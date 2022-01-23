MLW COO and Joey Janela Get Into Heated Twitter War Filled With Back-And-Forth Mud Flinging And Accusations

There's some drama going down between MLW COO MSL and Joey Janela, which you can read through the following Twitter interactions:

Imagine not letting a talent out of that contract to make six figures, you guys are scam artists — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) January 22, 2022

I have nothing to do with the mgmt of GCW, but I can assure you the buzz and pre orders for the ppv are fantastic! The only buzz you guys got right now is WWE about to absolutely demolish you guys in court… Have a good night! https://t.co/dfNtgzTjIx — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) January 22, 2022

That never happened. Janela & GCW have perpetrated a whisper campaign against MLW for years, knowing we were too classy to respond. Now that Janela has been confronted, he's not sure what to do. As MLW has grown, so has MLW pay. To the point that GCW is now the one paying less. — mister saint laurent (@MSL) January 22, 2022

What angle lol Why would I go to wwe if I couldn’t work indies? You’re just constantly spewing nonsense https://t.co/e2QQOjyfav — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) January 22, 2022

I never said that Lmfaoooo What?! 😂😂😂 https://t.co/TOcVkdCIuY — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) January 22, 2022

I was what at MLW? Lol I’ve never injured anyone in MLW nor been drunk in MLW or AEW during a match. you’re embarrassing with these lies & digging a bigger ditch. Once again I wouldn’t work in WWE because I couldn’t do GCW & Independents. You look like the biggest loser.. https://t.co/3PKLwaTT7b — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) January 23, 2022

MSL, after all that, claimed to have been sent threatening messages by Janela.

There was also a back and forth between St. Laurent and David Bixenspan.

I need to go to sleep, but first, since I was catching up on this: You had 6 matches in MLW. You blew out your knee less than 2.5 weeks after your last match there. By the time you returned, you had been signed to AEW for several months. So…uh…yeah. Blackballed, I guess? — David Bixenspan (@davidbix) January 23, 2022

And you just happened to decide that he was done with MLW for this reason days before he blew out his knee? — David Bixenspan (@davidbix) January 23, 2022

100% false that we were on good terms. But if Joey lied to the reporter and said we were on good terms, then "is said to still be on really good terms with MLW" would still be accurate reporting, they just left out who said it. — mister saint laurent (@MSL) January 23, 2022

$300 for how many dates? Lol — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) January 22, 2022