Eric Bischoff On Recent WWE Appearance: "I Had A Blast"
Posted By: Joe West on Jan 24, 2022
During the latest 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke about his recent appearance on WWE television.
“I had a blast. I’m so grateful at this stage of my life being able to pop in and reconnect with some people that I haven’t seen in a long time, hang out with a little bit, and just be around it. Certainly getting out in front of a crowd, feeling that energy, and just being a part of it in a small way scratches the performer’s itch in me, however big or small a segment that I’m involved in is. I’m just always grateful for it. It’s a blast. I get to come home and I don’t have to do it again next week.”
Jan 24 - During an appearance on the Not Sam Wrestling Podcast, Mickie James spoke about the reasoning for having herself, as IMPACT Knockouts Champion, appear in this year's WWE Royal Rumble. “I&rsqu[...]
Jan 24 - During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, PCO recalled a spot that was supposed to be included in the Brass Ring Ladder Match at last night's The WRLD on GCW event. "We were really tight on time a[...]
Jan 24 - Northeast Wrestling brought their WrestleFest XXVI Event from the Majed J. Nesheiwat Convention Center in Poughkeepsie, New York. The results are as follows: - Jon Moxley def. Channing Thomas in a[...]
Jan 24 - Mustafa Ali has been making waves lately after his request to leave WWE was denied, with the hashtag #FreeAli trending on Twitter since the whole situation went down. Fans were noting that the offici[...]
Jan 24
Konnan Details Some Of His Health Problems During the latest Keeping It 100 podcast, Konnan updated fans on his health following an injury sustained on AEW Dynamite this past summer during a program with FTR. "What happened was, remember th[...]
Jan 24 - PROGRESS Wrestling brought their Chapter 127: And The Word Was Progress event from London, England The results are as follows: * Gene Munny def. Kid Lykos * Dean Allmark def. Tate Mayfairs * Ses[...]
Jan 23 - Recently released from WWE, William Regal has been the subject of much rumor and speculation especially concerning his future and where he might land since his departure from working on the NXT brand.[...]
Jan 23 - GCW World Champion Jon Moxley defended his title on Sunday night against Homicide at The WRLD on GCW on pay-per-view. The Hammerstein opened the match with a "Fuck Bully Ray" chant with Mox in the ri[...]
Jan 23 - GCW World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes issued an open challenge in the main event of tonight's The WRLD of GCW on pay-per-view. Matt Tremont appeared first to respond to the challenge and then Dew[...]
Jan 23 - The following results are courtesy of F4Wonline.com: Game Changer Wrestling holds their most high-profile show in company history Sunday with The Wrld on GCW, live from the sold out Hammerstein Ballr[...]
Jan 23 - Tonight's The WRLD on GCW on pay-per-view has been full of surprises. Midway through the event, Mance Warner came out to deliver a speech but he was interrupted by Atticus Cogar who said 440 are the [...]
Jan 23 - Matt Cardona went up against Joey Janela at The WRLD on GCW pay-per-view on Sunday night. The match was full of surprises with Cardona coming out to major heat using “Enter Sandman” by Me[...]
Jan 23 - During tonight's The WRLD On GCW pay-per-view, AJ Gray picked up a victory in the Grab The Brass Ring Ladder Match. Gray defeated Jordan Oliver, Jimmy Lloyd, Alex Colon, PCO, Tony Deppen, and G-Raver [...]
Jan 23 - "The Wrld On GCW" took place tonight with one major change made to the card. ROH world champion Jonathan Gresham was pulled from the show at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. Sean Ross Sapp of [...]
Jan 23
Major ROH Announcement Coming Next Week Ring of Honor’s Kevin Eck has revealed during the latest Eck’s Files that ROH will be making a major announcement next week. Eck said, "Expect ROH to make a major announcement sometime ne[...]
Jan 23 - Shotzi Blackheart has issued an apology following a tweet she put out Friday that seemingly mocked singer Meat Loaf’s death. Her now-deleted tweet said, "Woah. I ate meatloaf last night. RIP."
[...]
Jan 23 - This year’s Women’s Royal Rumble is going to be filled with former Superstars and legends, with IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts champion Mickie James and WWE Hall Of Famer Lita among some of th[...]
Jan 23
Spartan Pro Wrestling (1/22/2022) Results Spartan Pro Wrestling held an event yesterday from Gadsden, Alabama. The results are as follows: - Spartan Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Champion Lamar Diggs submitted "Ghetto Rockstar" Tyrese Murphy.[...]
Jan 23 - There's some drama going down between MLW COO MSL and Joey Janela, which you can read through the following Twitter interactions: I was what at MLW? Lol I’ve never injured anyone in MLW nor [...]
Jan 23 - It is being reported by Fightful that the WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view may be getting moved back a day due to UFC's upcoming PPV event. Money in the Bank is set for July 2nd at the Allegiant St[...]
Jan 23
WWE Live Event Results (1/22/2022): Corbin, KY WWE held a live event last night from Corbin, Kentucky The results are as follows: * AJ Styles defeated Austin Theory * Omos defeated Montez Ford * WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Alpha Aca[...]
Jan 23 - After trending on Twitter following her WWE return, Summer Rae has some harsh words for fans following lots of jokes and venom being sent to her over being called a "WWE Legend" during the show. Yo[...]