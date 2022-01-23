Other names announced for the big match include Summer Rae, Kelly Kelly, Michelle McCool and The Bella Twins.

In a report from Fightful, they reveal WWE reached out to The IInspiration (formerly The IIconics) but they turned down the offer as they did not feel it was the right time to return to WWE and are happy where they are at right now as IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champions.

This year’s Women’s Royal Rumble is going to be filled with former Superstars and legends, with IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts champion Mickie James and WWE Hall Of Famer Lita among some of the biggest names announced.

📺 WATCH: Here's A Whole Bunch Of Greatest WWE Royal Rumble Moments

After three decades, the Royal Rumble match has given us plenty of amazing moments we'll never forget. Here's a whole bunch of 'em! The latest edition of WWE’s “Top 10” looks at[...] Jan 23 - After three decades, the Royal Rumble match has given us plenty of amazing moments we'll never forget. Here's a whole bunch of 'em! The latest edition of WWE’s “Top 10” looks at[...]

Shotzi Blackheart Issues An Apology Over Meat Loaf Tweet

Shotzi Blackheart has issued an apology following a tweet she put out Friday that seemingly mocked singer Meat Loaf’s death. Her now-deleted tweet said, "Woah. I ate meatloaf last night. RIP." [...] Jan 23 - Shotzi Blackheart has issued an apology following a tweet she put out Friday that seemingly mocked singer Meat Loaf’s death. Her now-deleted tweet said, "Woah. I ate meatloaf last night. RIP." [...]

The IIconics Reportedly Turned Down WWE Royal Rumble Return

This year’s Women’s Royal Rumble is going to be filled with former Superstars and legends, with IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts champion Mickie James and WWE Hall Of Famer Lita among some of th[...] Jan 23 - This year’s Women’s Royal Rumble is going to be filled with former Superstars and legends, with IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts champion Mickie James and WWE Hall Of Famer Lita among some of th[...]

Spartan Pro Wrestling (1/22/2022) Results

Spartan Pro Wrestling held an event yesterday from Gadsden, Alabama. The results are as follows: - Spartan Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Champion Lamar Diggs submitted "Ghetto Rockstar" Tyrese Murphy.[...] Jan 23 - Spartan Pro Wrestling held an event yesterday from Gadsden, Alabama. The results are as follows: - Spartan Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Champion Lamar Diggs submitted "Ghetto Rockstar" Tyrese Murphy.[...]

MLW COO and Joey Janela Get Into Heated Twitter War Filled With Back-And-Forth Mud Flinging And Accusations

There's some drama going down between MLW COO MSL and Joey Janela, which you can read through the following Twitter interactions: I was what at MLW? Lol I’ve never injured anyone in MLW nor [...] Jan 23 - There's some drama going down between MLW COO MSL and Joey Janela, which you can read through the following Twitter interactions: I was what at MLW? Lol I’ve never injured anyone in MLW nor [...]

WWE Money In The Bank May Get Rescheduled Due To UFC Event

It is being reported by Fightful that the WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view may be getting moved back a day due to UFC's upcoming PPV event. Money in the Bank is set for July 2nd at the Allegiant St[...] Jan 23 - It is being reported by Fightful that the WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view may be getting moved back a day due to UFC's upcoming PPV event. Money in the Bank is set for July 2nd at the Allegiant St[...]

WWE Live Event Results (1/22/2022): Corbin, KY

WWE held a live event last night from Corbin, Kentucky The results are as follows: * AJ Styles defeated Austin Theory * Omos defeated Montez Ford * WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Alpha Aca[...] Jan 23 - WWE held a live event last night from Corbin, Kentucky The results are as follows: * AJ Styles defeated Austin Theory * Omos defeated Montez Ford * WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Alpha Aca[...]

Summer Rae Viciously Rips Fans For Negative Comments Made About Her Online

After trending on Twitter following her WWE return, Summer Rae has some harsh words for fans following lots of jokes and venom being sent to her over being called a "WWE Legend" during the show. Yo[...] Jan 23 - After trending on Twitter following her WWE return, Summer Rae has some harsh words for fans following lots of jokes and venom being sent to her over being called a "WWE Legend" during the show. Yo[...]

Lio Rush Announced For Wrestling Revolver's "Swerve's House" Event

Following the announcement of his impending free agency, Lio Rush has a booking for The Wrestling Revolver for their “Swerve’s House” Event. Already announced for the event are Dan [...] Jan 23 - Following the announcement of his impending free agency, Lio Rush has a booking for The Wrestling Revolver for their “Swerve’s House” Event. Already announced for the event are Dan [...]

Warrior Wrestling 18 Results

Warrior Wrestling recently held their Warrior Wrestling 18 event from the Bendix Arena in South Bend, Indiana and aired on FITE TV. The results are as follows: - Silas Young def. Davey Bang in a S[...] Jan 23 - Warrior Wrestling recently held their Warrior Wrestling 18 event from the Bendix Arena in South Bend, Indiana and aired on FITE TV. The results are as follows: - Silas Young def. Davey Bang in a S[...]

Northeast Wrestling Over The Top 2022 Results

Northeast Wrestling just held their Over The Top 2022 event from inside the John F. Kennedy High School in Waterbury, Connecticut. The results are as follows: - Ron Zombie def. Brett Ryan Gosselin[...] Jan 23 - Northeast Wrestling just held their Over The Top 2022 event from inside the John F. Kennedy High School in Waterbury, Connecticut. The results are as follows: - Ron Zombie def. Brett Ryan Gosselin[...]

SPOILERS: AEW Dark Taping (01/25/2022)

AEW held their tapings for the next episode of Dark from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington D.C. The results are as follows: - The Bunny def. Erica Leigh. - Aaron Solo def. Sonny [...] Jan 23 - AEW held their tapings for the next episode of Dark from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington D.C. The results are as follows: - The Bunny def. Erica Leigh. - Aaron Solo def. Sonny [...]

NJPW STRONG Nemesis Results

NJPW held their NJPW STRONG Nemesis event last night from The Vermont Hollywood in Hollywood, California. The results are as follows: - Royce Isaacs def. Lucas Riley. - Juice Robinson def. Bad Du[...] Jan 23 - NJPW held their NJPW STRONG Nemesis event last night from The Vermont Hollywood in Hollywood, California. The results are as follows: - Royce Isaacs def. Lucas Riley. - Juice Robinson def. Bad Du[...]

All The Matches Scheduled For Tonight’s The Wrld On GCW

Game Changer Wrestling will tonight present their 'The Wrld on GCW' event tonight from Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. The show will air on PPV via FITE TV. Below is the final announced[...] Jan 23 - Game Changer Wrestling will tonight present their 'The Wrld on GCW' event tonight from Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. The show will air on PPV via FITE TV. Below is the final announced[...]

WWE Planning To Revive More WCW Pay-Per-View Names?

WWE has filed for new trademark rights to former WCW pay-per-view events. The terms were 'Superbrawl' and 'Uncensored'. WCW held Superbrawl from 1991-2001 and Uncensored from 1995-2000. The tr[...] Jan 23 - WWE has filed for new trademark rights to former WCW pay-per-view events. The terms were 'Superbrawl' and 'Uncensored'. WCW held Superbrawl from 1991-2001 and Uncensored from 1995-2000. The tr[...]

Booker T Comments On WWE Sale Rumors

Following the numerous recent WWE releases of talent and personnel over the last 18-months, there have been many rumors about Vince McMahon possibly preparing to sell the company to a large media comp[...] Jan 23 - Following the numerous recent WWE releases of talent and personnel over the last 18-months, there have been many rumors about Vince McMahon possibly preparing to sell the company to a large media comp[...]

D-Von Dudley Reveals Who Got Him His WWE Producer Role

During a recent interview with Wrestle Buddy, D-Von Dudley discussed his career and transition from an in-ring wrestler to a WWE Producer. The multi-time tag team champion and WWE Hall Of Famer[...] Jan 23 - During a recent interview with Wrestle Buddy, D-Von Dudley discussed his career and transition from an in-ring wrestler to a WWE Producer. The multi-time tag team champion and WWE Hall Of Famer[...]

SPOILERS - Results From Saturday Night’s IMPACT Wrestling TV Tapings

IMPACT Wrestling held another set of TV tapings at the Charles Dodge Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida on Saturday night. Check out the full spoilers below, courtesy of PWinsider. - Jack Tolos[...] Jan 23 - IMPACT Wrestling held another set of TV tapings at the Charles Dodge Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida on Saturday night. Check out the full spoilers below, courtesy of PWinsider. - Jack Tolos[...]

JTG Felt He & Shad Gaspard 'Were Shafted' In WWE

JTG and Shad Gaspard had a memorable run in WWE as the tag team Cryme Tyme but never won any tag gold. The team was an over-the-top parody of stereotypical street thugs. The tag team first split up i[...] Jan 23 - JTG and Shad Gaspard had a memorable run in WWE as the tag team Cryme Tyme but never won any tag gold. The team was an over-the-top parody of stereotypical street thugs. The tag team first split up i[...]

Producers For Matches On January 17 Episode Of WWE RAW Revealed

Fightful Select has revealed the WWE producers for matches that took place this past Monday night on RAW. Check 'em out below: - Becky Lynch’s promo and Doudrop/Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan &[...] Jan 23 - Fightful Select has revealed the WWE producers for matches that took place this past Monday night on RAW. Check 'em out below: - Becky Lynch’s promo and Doudrop/Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan &[...]

Vince McMahon Is Showing No Signs Of Slowing Down Says Bruce Prichard

Much is said about Vince McMahon, but one thing that can't be disputed is his amazing work ethic and commitment to his company and at 76 the WWE Chairman and CEO is showing no signs of slowing down. [...] Jan 23 - Much is said about Vince McMahon, but one thing that can't be disputed is his amazing work ethic and commitment to his company and at 76 the WWE Chairman and CEO is showing no signs of slowing down. [...]

Jon Moxley Showed Up At Northeast Wrestling's Wrestlefest 26 Last Night

Following his return to AEW television this past Wednesday on Dynamite, Jon Moxley has already made his presence known when he showed up at Northeast Wrestling's Wrestlefest 26 last night. Due to a[...] Jan 23 - Following his return to AEW television this past Wednesday on Dynamite, Jon Moxley has already made his presence known when he showed up at Northeast Wrestling's Wrestlefest 26 last night. Due to a[...]

ACTION/IWTV Southeast First Results

Action Wrestling and IWTV brought their Southeast First event to fans last night from the Roger Spencer Community Center in Tyrone, GA. The results are as follows: * TWE Championship: Merc (c) def[...] Jan 23 - Action Wrestling and IWTV brought their Southeast First event to fans last night from the Roger Spencer Community Center in Tyrone, GA. The results are as follows: * TWE Championship: Merc (c) def[...]

Erick Redbeard Details Origins Of His Wyatt Family Persona: Mask and Jumpsuit

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Erick Redbeard spoke about his early concept for a gimmick that ultimately got scrapped in favor of his Erick Rowan gimmick in WWE. “I was doing a[...] Jan 23 - During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Erick Redbeard spoke about his early concept for a gimmick that ultimately got scrapped in favor of his Erick Rowan gimmick in WWE. “I was doing a[...]