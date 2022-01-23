WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Warrior Wrestling 18 Results Warrior Wrestling recently held their Warrior Wrestling 18 event from the Bendix Arena in South Bend, Indiana and aired on FITE TV. The results are as follows: - Silas Young def. Davey Bang in a S[...]
Northeast Wrestling Over The Top 2022 Results Northeast Wrestling just held their Over The Top 2022 event from inside the John F. Kennedy High School in Waterbury, Connecticut. The results are as follows: - Ron Zombie def. Brett Ryan Gosselin[...]
SPOILERS: AEW Dark Taping (01/25/2022) AEW held their tapings for the next episode of Dark from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington D.C. The results are as follows: - The Bunny def. Erica Leigh. - Aaron Solo def. Sonny [...]
NJPW STRONG Nemesis Results NJPW held their NJPW STRONG Nemesis event last night from The Vermont Hollywood in Hollywood, California. The results are as follows: - Royce Isaacs def. Lucas Riley. - Juice Robinson def. Bad Du[...]
Jan 23 - Game Changer Wrestling will tonight present their 'The Wrld on GCW' event tonight from Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. The show will air on PPV via FITE TV. Below is the final announced[...]
Jan 23 - WWE has filed for new trademark rights to former WCW pay-per-view events. The terms were 'Superbrawl' and 'Uncensored'. WCW held Superbrawl from 1991-2001 and Uncensored from 1995-2000. The tr[...]
Booker T Comments On WWE Sale Rumors Following the numerous recent WWE releases of talent and personnel over the last 18-months, there have been many rumors about Vince McMahon possibly preparing to sell the company to a large media comp[...]
Jan 23 - During a recent interview with Wrestle Buddy, D-Von Dudley discussed his career and transition from an in-ring wrestler to a WWE Producer. The multi-time tag team champion and WWE Hall Of Famer[...]
Jan 23 - IMPACT Wrestling held another set of TV tapings at the Charles Dodge Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida on Saturday night. Check out the full spoilers below, courtesy of PWinsider. - Jack Tolos[...]
JTG Felt He & Shad Gaspard 'Were Shafted' In WWE JTG and Shad Gaspard had a memorable run in WWE as the tag team Cryme Tyme but never won any tag gold. The team was an over-the-top parody of stereotypical street thugs. The tag team first split up i[...]
Jan 23 - Fightful Select has revealed the WWE producers for matches that took place this past Monday night on RAW. Check 'em out below: - Becky Lynch’s promo and Doudrop/Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan &[...]
Jan 23 - Much is said about Vince McMahon, but one thing that can't be disputed is his amazing work ethic and commitment to his company and at 76 the WWE Chairman and CEO is showing no signs of slowing down. [...]
Jan 23 - Following his return to AEW television this past Wednesday on Dynamite, Jon Moxley has already made his presence known when he showed up at Northeast Wrestling's Wrestlefest 26 last night. Due to a[...]
ACTION/IWTV Southeast First Results Action Wrestling and IWTV brought their Southeast First event to fans last night from the Roger Spencer Community Center in Tyrone, GA. The results are as follows: * TWE Championship: Merc (c) def[...]
Jan 23 - During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Erick Redbeard spoke about his early concept for a gimmick that ultimately got scrapped in favor of his Erick Rowan gimmick in WWE. “I was doing a[...]
Jan 23 - During an interview with Wrestling Inc., Effy had some less-than-favorable words to say about NWA president Billy Corgan. “Billy Corgan is a dweeb. Billy Corgan is not a good wrestler, Billy [...]
Jan 22 - Mark Henry was recently interviewed by Mandatory.com, where he spoke about how he always thinks about Owen Hart whenever a prank is played on someone else. “You ever play a joke on one of you[...]
Jan 22 - During an interview with A Wrestling Gal, AQA (formerly Zayda Ramier in WWE) spoke about getting sick during her training. "There’s a few misconceptions out there about what happened [concern[...]
Jan 22 - PWInsider is reporting that there are possible plans for at least two NXT stars in this year’s Men’s 2022 Royal Rumble match. WWE has plans to fly out Bron Breakker and Gunther (WALTER) t[...]