Ronda Rousey Reportedly Returning At WWE Royal Rumble 2022

Fightful is reporting that WWE has been attempting to get Ronda Rousey to appear at the upcoming 2022 Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Bryan Alvarez also confirmed on Wrestling Observer Live that Rousey is set to return at the big event, Alvarez said, "I was told that Ronda Rousey will be in the Royal Rumble."

Rousey had her last match at WrestleMania 35 in 2019 where she lost the RAW Women’s Championship in a Triple Threat Match against Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.

Rousey had taken time out to start a family in her time away from WWE.

