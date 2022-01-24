Former WWE Tag Team Reportedly Turn Down Royal Rumble Appearance, Another "Forbidden Door" Surprise Being Considered

It is being reported by Fightful that The IInspiration (formerly The IIconics in WWE) were offered spots in the Women’s Rumble match as part of the "Forbidden Door" opening, but they allegedly turned the offer down.

It was noted in the report that that Cassie Lee (Peyton Royce) and Jess McKay (Billie Kay) are happy with their current trajectory in wrestling and have no interest in returning to WWE at this juncture.

The IInspiration are the Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champions.

WWE has announced several other former stars for this year’s Women’s Royal Rumble match. These names include Mickie James, Summer Rae, Kelly Kelly, Michelle McCool and The Bella Twins.

WrestleVotes has also reported that WWE will try for an “unexpected” forbidden door entrant for the Men’s Royal Rumble match, but there's no word on who that might be should that come to fruition.

Who would you like to see make an appearance?