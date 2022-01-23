New GCW World Tag Team Champions Crowned At The Wrld on GCW

GCW World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes issued an open challenge in the main event of tonight's The WRLD of GCW on pay-per-view.

Matt Tremont appeared first to respond to the challenge and then Dewey Donovan appeared on the stage to bring out Nick Gage.

The match looked like somebody raided the home depot and you guessed it a pizza cutter was introduced into match. The finish came when Tremont hit a piledriver on Mark off the middle rope and through a door. Nick pinned Jay to win the titles.

The match seemed very short for a PPV, some are speculating the show ran over earlier in the night which meant the main event had to be cut down somewhat.

The show ended with Gage in the ring with all the talent delivering a promo.