Summer Rae Viciously Rips Fans For Negative Comments Made About Her Online
Posted By: Joe West on Jan 23, 2022
After trending on Twitter following her WWE return, Summer Rae has some harsh words for fans following lots of jokes and venom being sent to her over being called a "WWE Legend" during the show.
You know what will always be my favorite?
Balding, middle aged men who would never have the slightest chance with me…being PRESSSSSED over something about me. Like 🤯 sir, thank you for the laughter. I know I am doing it right when I get you big mad! 💋😉 #LegendRae
Like, why be so concerned with me? You should be concerned with what preventative shampoo to use. Let the girlies be girlies doing legendary things & you go tend to your mother who is calling you upstairs for dinner.
I show up on your tv screen for 20 seconds, TWENTY SECONDS SIR after being gone for 5yrs & you want to stay in my mentions arguing with strangers on why I am not a legend. THAT IS LEGENDARY. You are actually mad. Not like wrestling Twitter mad but mad mad. 🤣💅🏽
I strike again. By simply SHOWING UP. You favs could never. 1 day when you do find a wife hopefully she will look past how pathetic it was to be a grown ass man tweeting about a women being less than what she thinks she is. Good day sir. Stay pressed. It gets me over💋 #LegendRae
One fan responded to her with the message “you ain’t all that.”
Rae responded:
SIR. SIIIIIIR.
You LITERALLY just proved every single thing I said. Lmfaooooo 🤣🤣🤣 y’all. I can’t take this 😂 I can not. Perfection. Like every characteristic I tweeted sir. 🤯 I can’t top this so may just have to log off for the night girlies