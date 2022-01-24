Northeast Wrestling's WrestleFest XXVI Results: Featuring Current AEW & Former WWE Stars
Posted By: Joe West on Jan 24, 2022
Northeast Wrestling brought their WrestleFest XXVI Event from the Majed J. Nesheiwat Convention Center in Poughkeepsie, New York.
The results are as follows:
- Jon Moxley def. Channing Thomas in a Singles Match.
- Jaylen Brandyn, Traevon Jordan, Giovanni Galvano and Wrecking Ball Legursky def. Cam Zagami, Antonio Zambrano, RJ Rude and Zane Bernardo in an 8-Man Tag Team Match.
- Penta El Zero Miedo def. Flip Gordon and Bandido in a Triple Threat Match.
- Thunder Rosa def. Megan Bayne in a Singles Match.
- Dan Maff (c) def. JT Dunn to retain his NEW Heavyweight Title.
- The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe) def. The Righteous (Bateman and Dutch) in a Tag Team Match.
- Hale Collins def. Mike Verna (c) to become the new NEW Live Champion.
- Malakai Black def. Christopher Daniels in a Singles Match.
- Adam Scherr and Erick Redbeard def. Bully Ray and nZo in a Tag Team Match.
