Bill Alfonso and Sabu Make Surprise Appearance At The WRLD on GCW

Tonight's The WRLD on GCW on pay-per-view has been full of surprises.

Midway through the event, Mance Warner came out to deliver a speech but he was interrupted by Atticus Cogar who said 440 are the real outlaws of GCW.

Warner and Cogar got into a fight before Matthew Justice ran out to help Warner. A number of other 440 members came out to attack Warner and Justice and then THE LIGHTS WENT OUT and a whistle was heard.

It was the legendary Bill Alfonso and Sabu there to take out 440 crew.

As you can imagine fans went wild.