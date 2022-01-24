PCO Reveals Brass Ring Ladder Match At The WRLD On GCW Had To Be Shortened For Time

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, PCO recalled a spot that was supposed to be included in the Brass Ring Ladder Match at last night's The WRLD on GCW event.

"We were really tight on time and they wanted to make sure everyone would have enough time towards the end of the show. We're the opener and kicking off with a good vibe. The biggest high spot of the whole show, we had to cut it off. That really pissed me off [laughs]. It was a pretty crazy bump that was supposed to come towards the end and we had to go straight towards the finish. That's part of the business. It's cool to see guys put egos to the side so everyone has enough time to do what they have to do. On one side, I'm very appreciative to the way everyone reacted. On the other side, I wish we could have had an extra two minutes to lead up to that."

PCO was asked how his body was feeling.