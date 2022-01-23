📺 WATCH: Here's A Whole Bunch Of Greatest WWE Royal Rumble Moments

The latest edition of WWE’s “Top 10” looks at the 25 greatest Royal Rumble Match moments:

After three decades, the Royal Rumble match has given us plenty of amazing moments we'll never forget. Here's a whole bunch of 'em!

Shotzi Blackheart Issues An Apology Over Meat Loaf Tweet

Shotzi Blackheart has issued an apology following a tweet she put out Friday that seemingly mocked singer Meat Loaf’s death. Her now-deleted tw[...] Jan 23 - Shotzi Blackheart has issued an apology following a tweet she put out Friday that seemingly mocked singer Meat Loaf’s death. Her now-deleted tw[...]

The IIconics Reportedly Turned Down WWE Royal Rumble Return

This year’s Women’s Royal Rumble is going to be filled with former Superstars and legends, with IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts champion Mickie[...] Jan 23 - This year’s Women’s Royal Rumble is going to be filled with former Superstars and legends, with IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts champion Mickie[...]

Spartan Pro Wrestling (1/22/2022) Results

Spartan Pro Wrestling held an event yesterday from Gadsden, Alabama. The results are as follows: - Spartan Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Champion Lama[...] Jan 23 - Spartan Pro Wrestling held an event yesterday from Gadsden, Alabama. The results are as follows: - Spartan Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Champion Lama[...]

MLW COO and Joey Janela Get Into Heated Twitter War Filled With Back-And-Forth Mud Flinging And Accusations

There's some drama going down between MLW COO MSL and Joey Janela, which you can read through the following Twitter interactions: I was what at MLW[...] Jan 23 - There's some drama going down between MLW COO MSL and Joey Janela, which you can read through the following Twitter interactions: I was what at MLW[...]

WWE Money In The Bank May Get Rescheduled Due To UFC Event

It is being reported by Fightful that the WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view may be getting moved back a day due to UFC's upcoming PPV event. Money i[...] Jan 23 - It is being reported by Fightful that the WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view may be getting moved back a day due to UFC's upcoming PPV event. Money i[...]

WWE Live Event Results (1/22/2022): Corbin, KY

WWE held a live event last night from Corbin, Kentucky The results are as follows: * AJ Styles defeated Austin Theory * Omos defeated Montez Ford[...] Jan 23 - WWE held a live event last night from Corbin, Kentucky The results are as follows: * AJ Styles defeated Austin Theory * Omos defeated Montez Ford[...]

Summer Rae Viciously Rips Fans For Negative Comments Made About Her Online

After trending on Twitter following her WWE return, Summer Rae has some harsh words for fans following lots of jokes and venom being sent to her over [...] Jan 23 - After trending on Twitter following her WWE return, Summer Rae has some harsh words for fans following lots of jokes and venom being sent to her over [...]

Lio Rush Announced For Wrestling Revolver's "Swerve's House" Event

Following the announcement of his impending free agency, Lio Rush has a booking for The Wrestling Revolver for their “Swerve’s House&rdquo[...] Jan 23 - Following the announcement of his impending free agency, Lio Rush has a booking for The Wrestling Revolver for their “Swerve’s House&rdquo[...]

Warrior Wrestling 18 Results

Warrior Wrestling recently held their Warrior Wrestling 18 event from the Bendix Arena in South Bend, Indiana and aired on FITE TV. The results are a[...] Jan 23 - Warrior Wrestling recently held their Warrior Wrestling 18 event from the Bendix Arena in South Bend, Indiana and aired on FITE TV. The results are a[...]

Northeast Wrestling Over The Top 2022 Results

Northeast Wrestling just held their Over The Top 2022 event from inside the John F. Kennedy High School in Waterbury, Connecticut. The results are as[...] Jan 23 - Northeast Wrestling just held their Over The Top 2022 event from inside the John F. Kennedy High School in Waterbury, Connecticut. The results are as[...]

SPOILERS: AEW Dark Taping (01/25/2022)

AEW held their tapings for the next episode of Dark from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington D.C. The results are as follows: - The[...] Jan 23 - AEW held their tapings for the next episode of Dark from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington D.C. The results are as follows: - The[...]

NJPW STRONG Nemesis Results

NJPW held their NJPW STRONG Nemesis event last night from The Vermont Hollywood in Hollywood, California. The results are as follows: - Royce Isaa[...] Jan 23 - NJPW held their NJPW STRONG Nemesis event last night from The Vermont Hollywood in Hollywood, California. The results are as follows: - Royce Isaa[...]

All The Matches Scheduled For Tonight’s The Wrld On GCW

Game Changer Wrestling will tonight present their 'The Wrld on GCW' event tonight from Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. The show will air on PP[...] Jan 23 - Game Changer Wrestling will tonight present their 'The Wrld on GCW' event tonight from Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. The show will air on PP[...]

WWE Planning To Revive More WCW Pay-Per-View Names?

WWE has filed for new trademark rights to former WCW pay-per-view events. The terms were 'Superbrawl' and 'Uncensored'. WCW held Superbrawl fro[...] Jan 23 - WWE has filed for new trademark rights to former WCW pay-per-view events. The terms were 'Superbrawl' and 'Uncensored'. WCW held Superbrawl fro[...]

Booker T Comments On WWE Sale Rumors

Following the numerous recent WWE releases of talent and personnel over the last 18-months, there have been many rumors about Vince McMahon possibly p[...] Jan 23 - Following the numerous recent WWE releases of talent and personnel over the last 18-months, there have been many rumors about Vince McMahon possibly p[...]

D-Von Dudley Reveals Who Got Him His WWE Producer Role

During a recent interview with Wrestle Buddy, D-Von Dudley discussed his career and transition from an in-ring wrestler to a WWE Producer. The [...] Jan 23 - During a recent interview with Wrestle Buddy, D-Von Dudley discussed his career and transition from an in-ring wrestler to a WWE Producer. The [...]

SPOILERS - Results From Saturday Night’s IMPACT Wrestling TV Tapings

IMPACT Wrestling held another set of TV tapings at the Charles Dodge Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida on Saturday night. Check out the full sp[...] Jan 23 - IMPACT Wrestling held another set of TV tapings at the Charles Dodge Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida on Saturday night. Check out the full sp[...]

JTG Felt He & Shad Gaspard 'Were Shafted' In WWE

JTG and Shad Gaspard had a memorable run in WWE as the tag team Cryme Tyme but never won any tag gold. The team was an over-the-top parody of stereoty[...] Jan 23 - JTG and Shad Gaspard had a memorable run in WWE as the tag team Cryme Tyme but never won any tag gold. The team was an over-the-top parody of stereoty[...]

Producers For Matches On January 17 Episode Of WWE RAW Revealed

Fightful Select has revealed the WWE producers for matches that took place this past Monday night on RAW. Check 'em out below: - Becky Lynch’s [...] Jan 23 - Fightful Select has revealed the WWE producers for matches that took place this past Monday night on RAW. Check 'em out below: - Becky Lynch’s [...]

Vince McMahon Is Showing No Signs Of Slowing Down Says Bruce Prichard

Much is said about Vince McMahon, but one thing that can't be disputed is his amazing work ethic and commitment to his company and at 76 the WWE Chair[...] Jan 23 - Much is said about Vince McMahon, but one thing that can't be disputed is his amazing work ethic and commitment to his company and at 76 the WWE Chair[...]

Jon Moxley Showed Up At Northeast Wrestling's Wrestlefest 26 Last Night

Following his return to AEW television this past Wednesday on Dynamite, Jon Moxley has already made his presence known when he showed up at Northeast [...] Jan 23 - Following his return to AEW television this past Wednesday on Dynamite, Jon Moxley has already made his presence known when he showed up at Northeast [...]

ACTION/IWTV Southeast First Results

Action Wrestling and IWTV brought their Southeast First event to fans last night from the Roger Spencer Community Center in Tyrone, GA. The results a[...] Jan 23 - Action Wrestling and IWTV brought their Southeast First event to fans last night from the Roger Spencer Community Center in Tyrone, GA. The results a[...]

Erick Redbeard Details Origins Of His Wyatt Family Persona: Mask and Jumpsuit

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Erick Redbeard spoke about his early concept for a gimmick that ultimately got scrapped in favor of his E[...] Jan 23 - During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Erick Redbeard spoke about his early concept for a gimmick that ultimately got scrapped in favor of his E[...]