AJ Gray Wins Grab The Brass Ring Ladder Match At The WRLD On GCW

Gray gets a match of his choice at any time he wants it.

Lio Rush was scheduled to appear in the match but did not. He later replaced Jonathan Gresham against Blake Christian.

During tonight's The WRLD On GCW pay-per-view, AJ Gray picked up a victory in the Grab The Brass Ring Ladder Match. Gray defeated Jordan Oliver, Jimmy Lloyd, Alex Colon, PCO, Tony Deppen, and G-Raver Sunday’s show.

William Regal Tells Wrestling Journalist To Leave Him Alone

Recently released from WWE, William Regal has been the subject of much rumor and speculation especially concerning his future and where he might land [...] Jan 23 - Recently released from WWE, William Regal has been the subject of much rumor and speculation especially concerning his future and where he might land [...]

🔊 The WRLD on GCW: LOUD "F**K BULLY RAY!" Chant Opens Match

GCW World Champion Jon Moxley defended his title on Sunday night against Homicide at The WRLD on GCW on pay-per-view. The Hammerstein opened the matc[...] Jan 23 - GCW World Champion Jon Moxley defended his title on Sunday night against Homicide at The WRLD on GCW on pay-per-view. The Hammerstein opened the matc[...]

New GCW World Tag Team Champions Crowned At The Wrld on GCW

GCW World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes issued an open challenge in the main event of tonight's The WRLD of GCW on pay-per-view. Matt Tremont appea[...] Jan 23 - GCW World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes issued an open challenge in the main event of tonight's The WRLD of GCW on pay-per-view. Matt Tremont appea[...]

The Wrld on GCW Results, Hammerstein Ballroom NYC - January 23, 2022

The following results are courtesy of F4Wonline.com: Game Changer Wrestling holds their most high-profile show in company history Sunday with The Wrl[...] Jan 23 - The following results are courtesy of F4Wonline.com: Game Changer Wrestling holds their most high-profile show in company history Sunday with The Wrl[...]

Bill Alfonso and Sabu Make Surprise Appearance At The WRLD on GCW

Tonight's The WRLD on GCW on pay-per-view has been full of surprises. Midway through the event, Mance Warner came out to deliver a speech but he was [...] Jan 23 - Tonight's The WRLD on GCW on pay-per-view has been full of surprises. Midway through the event, Mance Warner came out to deliver a speech but he was [...]

The WRLD on GCW Descends Into Chaos With Surprise Appearances, Including Sean Waltman!

Matt Cardona went up against Joey Janela at The WRLD on GCW pay-per-view on Sunday night. The match was full of surprises with Cardona coming out to [...] Jan 23 - Matt Cardona went up against Joey Janela at The WRLD on GCW pay-per-view on Sunday night. The match was full of surprises with Cardona coming out to [...]

AJ Gray Wins Grab The Brass Ring Ladder Match At The WRLD On GCW

Jonathan Gresham Pulled Form Tonight’s The Wrld On GCW From The Hammerstein Ballroom

"The Wrld On GCW" took place tonight with one major change made to the card. ROH world champion Jonathan Gresham was pulled from the show at Hammerst[...] Jan 23 - "The Wrld On GCW" took place tonight with one major change made to the card. ROH world champion Jonathan Gresham was pulled from the show at Hammerst[...]

Major ROH Announcement Coming Next Week

Ring of Honor’s Kevin Eck has revealed during the latest Eck’s Files that ROH will be making a major announcement next week. Eck said, "E[...] Jan 23 - Ring of Honor’s Kevin Eck has revealed during the latest Eck’s Files that ROH will be making a major announcement next week. Eck said, "E[...]

📺 WATCH: Here's A Whole Bunch Of Greatest WWE Royal Rumble Moments

After three decades, the Royal Rumble match has given us plenty of amazing moments we'll never forget. Here's a whole bunch of 'em! The latest ed[...] Jan 23 - After three decades, the Royal Rumble match has given us plenty of amazing moments we'll never forget. Here's a whole bunch of 'em! The latest ed[...]

Shotzi Blackheart Issues An Apology Over Meat Loaf Tweet

Shotzi Blackheart has issued an apology following a tweet she put out Friday that seemingly mocked singer Meat Loaf’s death. Her now-deleted tw[...] Jan 23 - Shotzi Blackheart has issued an apology following a tweet she put out Friday that seemingly mocked singer Meat Loaf’s death. Her now-deleted tw[...]

The IIconics Reportedly Turned Down WWE Royal Rumble Return

This year’s Women’s Royal Rumble is going to be filled with former Superstars and legends, with IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts champion Mickie[...] Jan 23 - This year’s Women’s Royal Rumble is going to be filled with former Superstars and legends, with IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts champion Mickie[...]

Spartan Pro Wrestling (1/22/2022) Results

Spartan Pro Wrestling held an event yesterday from Gadsden, Alabama. The results are as follows: - Spartan Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Champion Lama[...] Jan 23 - Spartan Pro Wrestling held an event yesterday from Gadsden, Alabama. The results are as follows: - Spartan Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Champion Lama[...]

MLW COO and Joey Janela Get Into Heated Twitter War Filled With Back-And-Forth Mud Flinging And Accusations

There's some drama going down between MLW COO MSL and Joey Janela, which you can read through the following Twitter interactions: I was what at MLW[...] Jan 23 - There's some drama going down between MLW COO MSL and Joey Janela, which you can read through the following Twitter interactions: I was what at MLW[...]

WWE Money In The Bank May Get Rescheduled Due To UFC Event

It is being reported by Fightful that the WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view may be getting moved back a day due to UFC's upcoming PPV event. Money i[...] Jan 23 - It is being reported by Fightful that the WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view may be getting moved back a day due to UFC's upcoming PPV event. Money i[...]

WWE Live Event Results (1/22/2022): Corbin, KY

WWE held a live event last night from Corbin, Kentucky The results are as follows: * AJ Styles defeated Austin Theory * Omos defeated Montez Ford[...] Jan 23 - WWE held a live event last night from Corbin, Kentucky The results are as follows: * AJ Styles defeated Austin Theory * Omos defeated Montez Ford[...]

Summer Rae Viciously Rips Fans For Negative Comments Made About Her Online

After trending on Twitter following her WWE return, Summer Rae has some harsh words for fans following lots of jokes and venom being sent to her over [...] Jan 23 - After trending on Twitter following her WWE return, Summer Rae has some harsh words for fans following lots of jokes and venom being sent to her over [...]

Lio Rush Announced For Wrestling Revolver's "Swerve's House" Event

Following the announcement of his impending free agency, Lio Rush has a booking for The Wrestling Revolver for their “Swerve’s House&rdquo[...] Jan 23 - Following the announcement of his impending free agency, Lio Rush has a booking for The Wrestling Revolver for their “Swerve’s House&rdquo[...]

Warrior Wrestling 18 Results

Warrior Wrestling recently held their Warrior Wrestling 18 event from the Bendix Arena in South Bend, Indiana and aired on FITE TV. The results are a[...] Jan 23 - Warrior Wrestling recently held their Warrior Wrestling 18 event from the Bendix Arena in South Bend, Indiana and aired on FITE TV. The results are a[...]

Northeast Wrestling Over The Top 2022 Results

Northeast Wrestling just held their Over The Top 2022 event from inside the John F. Kennedy High School in Waterbury, Connecticut. The results are as[...] Jan 23 - Northeast Wrestling just held their Over The Top 2022 event from inside the John F. Kennedy High School in Waterbury, Connecticut. The results are as[...]

SPOILERS: AEW Dark Taping (01/25/2022)

AEW held their tapings for the next episode of Dark from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington D.C. The results are as follows: - The[...] Jan 23 - AEW held their tapings for the next episode of Dark from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington D.C. The results are as follows: - The[...]

NJPW STRONG Nemesis Results

NJPW held their NJPW STRONG Nemesis event last night from The Vermont Hollywood in Hollywood, California. The results are as follows: - Royce Isaa[...] Jan 23 - NJPW held their NJPW STRONG Nemesis event last night from The Vermont Hollywood in Hollywood, California. The results are as follows: - Royce Isaa[...]

All The Matches Scheduled For Tonight’s The Wrld On GCW

Game Changer Wrestling will tonight present their 'The Wrld on GCW' event tonight from Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. The show will air on PP[...] Jan 23 - Game Changer Wrestling will tonight present their 'The Wrld on GCW' event tonight from Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. The show will air on PP[...]

Booker T Comments On WWE Sale Rumors

Following the numerous recent WWE releases of talent and personnel over the last 18-months, there have been many rumors about Vince McMahon possibly p[...] Jan 23 - Following the numerous recent WWE releases of talent and personnel over the last 18-months, there have been many rumors about Vince McMahon possibly p[...]