Konnan Details Some Of His Health Problems

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
During the latest Keeping It 100 podcast, Konnan updated fans on his health following an injury sustained on AEW Dynamite this past summer during a program with FTR.
"What happened was, remember the story I told when I took that bump from FTR and I fractured my rib? I fractured my rib and tore my labrum and dislocated my shoulder. I had been having all these pains and I thought it was from the rib injury. I was like, 'I better not fuck around with this anymore.' I called my cardiologist and was like, 'come take a stress test.' I took a stress test and they said I couldn't go home because I might have a heart attack. He goes, 'we're gonna have to go in there and see what's up.' He put a catheter (in) and they said I had a blockage. 'We don't know if we need to put a stent or if it's open heart surgery, but we can't operate because your kidneys are fucked up. You might have to go on dialysis.' To make a long story short, they didn't have to do open heart surgery, it was a stent that they put in, but my kidneys got fucked up by COVID. COVID fucked up my kidneys and heart. Now I have to get a kidney donor again."
When asked how he was feeling, Konnan followed up:
"I feel like I got a gunshot wound. They put two catheters in me."
Konnan added that he has been shot before. He also had a kidney transplant back in 2007.