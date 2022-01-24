WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Lance Storm Criticizes AEW For Letting Hook "Vanish" From Dynamite
Posted By: Joe West on Jan 24, 2022
During the latest Figure Four Daily Show, Lance Storm spoke about how he thinks AEW should have done things with Hook.
“I thought about it when you mentioned that you’d like to see him back in the background of the team Taz segments. I realized that because I don’t watch Rampage because it doesn’t air on television up here, Hook has vanished from AEW as far as I’m concerned. I never see the guy. I see the graphic that comes up and says he’ll be wrestling on Rampage. But Hook has vanished as a viewer of strictly Dynamite. And I agree with you that he should be back with Team Taz…just to see him and remind them that he’s there I think helps. Because it does feel weird that he’s this babyface guy on Rampage that wins all the time but he’s not with his group anymore.”
Bryan Alvarez follows up:
“What got him over was being in the background of that group. I don’t know why he all of a sudden vanished because he started wrestling. He should be appearing on every single show even if it’s not a match, but just standing there with that haircut eating them chips. That’s all the guy needs to get over.