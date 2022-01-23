Booker T Comments On WWE Sale Rumors

Following the numerous recent WWE releases of talent and personnel over the last 18-months, there have been many rumors about Vince McMahon possibly preparing to sell the company to a large media company such as Disney or FOX.

On his latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T believes if WWE were planning to sell the company they’d probably keep quiet about it.

On WWE keeping any potential sales talks quiet:

“I’m going to tell you something: if they were selling the company, they are going to keep it quiet. And the thing is, that’s not something you want to go promoting to the world or anything like that or even your employees. You don’t want to bring morale down no more than perhaps it already is or anything like that. As well, it might be one of those things where the sale might not go through.”

On Reality of Wrestling almost shutting down:

“Last year, about this time, we were actually having a show and we didn’t know if Reality of Wrestling was going to come out of the other side. Because the pandemic was kicking out butts. The rent was needing to be paid. We were like, ‘We don’t know if this is going to happen.’ I didn’t tell anyone. The first time Reality Of Wrestling was going to go out of business, I didn’t tell anyone that time either. We got a reprieve as well by my guy Hilton Koch down there at Hilton Furniture, came through and helped us out. And boom, he gave us that little burst that we needed. But I didn’t tell anyone that the company was going to shut down that night. Everything changed for Reality Of Wrestling that night, but I didn’t tell a soul. I was so disappointed in myself, as someone who put so much into Reality Of Wrestling and knowing it was going to be lost. Knowing that all of my young guys weren’t going to have a place to actually fulfill their dreams and live those dreams out. I felt so bad, I didn’t know how to tell anyone anything.”

On wrestling companies opening and closing: