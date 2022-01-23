William Regal Tells Wrestling Journalist To Leave Him Alone

Recently released from WWE, William Regal has been the subject of much rumor and speculation especially concerning his future and where he might land since his departure from working on the NXT brand.

Regal however is not happy with some of the rumors going around and has told wrestling journalists to back off reporting on him unless you hear news from him directly.

Regal tweeted:

"I stay out of the Wrestling Journalist world.Always have done, always will.I have a different set of standards because of my age and upbringing about the job. Please don’t say or print anything about me unless you hear it from me directly.I leave you alone,leave me alone. Thanks."