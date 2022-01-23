Lio Rush Announced For Wrestling Revolver's "Swerve's House" Event

🚨BREAKING🚨 Signed for 4/16 #SwervesHOUSE @HorizonEventsC1 LIVE on @FiteTV For the first time in over 4 years. First time @PWRevolver in Iowa. The RETURN of “The Man of the Hour” @IamLioRush Ticket info coming soon. pic.twitter.com/brZVPYqAXk

The event will air live on FITE TV on Saturday, April 16th from inside the Horizon Events Center in Clive, Iowa.

Already announced for the event are Dan The Dad, Deonna Purrazzo, Steve Maclin, Lince Dorado, JT Dunn and “Speedball” Mike Bailey and the debut of Veda Scott on commentary.

Following the announcement of his impending free agency, Lio Rush has a booking for The Wrestling Revolver for their “Swerve’s House” Event.

» More News From This Feed

WWE Money In The Bank May Get Rescheduled Due To UFC Event

It is being reported by Fightful that the WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view may be getting moved back a day due to UFC's upcoming PPV event. Money in the Bank is set for July 2nd at the Allegiant St[...] Jan 23 - It is being reported by Fightful that the WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view may be getting moved back a day due to UFC's upcoming PPV event. Money in the Bank is set for July 2nd at the Allegiant St[...]

WWE Live Event Results (1/22/2022): Corbin, KY

WWE held a live event last night from Corbin, Kentucky The results are as follows: * AJ Styles defeated Austin Theory * Omos defeated Montez Ford * WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Alpha Aca[...] Jan 23 - WWE held a live event last night from Corbin, Kentucky The results are as follows: * AJ Styles defeated Austin Theory * Omos defeated Montez Ford * WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Alpha Aca[...]

Summer Rae Viciously Rips Fans For Negative Comments Made About Her Online

After trending on Twitter following her WWE return, Summer Rae has some harsh words for fans following lots of jokes and venom being sent to her over being called a "WWE Legend" during the show. Yo[...] Jan 23 - After trending on Twitter following her WWE return, Summer Rae has some harsh words for fans following lots of jokes and venom being sent to her over being called a "WWE Legend" during the show. Yo[...]

Lio Rush Announced For Wrestling Revolver's "Swerve's House" Event

Following the announcement of his impending free agency, Lio Rush has a booking for The Wrestling Revolver for their “Swerve’s House” Event. Already announced for the event are Dan [...] Jan 23 - Following the announcement of his impending free agency, Lio Rush has a booking for The Wrestling Revolver for their “Swerve’s House” Event. Already announced for the event are Dan [...]

Warrior Wrestling 18 Results

Warrior Wrestling recently held their Warrior Wrestling 18 event from the Bendix Arena in South Bend, Indiana and aired on FITE TV. The results are as follows: - Silas Young def. Davey Bang in a S[...] Jan 23 - Warrior Wrestling recently held their Warrior Wrestling 18 event from the Bendix Arena in South Bend, Indiana and aired on FITE TV. The results are as follows: - Silas Young def. Davey Bang in a S[...]

Northeast Wrestling Over The Top 2022 Results

Northeast Wrestling just held their Over The Top 2022 event from inside the John F. Kennedy High School in Waterbury, Connecticut. The results are as follows: - Ron Zombie def. Brett Ryan Gosselin[...] Jan 23 - Northeast Wrestling just held their Over The Top 2022 event from inside the John F. Kennedy High School in Waterbury, Connecticut. The results are as follows: - Ron Zombie def. Brett Ryan Gosselin[...]

SPOILERS: AEW Dark Taping (01/25/2022)

AEW held their tapings for the next episode of Dark from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington D.C. The results are as follows: - The Bunny def. Erica Leigh. - Aaron Solo def. Sonny [...] Jan 23 - AEW held their tapings for the next episode of Dark from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington D.C. The results are as follows: - The Bunny def. Erica Leigh. - Aaron Solo def. Sonny [...]

NJPW STRONG Nemesis Results

NJPW held their NJPW STRONG Nemesis event last night from The Vermont Hollywood in Hollywood, California. The results are as follows: - Royce Isaacs def. Lucas Riley. - Juice Robinson def. Bad Du[...] Jan 23 - NJPW held their NJPW STRONG Nemesis event last night from The Vermont Hollywood in Hollywood, California. The results are as follows: - Royce Isaacs def. Lucas Riley. - Juice Robinson def. Bad Du[...]

All The Matches Scheduled For Tonight’s The Wrld On GCW

Game Changer Wrestling will tonight present their 'The Wrld on GCW' event tonight from Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. The show will air on PPV via FITE TV. Below is the final announced[...] Jan 23 - Game Changer Wrestling will tonight present their 'The Wrld on GCW' event tonight from Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. The show will air on PPV via FITE TV. Below is the final announced[...]

WWE Planning To Revive More WCW Pay-Per-View Names?

WWE has filed for new trademark rights to former WCW pay-per-view events. The terms were 'Superbrawl' and 'Uncensored'. WCW held Superbrawl from 1991-2001 and Uncensored from 1995-2000. The tr[...] Jan 23 - WWE has filed for new trademark rights to former WCW pay-per-view events. The terms were 'Superbrawl' and 'Uncensored'. WCW held Superbrawl from 1991-2001 and Uncensored from 1995-2000. The tr[...]

Booker T Comments On WWE Sale Rumors

Following the numerous recent WWE releases of talent and personnel over the last 18-months, there have been many rumors about Vince McMahon possibly preparing to sell the company to a large media comp[...] Jan 23 - Following the numerous recent WWE releases of talent and personnel over the last 18-months, there have been many rumors about Vince McMahon possibly preparing to sell the company to a large media comp[...]

D-Von Dudley Reveals Who Got Him His WWE Producer Role

During a recent interview with Wrestle Buddy, D-Von Dudley discussed his career and transition from an in-ring wrestler to a WWE Producer. The multi-time tag team champion and WWE Hall Of Famer[...] Jan 23 - During a recent interview with Wrestle Buddy, D-Von Dudley discussed his career and transition from an in-ring wrestler to a WWE Producer. The multi-time tag team champion and WWE Hall Of Famer[...]

SPOILERS - Results From Saturday Night’s IMPACT Wrestling TV Tapings

IMPACT Wrestling held another set of TV tapings at the Charles Dodge Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida on Saturday night. Check out the full spoilers below, courtesy of PWinsider. - Jack Tolos[...] Jan 23 - IMPACT Wrestling held another set of TV tapings at the Charles Dodge Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida on Saturday night. Check out the full spoilers below, courtesy of PWinsider. - Jack Tolos[...]

JTG Felt He & Shad Gaspard 'Were Shafted' In WWE

JTG and Shad Gaspard had a memorable run in WWE as the tag team Cryme Tyme but never won any tag gold. The team was an over-the-top parody of stereotypical street thugs. The tag team first split up i[...] Jan 23 - JTG and Shad Gaspard had a memorable run in WWE as the tag team Cryme Tyme but never won any tag gold. The team was an over-the-top parody of stereotypical street thugs. The tag team first split up i[...]

Producers For Matches On January 17 Episode Of WWE RAW Revealed

Fightful Select has revealed the WWE producers for matches that took place this past Monday night on RAW. Check 'em out below: - Becky Lynch’s promo and Doudrop/Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan &[...] Jan 23 - Fightful Select has revealed the WWE producers for matches that took place this past Monday night on RAW. Check 'em out below: - Becky Lynch’s promo and Doudrop/Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan &[...]

Vince McMahon Is Showing No Signs Of Slowing Down Says Bruce Prichard

Much is said about Vince McMahon, but one thing that can't be disputed is his amazing work ethic and commitment to his company and at 76 the WWE Chairman and CEO is showing no signs of slowing down. [...] Jan 23 - Much is said about Vince McMahon, but one thing that can't be disputed is his amazing work ethic and commitment to his company and at 76 the WWE Chairman and CEO is showing no signs of slowing down. [...]

Jon Moxley Showed Up At Northeast Wrestling's Wrestlefest 26 Last Night

Following his return to AEW television this past Wednesday on Dynamite, Jon Moxley has already made his presence known when he showed up at Northeast Wrestling's Wrestlefest 26 last night. Due to a[...] Jan 23 - Following his return to AEW television this past Wednesday on Dynamite, Jon Moxley has already made his presence known when he showed up at Northeast Wrestling's Wrestlefest 26 last night. Due to a[...]

ACTION/IWTV Southeast First Results

Action Wrestling and IWTV brought their Southeast First event to fans last night from the Roger Spencer Community Center in Tyrone, GA. The results are as follows: * TWE Championship: Merc (c) def[...] Jan 23 - Action Wrestling and IWTV brought their Southeast First event to fans last night from the Roger Spencer Community Center in Tyrone, GA. The results are as follows: * TWE Championship: Merc (c) def[...]

Erick Redbeard Details Origins Of His Wyatt Family Persona: Mask and Jumpsuit

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Erick Redbeard spoke about his early concept for a gimmick that ultimately got scrapped in favor of his Erick Rowan gimmick in WWE. “I was doing a[...] Jan 23 - During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Erick Redbeard spoke about his early concept for a gimmick that ultimately got scrapped in favor of his Erick Rowan gimmick in WWE. “I was doing a[...]

Effy Buries Billy Corgan, Calls Him A Dweeb, Says He's Uncool & More

During an interview with Wrestling Inc., Effy had some less-than-favorable words to say about NWA president Billy Corgan. “Billy Corgan is a dweeb. Billy Corgan is not a good wrestler, Billy [...] Jan 23 - During an interview with Wrestling Inc., Effy had some less-than-favorable words to say about NWA president Billy Corgan. “Billy Corgan is a dweeb. Billy Corgan is not a good wrestler, Billy [...]

Taz Didn't Want To Commentate Hook's AEW Debut, But Tony Khan Insisted He Did

Taz was recently a guest on The Show, where he spoke about Hook's work ethic. “I don’t want to speak for him, but he’s just — it’s work. He just comes to work, and doe[...] Jan 23 - Taz was recently a guest on The Show, where he spoke about Hook's work ethic. “I don’t want to speak for him, but he’s just — it’s work. He just comes to work, and doe[...]

Doudrop On Becky Lynch, Working With Agents, Names Dream Opponent

Doudrop was recently interviewed by TalkSPORT, where she spoke about her history with Becky Lynch. “It’s wild, man. I’m constantly dumbfounded but cautiously optimistic about the [...] Jan 23 - Doudrop was recently interviewed by TalkSPORT, where she spoke about her history with Becky Lynch. “It’s wild, man. I’m constantly dumbfounded but cautiously optimistic about the [...]

Nick Gage Responds To Not Being Booked For Wrld On GCW

Nick Gage has put up a video, where he addressed his lack of inclusion in the upcoming Wrld On GCW event. "I want to say, ‘Thank you!,' and for Hammerstein, I ain’t on that fucking show[...] Jan 22 - Nick Gage has put up a video, where he addressed his lack of inclusion in the upcoming Wrld On GCW event. "I want to say, ‘Thank you!,' and for Hammerstein, I ain’t on that fucking show[...]

Mark Henry Talks Owen Hart's Legacy As A Jokester, Martha Hart/Tony Khan Working Relationship

Mark Henry was recently interviewed by Mandatory.com, where he spoke about how he always thinks about Owen Hart whenever a prank is played on someone else. “You ever play a joke on one of you[...] Jan 22 - Mark Henry was recently interviewed by Mandatory.com, where he spoke about how he always thinks about Owen Hart whenever a prank is played on someone else. “You ever play a joke on one of you[...]