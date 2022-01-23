The WRLD on GCW Descends Into Chaos With Surprise Appearances, Including Sean Waltman!

Matt Cardona went up against Joey Janela at The WRLD on GCW pay-per-view on Sunday night.

The match was full of surprises with Cardona coming out to major heat using “Enter Sandman” by Metallica, somewhat fitting for Hammerstein Ballroom. Cardona said he and Chelsea Green are the reason why the Hammerstein Ballroom is sold out and promised to end Janela’s career before Tony Khan can fire him.

At one point in the match, Janela was about to use Cardona’s title belt, Smart Mark Sterling came out and said he would be disqualified if he used the strap.

Things for very bizarre when "Vince" was introduced with a Vince McMahon mask. Vince was revealed to be WWE legend Virgil. The match continued and got a little bloody before former WWE Superstar Hornswoggle came out from under the ring pushing Janela into the ring post. Sam Stackhouse appeared he squashed Swoggle and then Marko Stunt appeared and he tossed a chair Swoggle’s head but Cardona managed to deliver an inverted DDT.

The match then got very confusing with Stunt putting Swoglle through a door before he was hit by Green with the Internet Title.

Toward the end of the match, a mystery man in riot gear speared Janela through a door in the corner. The mystery man was revealed to be IMPACT's Brian Myers. Cardona ended the match with a Rough Rider through a door on Janela and pinned him for the 1...2...3.

If that wasn't enough, Sean Waltman came out to the DX theme and he took out Myers and Cardona!!!