WWE On Fox Blocks Twitter Users Who Tweet #FreeAli, So Mustafa Ali Blocked WWE On Fox's Account

Mustafa Ali has been making waves lately after his request to leave WWE was denied, with the hashtag #FreeAli trending on Twitter since the whole situation went down.

Fans were noting that the official WWE on Fox Twitter account was blocking people who used the #FreeAli hashtag, which led to Ali himself blocking the WWE on Fox account to show solidarity with the fans who were supporting him.

Being able to mute hashtags is wonderful. — G. (@GuilleCummings) January 24, 2022

THERE IS NO WAY LMFAOOOOOO #FREEALI ALL DAY EVERY DAY TIL ITS BACKWARDS. GTFO pic.twitter.com/fzyu41PNhi — emily 🙂 #FreeAli (@moxIore) January 22, 2022

Mustafa Ali blocking WWEonFox for blocking people who tweet #FreeAli. Ali is a real one. pic.twitter.com/PtjAZS3uBS — ChanMan (@ChandranTheMan) January 24, 2022

The person who runs the account, Guille Cummings, tweeted from his own account: “Being able to mute hashtags is wonderful.”

According to his Twitter bio, he is the social/digital producer for the WWE on Fox account.