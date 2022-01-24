Northeast Wrestling's WrestleFest XXVI Results: Featuring Current AEW & Former WWE Stars

- Hale Collins def. Mike Verna (c) to become the new NEW Live Champion.

- The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe) def. The Righteous (Bateman and Dutch) in a Tag Team Match.

- Dan Maff (c) def. JT Dunn to retain his NEW Heavyweight Title.

- Jaylen Brandyn, Traevon Jordan, Giovanni Galvano and Wrecking Ball Legursky def. Cam Zagami, Antonio Zambrano, RJ Rude and Zane Bernardo in an 8-Man Tag Team Match.

The results are as follows:

Northeast Wrestling brought their WrestleFest XXVI Event from the Majed J. Nesheiwat Convention Center in Poughkeepsie, New York.

WWE Live Event Results (1/22/2022): Corbin, KY

WWE held a live event last night from Corbin, Kentucky The results are as follows: * AJ Styles defeated Austin Theory * Omos defeated Montez Ford[...] Jan 23 - WWE held a live event last night from Corbin, Kentucky The results are as follows: * AJ Styles defeated Austin Theory * Omos defeated Montez Ford[...]