On This Day [1/24]: AJ Styles Debuts In WWE [2016]
Posted By: Joe West on Jan 24, 2022
On this day back in 2016, TNA legend AJ Styles made his long awaited WWE debut in the Royal Rumble.
AJ is still with WWE to this day, having even won the WWE Championship.
Relive the debut below.
VIDEO
Fans have been wanting to see AJ Styles in WWE since TNA's height of popularity.
Here's a video I remember from back in the day, where someone edited footage together to make it look like John Cena invaded TNA to confront Kurt Angle and AJ Styles.
VIDEO
https://wrestlr.me/73673/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Jan 24
Jan 24 - Rikishi was recently a guest on Bullet Cast, where he encouraged fans to make their voices heard and get Umaga inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. [...]
Jan 24
Jan 24 - Zicky Dice has filed for a trademark of "Zicky Dice's Outlandish Paradise" under the category of electronic transmission and streaming of digital medi[...]
Jan 24
Jan 24 - AEW Dark regular Dani Jordyn has provided an injury updated, following a car accident in October that has taken her out of action. You can read it bel[...]
Jan 24
Jan 24 - WrestleCon has announced two new names for their event this year: Heath and Road Dogg. The updated lineup is as follows: * Road Dogg* Heath* Paul [...]
Jan 24
Jan 24 - Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting that NXT stars Roderick Strong and LA Knight are backstage at tonight's WWE Raw. It's unknown if either of the[...]
Jan 24
Jan 24 - It is being reported by Fightful that The IInspiration (formerly The IIconics in WWE) were offered spots in the Women’s Rumble match as part of [...]
Jan 24
Jan 24 - Last night on The WRLD On GCW, fans chanted "f*** Bully Ray" during Jon Moxley's GCW Championship defense against Homicide, following Bully Ray's comm[...]
Jan 24
Jan 24 - MLW recently held their Blood & Thunder event tapings The results are as follows: - King Muertes def. Richard Holliday in a Singles Match. - [...]
Jan 24
Jan 24 - Big Time Wrestling held an event this past Saturday night from the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium in Spartanburg, South Carolina. The results are as[...]
Jan 24
Jan 24 - During a Twitter altercation where a fan stated that he believes AJ Lee is better than Paige, another fan popped in to defend Paige by saying AJ hadn'[...]
Jan 24
Jan 24 - During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Michelle McCool spoke about the upcoming Royal Rumble, this takes place this Sunday night. “I got [...]
Jan 24
Jan 24 - On this day back in 2016, TNA legend AJ Styles made his long awaited WWE debut in the Royal Rumble. AJ is still with WWE to this day, having even won[...]
Jan 24
Jan 24 - During the latest episode of his podcast, Ric Flair spoke about why he is a fan of The Young Bucks. “I can identify somebody being able to do[...]
Jan 24 Kurt Angle Recalls Tazz's WWE Debut During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic Gold Medalist recalled when Tazz made his WWF debut back at Madison Square Garden and ho[...]
Jan 24 - During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic Gold Medalist recalled when Tazz made his WWF debut back at Madison Square Garden and ho[...]
Jan 24
Jan 24 - All Elite Wrestling has announced that they are headed to a new market. AEW is headed to the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina on March[...]
Jan 24
Jan 24 - Last night on The WRLD On GCW, Matt Cardona made a grand entrance to Enter Sandman, wearing a flannel that had some less-than-kind words for Mick Fole[...]
Jan 24
Jan 24 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that they are cancelling all their shows for the remainder of this month “in accordance with event protoco[...]
Jan 24
Jan 24 - MLW has announced a big match for SuperFight on February 26th. The event will see Davey Richards take on Alex Hammerstone for the MLW World Heavyweig[...]
Jan 24
Jan 24 - During an appearance on the Not Sam Wrestling Podcast, Mickie James spoke about the reasoning for having herself, as IMPACT Knockouts Champion, appear[...]
Jan 24
Jan 24 - During the latest 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke about his recent appearance on WWE television. “I had a blast. I’m so grateful [...]
Jan 24
Jan 24 - During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, PCO recalled a spot that was supposed to be included in the Brass Ring Ladder Match at last night's The WRL[...]
Jan 24
Jan 24 - Northeast Wrestling brought their WrestleFest XXVI Event from the Majed J. Nesheiwat Convention Center in Poughkeepsie, New York. The results are as [...]
Jan 24
Jan 24 - Mustafa Ali has been making waves lately after his request to leave WWE was denied, with the hashtag #FreeAli trending on Twitter since the whole situ[...]
Jan 24
Jan 24 - During the latest Keeping It 100 podcast, Konnan updated fans on his health following an injury sustained on AEW Dynamite this past summer during a pr[...]
Jan 24
Jan 24 - During the latest Figure Four Daily Show, Lance Storm spoke about how he thinks AEW should have done things with Hook. “I thought about it wh[...]