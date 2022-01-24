SPOILERS: MLW Blood & Thunder Taping Results

MLW recently held their Blood & Thunder event tapings

The results are as follows:

- King Muertes def. Richard Holliday in a Singles Match.

- Alex Kane (c) def. Calvin Tankman to retain his MLW National Openweight Title.

- EJ Nduka def. Ikuro Kwon in an Open Challenge Match. After the match, Ikuro Kwon called Jacob Fatu a traitor and challenged him to face him. Jacob Fatu then made his way out and beat Ikuro Kwon down.

- Davey Richards def. ACH in a Singles Match. After the match, Davey Richards was interviewed about the MLW Opera Cup being stolen and said that he wanted to know who stole it and that he would get to the bottom of things.

- Micro Man, El Dragon and Aramis def. Mini Abismo Negro, Gino Medina and Arez in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

- Alexander Hammerstone (c) def. Pagano in a Falls Count Anywhere Match to retain his MLW World Heavyweight Title. After the match, Alexander Hammerstone invited Richard Holliday to the ring. Alicia Atout then made her way out to interview both men and as Hammerstone’s back was turned, she hit him with a low blow. Holiday then attacked Hammerstone and Atout put the MLW World Heavyweight Championship on Holliday’s shoulder and kissed him as he stood tall.

- The Saito Brothers (Jun Saito and Rei Saito) def. Gnarls Garvin and Budd Heavy in a Tag Team Match.

- TJP def. Buddy Matthews in a Singles Match.

- KC Navarro def. Ho Ho Lun in a Singles Match.

- Myron Reed def. Matt Cross, Bandido and Tajiri (c) in a Fatal 4-Way Match to become the brand-new MLW World Middleweight Champion.

- 5150 (Slice Boogie and Danny Rivera) (c) def. Los Parks (LA Park Jr. and El Hijo de LA Park) in a Ladder Match to retain their MLW World Tag Team Titles.

- Miranda Gordy def. Rok-C in a Singles Match.

- Jacob Fatu def. Mads Krugger in a Singles Match.