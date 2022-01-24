WWE On Fox Blocks Twitter Users Who Tweet #FreeAli, So Mustafa Ali Blocked WWE On Fox's Account
Posted By: Joe West on Jan 24, 2022
Mustafa Ali has been making waves lately after his request to leave WWE was denied, with the hashtag #FreeAli trending on Twitter since the whole situation went down.
Fans were noting that the official WWE on Fox Twitter account was blocking people who used the #FreeAli hashtag, which led to Ali himself blocking the WWE on Fox account to show solidarity with the fans who were supporting him.
The person who runs the account, Guille Cummings, tweeted from his own account: “Being able to mute hashtags is wonderful.”
According to his Twitter bio, he is the social/digital producer for the WWE on Fox account.
