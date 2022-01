This episode of Dark will air Tuesday at 7PM ET on AEW's official YouTube channel.

- The Gunn Club (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) and The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) def. Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, Alan “5” Angels and Preston "10" Vance).

AEW held their tapings for the next episode of Dark from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington D.C.

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

» More News From This Feed

Warrior Wrestling 18 Results

Warrior Wrestling recently held their Warrior Wrestling 18 event from the Bendix Arena in South Bend, Indiana and aired on FITE TV. The results are as follows: - Silas Young def. Davey Bang in a S[...] Jan 23 - Warrior Wrestling recently held their Warrior Wrestling 18 event from the Bendix Arena in South Bend, Indiana and aired on FITE TV. The results are as follows: - Silas Young def. Davey Bang in a S[...]

Northeast Wrestling Over The Top 2022 Results

Northeast Wrestling just held their Over The Top 2022 event from inside the John F. Kennedy High School in Waterbury, Connecticut. The results are as follows: - Ron Zombie def. Brett Ryan Gosselin[...] Jan 23 - Northeast Wrestling just held their Over The Top 2022 event from inside the John F. Kennedy High School in Waterbury, Connecticut. The results are as follows: - Ron Zombie def. Brett Ryan Gosselin[...]

SPOILERS: AEW Dark Taping (01/25/2022)

AEW held their tapings for the next episode of Dark from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington D.C. The results are as follows: - The Bunny def. Erica Leigh. - Aaron Solo def. Sonny [...] Jan 23 - AEW held their tapings for the next episode of Dark from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington D.C. The results are as follows: - The Bunny def. Erica Leigh. - Aaron Solo def. Sonny [...]

NJPW STRONG Nemesis Results

NJPW held their NJPW STRONG Nemesis event last night from The Vermont Hollywood in Hollywood, California. The results are as follows: - Royce Isaacs def. Lucas Riley. - Juice Robinson def. Bad Du[...] Jan 23 - NJPW held their NJPW STRONG Nemesis event last night from The Vermont Hollywood in Hollywood, California. The results are as follows: - Royce Isaacs def. Lucas Riley. - Juice Robinson def. Bad Du[...]

All The Matches Scheduled For Tonight’s The Wrld On GCW

Game Changer Wrestling will tonight present their 'The Wrld on GCW' event tonight from Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. The show will air on PPV via FITE TV. Below is the final announced[...] Jan 23 - Game Changer Wrestling will tonight present their 'The Wrld on GCW' event tonight from Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. The show will air on PPV via FITE TV. Below is the final announced[...]

WWE Planning To Revive More WCW Pay-Per-View Names?

WWE has filed for new trademark rights to former WCW pay-per-view events. The terms were 'Superbrawl' and 'Uncensored'. WCW held Superbrawl from 1991-2001 and Uncensored from 1995-2000. The tr[...] Jan 23 - WWE has filed for new trademark rights to former WCW pay-per-view events. The terms were 'Superbrawl' and 'Uncensored'. WCW held Superbrawl from 1991-2001 and Uncensored from 1995-2000. The tr[...]

Booker T Comments On WWE Sale Rumors

Following the numerous recent WWE releases of talent and personnel over the last 18-months, there have been many rumors about Vince McMahon possibly preparing to sell the company to a large media comp[...] Jan 23 - Following the numerous recent WWE releases of talent and personnel over the last 18-months, there have been many rumors about Vince McMahon possibly preparing to sell the company to a large media comp[...]

D-Von Dudley Reveals Who Got Him His WWE Producer Role

During a recent interview with Wrestle Buddy, D-Von Dudley discussed his career and transition from an in-ring wrestler to a WWE Producer. The multi-time tag team champion and WWE Hall Of Famer[...] Jan 23 - During a recent interview with Wrestle Buddy, D-Von Dudley discussed his career and transition from an in-ring wrestler to a WWE Producer. The multi-time tag team champion and WWE Hall Of Famer[...]

SPOILERS - Results From Saturday Night’s IMPACT Wrestling TV Tapings

IMPACT Wrestling held another set of TV tapings at the Charles Dodge Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida on Saturday night. Check out the full spoilers below, courtesy of PWinsider. - Jack Tolos[...] Jan 23 - IMPACT Wrestling held another set of TV tapings at the Charles Dodge Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida on Saturday night. Check out the full spoilers below, courtesy of PWinsider. - Jack Tolos[...]

JTG Felt He & Shad Gaspard 'Were Shafted' In WWE

JTG and Shad Gaspard had a memorable run in WWE as the tag team Cryme Tyme but never won any tag gold. The team was an over-the-top parody of stereotypical street thugs. The tag team first split up i[...] Jan 23 - JTG and Shad Gaspard had a memorable run in WWE as the tag team Cryme Tyme but never won any tag gold. The team was an over-the-top parody of stereotypical street thugs. The tag team first split up i[...]

Producers For Matches On January 17 Episode Of WWE RAW Revealed

Fightful Select has revealed the WWE producers for matches that took place this past Monday night on RAW. Check 'em out below: - Becky Lynch’s promo and Doudrop/Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan &[...] Jan 23 - Fightful Select has revealed the WWE producers for matches that took place this past Monday night on RAW. Check 'em out below: - Becky Lynch’s promo and Doudrop/Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan &[...]

Vince McMahon Is Showing No Signs Of Slowing Down Says Bruce Prichard

Much is said about Vince McMahon, but one thing that can't be disputed is his amazing work ethic and commitment to his company and at 76 the WWE Chairman and CEO is showing no signs of slowing down. [...] Jan 23 - Much is said about Vince McMahon, but one thing that can't be disputed is his amazing work ethic and commitment to his company and at 76 the WWE Chairman and CEO is showing no signs of slowing down. [...]

Jon Moxley Showed Up At Northeast Wrestling's Wrestlefest 26 Last Night

Following his return to AEW television this past Wednesday on Dynamite, Jon Moxley has already made his presence known when he showed up at Northeast Wrestling's Wrestlefest 26 last night. Due to a[...] Jan 23 - Following his return to AEW television this past Wednesday on Dynamite, Jon Moxley has already made his presence known when he showed up at Northeast Wrestling's Wrestlefest 26 last night. Due to a[...]

ACTION/IWTV Southeast First Results

Action Wrestling and IWTV brought their Southeast First event to fans last night from the Roger Spencer Community Center in Tyrone, GA. The results are as follows: * TWE Championship: Merc (c) def[...] Jan 23 - Action Wrestling and IWTV brought their Southeast First event to fans last night from the Roger Spencer Community Center in Tyrone, GA. The results are as follows: * TWE Championship: Merc (c) def[...]

Erick Redbeard Details Origins Of His Wyatt Family Persona: Mask and Jumpsuit

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Erick Redbeard spoke about his early concept for a gimmick that ultimately got scrapped in favor of his Erick Rowan gimmick in WWE. “I was doing a[...] Jan 23 - During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Erick Redbeard spoke about his early concept for a gimmick that ultimately got scrapped in favor of his Erick Rowan gimmick in WWE. “I was doing a[...]

Effy Buries Billy Corgan, Calls Him A Dweeb, Says He's Uncool & More

During an interview with Wrestling Inc., Effy had some less-than-favorable words to say about NWA president Billy Corgan. “Billy Corgan is a dweeb. Billy Corgan is not a good wrestler, Billy [...] Jan 23 - During an interview with Wrestling Inc., Effy had some less-than-favorable words to say about NWA president Billy Corgan. “Billy Corgan is a dweeb. Billy Corgan is not a good wrestler, Billy [...]

Taz Didn't Want To Commentate Hook's AEW Debut, But Tony Khan Insisted He Did

Taz was recently a guest on The Show, where he spoke about Hook's work ethic. “I don’t want to speak for him, but he’s just — it’s work. He just comes to work, and doe[...] Jan 23 - Taz was recently a guest on The Show, where he spoke about Hook's work ethic. “I don’t want to speak for him, but he’s just — it’s work. He just comes to work, and doe[...]

Doudrop On Becky Lynch, Working With Agents, Names Dream Opponent

Doudrop was recently interviewed by TalkSPORT, where she spoke about her history with Becky Lynch. “It’s wild, man. I’m constantly dumbfounded but cautiously optimistic about the [...] Jan 23 - Doudrop was recently interviewed by TalkSPORT, where she spoke about her history with Becky Lynch. “It’s wild, man. I’m constantly dumbfounded but cautiously optimistic about the [...]

Nick Gage Responds To Not Being Booked For Wrld On GCW

Nick Gage has put up a video, where he addressed his lack of inclusion in the upcoming Wrld On GCW event. "I want to say, ‘Thank you!,' and for Hammerstein, I ain’t on that fucking show[...] Jan 22 - Nick Gage has put up a video, where he addressed his lack of inclusion in the upcoming Wrld On GCW event. "I want to say, ‘Thank you!,' and for Hammerstein, I ain’t on that fucking show[...]

Mark Henry Talks Owen Hart's Legacy As A Jokester, Martha Hart/Tony Khan Working Relationship

Mark Henry was recently interviewed by Mandatory.com, where he spoke about how he always thinks about Owen Hart whenever a prank is played on someone else. “You ever play a joke on one of you[...] Jan 22 - Mark Henry was recently interviewed by Mandatory.com, where he spoke about how he always thinks about Owen Hart whenever a prank is played on someone else. “You ever play a joke on one of you[...]

Booker T Believes WWE Should Keep Potential Sale Quiet, Reveals Reality of Wrestling Almost Shut Down

During the latest edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T revealed his belief that WWE should keep their potential sale to a high bidder a secret. “I’m going to tell you something[...] Jan 22 - During the latest edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T revealed his belief that WWE should keep their potential sale to a high bidder a secret. “I’m going to tell you something[...]

AQA On Her Time In WWE, Misconceptions, Medical Problems

During an interview with A Wrestling Gal, AQA (formerly Zayda Ramier in WWE) spoke about getting sick during her training. "There’s a few misconceptions out there about what happened [concern[...] Jan 22 - During an interview with A Wrestling Gal, AQA (formerly Zayda Ramier in WWE) spoke about getting sick during her training. "There’s a few misconceptions out there about what happened [concern[...]

Shawn Michaels Credits Mr. Perfect For Making Him Realize How Important The Royal Rumble Is

During an appearance on The Bump, Shawn Michaels spoke about the Royal Rumble and his realization of how important the match truly was. “I can say this, the first time that I really — i[...] Jan 22 - During an appearance on The Bump, Shawn Michaels spoke about the Royal Rumble and his realization of how important the match truly was. “I can say this, the first time that I really — i[...]

Possible Spoiler For Men's 2022 Royal Rumble Match

PWInsider is reporting that there are possible plans for at least two NXT stars in this year’s Men’s 2022 Royal Rumble match. WWE has plans to fly out Bron Breakker and Gunther (WALTER) t[...] Jan 22 - PWInsider is reporting that there are possible plans for at least two NXT stars in this year’s Men’s 2022 Royal Rumble match. WWE has plans to fly out Bron Breakker and Gunther (WALTER) t[...]