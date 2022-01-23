Shotzi Blackheart Issues An Apology Over Meat Loaf Tweet
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 23, 2022
Shotzi Blackheart has issued an apology following a tweet she put out Friday that seemingly mocked singer Meat Loaf’s death.
Her now-deleted tweet said, "Woah. I ate meatloaf last night. RIP."
Shotzi’s apology:
“I honestly was not trying to make a joke about Meatloaf’s passing. I legitimately made a meatloaf on Thursday while listening to “paradise by the dashboard light” on repeat so I was shocked by the coincidence and impulsively posted about it. I took down the post immediately within a few minutes because I quickly realized it was disrespectful and insensitive when in reality I am actually a huge fan. This has really consumed me and I feel very gross. I’m genuinely sorry to the friends and family that saw that post. I cant stop thinking about how that might have made anyone close to him feel.”
