Submission (2:53)

We get an unusual team of Thunder Rosa & Ruby Soho as they team up to take on Jordan Blade and the lovely Leva Bates, who we don't see nearly enough. Leva isn't so lovely in this match as she has Ruby Soho in trouble when she's in there but it doesn't take long for Rosa and Ruby to take over and they get the win when Thunder Rosa locks Jordan Blade in the Peruvian Neck Tie.

Team Taz (Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks) defeated Matt Sydal & Lee Moriarty via Pinfall (5:17)

Main event time and it's a great one on paper as we get Hobbs and Starks against Matt Sydal & Lee Moriarty. Sydal outsmarts Hobbs early on but when he brings in Moriarty, Hobbs just trucks him to allow Team Taz to take over. The match goes back and forth with all men looking fantastic but Team Taz get the win when Hobbs throws Moriarty into Starks' Spear.

After the match, Starks gets on the mic and calls out Dante Martin and tells him to say that he made a mistake picking on Team Taz. Out comes Dante, full of piss and vinegar, and despite getting off to a good start, the numbers game catches up to him and Hobbs and Starks beat him down until Sydal and Moriarty recover enough to make the save as the crowd ask for Hook.

And that's that! Another fun episode of Elevation to lead us into Dark, Dynamite and Rampage! It's Beach Break week too so lots to look forward to.